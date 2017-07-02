-
Ramprastha City Resale The EDGE Tower Sector 37 D Gurgaon Dwarka Expressway Haryana Vaibhav Realtors +91 8826997780 / 8826997781
Overview - Designed by renowned and awarded architects, Nivedita and Uday Pande Consultants, The Edge Towers are the largest group housing in Ramprastha City and lies closest to the Dwarka Expressway. Comprising of 1,272 apartments, it offers approximately 21 lac square feet of covered area. Not only is the complex located in the midst of tranquillity, every tower offers a splendid view of 6 acres of lush green gardens. Internationally recognised landscape architects, Design Cell, have designed the Edge Towers' beautiful landscape.
A majestic waterfall at the entrance gives a glimpse of the elegance that lies within. The apartments are spaciously planned, elegantly designed, and use the finest amenities.
The Edge Towers bring to you numerous recreational activities. A colossal, 30,000 sq.ft. Clubhouse, designed by renowned architects Jyoti Rath Associates Pvt. Ltd., takes care of all your fitness and social needs. It houses a semi Olympic-size swimming pool, a separate pool for kids, banquet hall, gymnasium, cafe, lounge, billiards/snooker room, party terrace, playroom for kids, tennis court, basketball court and squash court – everything you yearn for in a modern living. The fact that the project is completely sold out bears testimony to Ramprastha's great understanding of the real estate market.
Resale All Size & Price :-
1310 sqft 2 BHK - = 63 Lac
1470 sqft 3 BHK = 70 Lac
1675 Sqft 3 BHK = 75 Lac
1990 Sqft 3 BHK + Sq = 95 Lac
2390 Sqft 4 BHK + Sq = 1.10 Cr
2625 Sqft 4 BHK + Sq = 1.25 Cr
