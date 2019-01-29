Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
health and safety audio books : GuRu | Health & Wellness
1.
health and safety audio books : GuRu |
Health & Wellness
Listen to GuRu and health and safety audio books new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any health and safety
audio books FREE during your Free Trial
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
2.
health and safety audio books : GuRu |
Health & Wellness
FOREWORD BY JANE FONDA
A timeless collection of philosophies from renaissance performer and the world’s most famous shape-shifter RuPaul,
whose sage outlook has created an unprecedented career for more than thirty-five years. GuRu is packed with more
than 80 beautiful photographs that illustrate the concept of building the life you want from the outside in and the
inside out.
'You’re born naked and the rest is drag.'
As someone who has deconstructed life’s hilarious facade, RuPaul has broken 'the fourth wall' to expand on the
concept of mind, body, and spirit. This unique perspective has allowed RuPaul to break the shackles of self-imposed
limitations, but reader beware, this is a daily practice that requires diligence and touchstones to keep you walking in
the sunshine of the spirit. Once you’re willing to look beyond the identity that was given to you, a hidden world of
possibilities will open its doors.
Throughout the history of humans on this planet, there’ve always been shaman, seers, and mediums who are able to
interpret both high and low frequencies and remind humans to look beyond the surface for the truth of who we really
are. And who we really are is an extension of the power that created the universe (aka: God in drag). FYI: most people
are not willing to hear or accept that.
That is RuPaul’s secret for success, not only in show business, but in all aspects of life, especially in navigating the
emotional landmines that inhibit most sweet, sensitive souls.
If you think this audiobook is just about 'doing drag,' you are sorely mistaken because for RuPaul, drag is merely a
device to deactivate the identity-based ego and allow space for the unlimited.
All photos referenced in this audio recording can be found in the hardcover or ebook edition of GuRu, available
wherever books are sold.
3.
health and safety audio books : GuRu |
Health & Wellness
Written By: Rupaul .
Narrated By: Rupaul , Michelle Visage
Publisher: HarperCollins Publishers
Date: October 2018
Duration: 1 hours 15 minutes
4.
health and safety audio books : GuRu |
Health & Wellness
Download Full Version GuRu
Audio
OR
Get Books Now
Be the first to comment