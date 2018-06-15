BPTP AMSTORIA RESALE FLOORS DWARKA EXPRESSWAY SECTOR 102 GURGAON HARYANA INDIA

Location: Sector 102, Gurgaon

Highlights:

Amstoria is premium and luxurious integrated township in Gurgaon's Sector 102.

Gurgaon's most exclusive address, Amstoria perfectly matches to the global standards in planning, design, architecture, infrastructure and aesthetics.

The township enjoys the benefits of a prime location, excellent connectivity and a pristine environment.

The township is ideally located on the proposed 150 mtr wide Northern Periphery Road (Dwarka Expressway), which is slated to be the country's widest expressway.

Owing to its location, the township will be minutes away from Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3, via the proposed NPR.

Residents of Amstoria will be part of an enviable neighbourhood, with the township being in close proximity to the diplomatic enclave proposed by the DDA.

The township has been designed along the globally successful phenomenon of cluster living, where homes are developed along the periphery of large lawns.

Home options at Amstoria include Farm Villas, Country Floor and Lutyens Plots.

Amstoria will be dotted with manicured green spaces, guaranteeing residents with stunning views and a healthy lifestyle.

Homes at Amstoria feature modern and contemporary architecture. They are beautiful and functional and have been designed to ensure maximum ventilation, fresh air and ample sunlight.

The township will enjoy the benefits of sophisticated security systems, 100% power back-up and ample parking.

The township's exclusive club Sanctuary will cater to the eclectic needs of Amstoria's residents and promises to be the perfect place to unwind and socialize in style.





FLOOR SIZE & PRICE

250 SQ.YARDS 3 BHK – 95 Lac To 1.15 Cr.

303 SQ.YARDS 3 BHK – 1.30 Cr. To 1.50 Cr

495 SQ.YARDS 4BHK+SQ - 1.75 Cr. To 2.25 Cr.



