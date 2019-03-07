Successfully reported this slideshow.
Social Media Updates 1 February 2019 - 29 February 2019
Social Media Updates You Need To Know

3 views

Published on

Here is a round of social media updates that happened during 1 February 2019 -28 February 2019.

Published in: Marketing
Social Media Updates You Need To Know

  1. 1. Social Media Updates 1 February 2019 - 29 February 2019
  2. 2. Google Provides Official End Date for Google+ Back in October, Google�announced�the coming G+ shutdown, giving it a deadline of August 2019, but they then�updated that advice�on the back of a privacy bug, expediting the closure to April. The final official day of Google+�has now been locked in -�April 2nd, 2019. Instagram Stories Quiz Stickers Could be a Step Closer Instagram looks to be close to launching a new�'Quiz' sticker for Instagram Stories, which would provide additional creative options for boosting engagement via your Stories efforts.
  3. 3. Twitter Releases Image Editing Update for Desktop Twitter has rolled out a�new update�which enables users to edit the images they upload on desktop, including easy re-sizing and cropping tools, and the ability to zoom in on the image. YouTube's Expanding its Test of a New Content Discovery Tool YouTube is looking to improve its on-platform content discovery with the�expansion of its test�of a new 'Explore' tool to showcase more videos similar to those you've already viewed, and others from popular platform creators.
  4. 4. Instagram Stories Quiz Stickers Could be a Step Closer Instagram looks to be close to launching a new�'Quiz' sticker for Instagram Stories, which would provide additional creative options for boosting engagement via your Stories efforts. Facebook Rolls Out Messenger 'Unsend' Feature to All Users Facebook is now�rolling out its 'unsend' message option�in Messenger to all users, providing a way to retract previously sent Messenger communications within a 10-minute window.
  5. 5. Facebook's Updating it's 'Why Am I Seeing This?' Ad Info , Facebook is�rolling out a new version�of it's 'Why Am I Seeing This?' ad information panel, which will include additional insight on how each advertiser has chosen to target you, and the means they've used to obtain their targeting information. Pinterest Expands eCommerce Potential with Automated 'Shop the Look' Pins Pinterest will now fully automate the 'Shop the Look' process, starting with Home Decor Pins on iOS, which, Pinterest says, will�increase its 'Shop The Look' Pin coverage 22.5x, and add significantly more direct buying options to its network.
  6. 6. Facebook Page Admins Will Now Be Able to Respond to Instagram Messages from Page Inbox Facebook has quietly taken another step towards the unification of its messaging apps with this announcement. Instagram Rolls Out New IGTV Promotions in the Main Feed While Instagram's�IGTV�hasn't taken off as the platform�would have liked, parent company Facebook has said it does�have a plan�to encourage further IGTV usage.
  7. 7. Reddit Adds App Install Ads, Improved Tracking and Measurement Reddit has this week launched new�app install campaigns, and an update to its Conversion Pixel to provide more insight into ad performance. Instagram Tests 'Donation' Sticker in Stories Instagram is�reportedly testing a donation�sticker�on�Stories�as a fundraising tool for organizations and personal causes.
  8. 8. Facebook Announces 'Facebook Showcase' Premium Video Advertising Option Facebook has launched its new 'Facebook Showcase' ad program, which is aimed at giving bigger advertisers the opportunity to boost brand awareness in connection to popular Watch shows. Instagram Tests New Title Option for Instagram Live Some users have spotted a new title option for Instagram Live, which appears on the pre-launch screen, and could help to add more context for your viewers.
  Content Curated by TEAM VAIZLE

