Blue Is the New White: The Best Path to Success No One Told You About-Until Now



Author : Josh Zolin

Best Sellers Rank : #1 Paid in Kindle Store

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

Format : E-Books



Becoming successful in today's America is simple: graduate high school, go to a good college, and get a white-collar job. That path is going to lead you to the biggest paycheck and the best opportunities. Right?The truth is, some of the most lucrative jobs out there are blue-collar jobs-yet society pushes the perception that being an auto mechanic, plumber, electrician, or construction worker somehow indicates a lack of success. A career in the skilled trades was once regarded as a good, honest profession. Now, we discourage young people from pursuing those careers in favor of racking up massive student loan debt and pursuing professional careers that may not always play to their strengths.In Blue Is the New White, Josh Zolin shows that success doesn't have to mean a college degree. He discovered this firsthand, rising through hard work from a technician at his dad's small business to the CEO of a multimillion-dollar company. There is more than one path to a stable career and a great financial future; in this book, you'll learn just how many opportunities await you in places you never thought to look.

