Tax Policy and E-commerce Sector

TAX POLICY FOR E-COMMERCE SECTOR June 30,2020 SDPI REPORT BASED ON PROCEEDINGS OF THE PUBLIC-PRIVATE DIALOGUE FORUM MEETIN...
Page 1 of 35 Table of Contents ABBREVIATIONS.................................................................................
Page 2 of 35 Abbreviations CCP Competition Commission of Pakistan CoD Cash on Delivery FBR Federal Board of Revenue GST Go...
Page 3 of 35 Background and Objectives This public-private dialogue (PPD) comes in the backdrop of recently approved Feder...
Page 4 of 35 An immediate outcome of this meeting is that the suggestions would becommunicated to all the revenue authorit...
Page 5 of 35 Proceedings Owing to the ongoing pandemic, the roundtable discussion was held virtually and was attended by r...
Page 6 of 35 currently the taxation system in the provinces varies. When it comes to e-commerce, the services sides are al...
Page 7 of 35 (who are investing into startups) should be given tax exemptions. He demanded that some tax reliefs and incen...
Page 8 of 35 Key Recommendations  There is a need to bring more clarity in the recognized definition of e-commerce sector...
Page 9 of 35 implement proposed recommendations for the improvement and efficiency of the taxes in e-commerce sector.  Ta...
Page 10 of 35 Annex I: List of Participants Name Designation Email 1. Aamir Ibrahim CEO, JAZZ aamir97@gmail.com 2. Abid Su...
Page 11 of 35 22. Kashif R Nagi SMEDA kashifrashid45@hotmail.com 23. Khansa SDPI khansa@sdpi.org 24. Maaz Javed SDPI maaz@...
Page 12 of 35 Annex II: Media Mention of the Meeting Reforms needed to boost e-commerce in Pakistan Express Tribune July 0...
Page 13 of 35 ministry was working with the industry stakeholders for timely implementation of the new policy. She said th...
Page 14 of 35 Annex III: CCP Note on E-commerce Policy of Pakistan
