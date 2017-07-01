Ramprastha City Resale The EDGE Tower Sector 37 D Gurgaon Dwarka Expressway Haryana Vaibhav Realtors +91 8826997780 / 8826997781

Overview - Designed by renowned and awarded architects, Nivedita and Uday Pande Consultants, The Edge Towers are the largest group housing in Ramprastha City and lies closest to the Dwarka Expressway. Comprising of 1,272 apartments, it offers approximately 21 lac square feet of covered area. Not only is the complex located in the midst of tranquillity, every tower offers a splendid view of 6 acres of lush green gardens. Internationally recognised landscape architects, Design Cell, have designed the Edge Towers' beautiful landscape.

A majestic waterfall at the entrance gives a glimpse of the elegance that lies within. The apartments are spaciously planned, elegantly designed, and use the finest amenities.

The Edge Towers bring to you numerous recreational activities. A colossal, 30,000 sq.ft. Clubhouse, designed by renowned architects Jyoti Rath Associates Pvt. Ltd., takes care of all your fitness and social needs. It houses a semi Olympic-size swimming pool, a separate pool for kids, banquet hall, gymnasium, cafe, lounge, billiards/snooker room, party terrace, playroom for kids, tennis court, basketball court and squash court – everything you yearn for in a modern living. The fact that the project is completely sold out bears testimony to Ramprastha's great understanding of the real estate market.

Resale All Size & Price :-

1310 sqft 2 BHK - = 63 Lac

1470 sqft 3 BHK = 70 Lac

1675 Sqft 3 BHK = 75 Lac

1990 Sqft 3 BHK + Sq = 95 Lac

2390 Sqft 4 BHK + Sq = 1.10 Cr

2625 Sqft 4 BHK + Sq = 1.25 Cr

Please let us know in case you have any queries.

Regards

Akhilesh Sharma

+91 8826997780

+91 8826997781 ( Whatsapp )

VAIBHAV REALTORS

Reg. No - PSA/REG/GGN/LI-GGN-2-6/0144605

Ser. Tax No - CDKPS0496RSD001

Sales Office: K 21, Phase 1, New Palam Vihar, Gurgaon 122017, Haryana.

Akhilesh Sharma: # +91 8826997780, 8826997781

Email: vaibhavrealtor@gmail.com

Website: www.vaibhavrealtors.com

Deals in: - Residential - Original Booking, Resale & Renting

Commercial - Resale & Pre-Rented properties, Leasing

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/pages/Vaibhav-Realtors/553948291414386

Linkedin - http://in.linkedin.com/pub/vaibhav-realtors/b3/b8a/bb3

Twitter - https://twitter.com/VaibhavRealtors

Wordpress - https://vaibhavrealtorsgurgaon.wordpress.com

Wordpress - https://wordpress.com/posts/ramprasthatheedgetowergurgaon.wordpress.com

Google Plas - https://plus.google.com/114015477082603675851

99Acre - http://www.99acres.com/vaibhav-realtors-gurgaon-drid-6771812





