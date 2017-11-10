КАЛІФОРНІЙСЬКИЙ ЧЕРВ’ЯК – САНІТАР ГРУНТІВ Р О Б О Т У П І Д Г О Т У В А Л И У Ч Н І 8 К Л А С У П А В Л І В С Ь К О Ї С З ...
МИ І КРАСА НАШОЇ ПЛАНЕТИ ЄДИНІ
НАША ЗЕМЛЯ КОЖНОГО РОКУ ДАРУЄ НАМ ЧУДОВИЙ УРОЖАЙ
ГРУНТ-ВЕРХНІЙ ПУХКИЙ, РОДЮЧИЙ ШАР ЗЕМНОЇ ПОВЕРХНІ, У ЯКОМУ РОСТУТЬ РОСЛИНИ І ЖИВУТЬ ТВАРИНИ
ПОРЯД З ПРИРОДНИМИ ПРИЧИНАМИ РУЙНУВАННЯ РОДЮЧОГО ШАРУ ҐРУНТІВ ДІЄ ЩЕ Й ЛЮДСЬКИЙ ФАКТОР. ГОРИ ХІМІЧНИХ , ПРОМИСЛОВИХ ТА ХАР...
Дощовим черв'якам і грунтової мікрофлорі належить головна роль у розкладанні органічних речовин, що потрапили в грунт, в з...
Ще в 1939 р. американський лікар Баррет зауважив, що в тому місці, де він скидав на купу відходи кухні, саду та городу, зе...
У 1946 р. він випустив першу книгу, у якій розповів про результати своїх досліджень. Баррет отримав патент на виробництво ...
На цих фотографіях ви бачите харчові відходи і їхній вид після роботи каліфорнійського черв’яка. Утворений ґрунт (біогумус...
Програма утилізації відходів природним способом набирає сили сьогодні. Великі підприємства виробляють цінний біогумус для ...
«Задобрюємо» землю: органічні добрива для відтворення ґрунтів і підвищення родючості
Значення використання вермикультури (каліфорнійського черв’яка) 1. Переробляється велика кількість органічних відходів, як...
Підвищення стійкості рослин до хвороб І стресових ситуацій (засухи, пересадки, температурних коливань, високої концентраці...
Життя планети в наших руках!
