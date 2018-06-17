Successfully reported this slideshow.
© 2016 IBM Corporation Accelerating Digital Transformation in SAP Environment using Cloud and Cognitive Tien Nguyen, IBM D...
© 2016 IBM Corporation2 Agenda § The Need for and Drivers of Digital Transformation § Enterprise Clients Shift toward Hybr...
© 2016 IBM Corporation3 Disruptors are reinventing business operating models and leading their industries with digital tra...
© 2016 IBM Corporation4 Organizations are moving from the Traditional to the Everyone-to- Everyone economy Digital Transfo...
© 2016 IBM Corporation5 Growing Need for Digital Transformation § Digital Transformation is driven not just by technology,...
© 2016 IBM Corporation6 Benefits to Organizations from adopting digital transformation Digital transformation allows organ...
© 2016 IBM Corporation7 Barriers to Digital Transformation and How to Overcome Them § To achieve digital transformation, a...
© 2016 IBM Corporation8 Enterprises using SAP are moving toward Hybrid Cloud / IT § Clients recognize that they are moving...
© 2016 IBM Corporation9 Leverage Cloud, Cognitive and Hybrid IT capabilities to Accelerate Digital Transformation in SAP e...
© 2016 IBM Corporation10 Integration in the hybrid world is critical to enable Digital Transformation § The Hybrid Cloud m...
© 2016 IBM Corporation11 DX Enabler 1: Hybrid Integration Scenario API Economy / Sys of Engagement Initiatives Connect SAP...
© 2016 IBM Corporation12 DX Enabler 2: Intelligent Process Automation Scenario § Enhance, Extend and Optimize SAP Core Pro...
© 2016 IBM Corporation13 Applying BPM to manage SAP / Packaged Apps BPM Adds Value Above and Below the SAP Core Transactio...
© 2016 IBM Corporation14 DX Enabler 3: App Performance Management Scenario § Performance issues may not cause an outage, y...
© 2016 IBM Corporation15 Infusing Cognitive into Warehouse Parts management process Infusing Watson Cognitive services int...
© 2016 IBM Corporation16 Integration Pattern (Synch and Asynch): SoE to SoR / Cloud-to-On-Prem PartnersCustomers ERP / ECC...
© 2016 IBM Corporation17 Hybrid Integration Architecture for SAP and non-SAP ERP USER EDGE SERVICES API ServicesCLOUD-NATI...
© 2016 IBM Corporation18 Further Reading § IBM Cloud Architecture Center https://www.ibm.com/cloud/garage/category/archite...
© 2016 IBM Corporation19 ThankYou! Questions?
Accelerating digital transformation in SAP environment

A presentation on adopting Cloud and AI/Cognitive to accelerate digital transformation in SAP environment

Published in: Technology
Accelerating digital transformation in SAP environment

  1. 1. © 2016 IBM Corporation Accelerating Digital Transformation in SAP Environment using Cloud and Cognitive Tien Nguyen, IBM Distinguished Engineer, IBM Cloud, tienng@us.ibm.com Logan Vadivelu, Executive IT Architect, IBM Cloud, logan.vadivelu1@ibm.com Nov 28, 2017
  2. 2. © 2016 IBM Corporation2 Agenda § The Need for and Drivers of Digital Transformation § Enterprise Clients Shift toward Hybrid Cloud / Hybrid IT in SAP environment § How Cloud can help accelerate Digital Transformation - Hybrid Integration Scenario - Intelligent Process Automation Scenario - App Performance Management Scenario § Infusing Cognitive into Process Automation - an example scenario § Hybrid Integration Pattern, Architecture diagram for SAP integration § Q/A
  3. 3. © 2016 IBM Corporation3 Disruptors are reinventing business operating models and leading their industries with digital transformation 32% Focus on disruptive innovation more 58% 44% Market Follower CEOs Torchbearer CEOs 41% more 83% 59% Market Follower CEOs Torchbearer CEOs Revenue Model Adoption 70% Be First-to-market more 80% 47% Market Follower CEOs Torchbearer CEOs Source: IBM Institute for Business Value Survey of 818 CEOs from more than 70 countries
  4. 4. © 2016 IBM Corporation4 Organizations are moving from the Traditional to the Everyone-to- Everyone economy Digital Transformation: “The pervasive use of digital technology in products, services and value networks, fundamentally transforming traditional business outcomes” Differentiation based on product/service Individualized market segmentation based on outside-in listening Emphasis on design and marketing Differentiation based on ecosystem value Dynamic customer understanding based on constant collaboration Emphasis on rapid recomposition
  5. 5. © 2016 IBM Corporation5 Growing Need for Digital Transformation § Digital Transformation is driven not just by technology, but also by the evolution of customer behavior. Front-line decision making Digital Apps moved decision- making power to the point and moment of interaction Cloud Empowers businesses to introduce new application capability at a faster pace and much lowered Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for business agility Insight-driven processes Non-traditional data creates new business moments and opportunities API Economy Application Programming Interface is no longer a developer’s interest; It is a competitive business asset. A key channel for brand engagement and driving revenue Factors driving digital transformation:
  6. 6. © 2016 IBM Corporation6 Benefits to Organizations from adopting digital transformation Digital transformation allows organizations to build an agile workplaces that are... Dynamic - Adjust to rapidly changing business conditions Collaborative - Bring people and information together to share insights and solve problems Connected - Access data and insights regardless of time, distance and organizational silos § Easily identify and engage people and skills to address current needs and situations § Create & build interdisciplinary skills to be able to address the dynamics of business today § Facilitate discussions across the organization to drive insight and promote greater productivity § Engage people outside of your business boundaries § Allow people to work productively regardless of location, time or device of CEOs expect to attribute more than half of their revenue to digital transformation within the next 5 years
  7. 7. © 2016 IBM Corporation7 Barriers to Digital Transformation and How to Overcome Them § To achieve digital transformation, an organization needs to adopt a comprehensive approach that covers its “People,” “Process” and “Technology” along with best practices to overcome the associated barriers. Organization Barriers for digital transformation Best practices to overcome them PEOPLE Organizational inertia Appoint digital torchbearers to ensure buy-in and prioritization of digital initiatives Expertise gaps Embrace digital natives to channel insights and ideas from digital innovators to the C-Suite IT/LoB siloes Foster collaboration like never before to align IT and LoB priorities and execute as one team PROCESS Risk tolerance Enable continuous innovation to support investment in digital initiatives that meet risk/return goals Slow data gathering Turbocharge insights to match the pace of digital business Inflexible processes Transform processes to be adaptable to new demands and composable across ecosystems TECHNOLOGY Inflexible IT Leverage adaptable IT to that enables action across ecosystems at the pace of digital business
  8. 8. © 2016 IBM Corporation8 Enterprises using SAP are moving toward Hybrid Cloud / IT § Clients recognize that they are moving towards ‘Hybrid IT’ / ‘Hybrid Cloud’ as they adopt Cloud for ERP workloads for agility and flexibility § Clients understand the need for an architecture strategy to benefit from Cloud economics and for driving digital business transformation Cloud (IaaS) CRM / Mobile EP Portal NW AS MES / LIMS Backend DB, DW, etc. On Premises Workloads Legacy System Edge IT / Non-SAP ECC / ERP Cloud (SaaS) HANA Business Users Business Partners Cloud (PaaS) Analytics, AI/Cognitive, Blockchain, Cloud-native, etc.
  9. 9. © 2016 IBM Corporation9 Leverage Cloud, Cognitive and Hybrid IT capabilities to Accelerate Digital Transformation in SAP environments Achieve differentiated business model: Cloud services - Analytics, Cognitive, IoT, Big data, Mobile, DevOps Scalability, Speed and Time to Market Connect apps and data across Cloud and On-prem systems Deliver applications and services with speed DevOps Hybrid Integration Model and automate processes and decisions that keep your business running End-to-end monitoring of IT systems landscape for comprehensive visibility System Monitoring Process Transformation Extend, Innovate & Optimize
  10. 10. © 2016 IBM Corporation10 Integration in the hybrid world is critical to enable Digital Transformation § The Hybrid Cloud model is a key enabler of digital transformation as it enables responsive IT for a smooth transition of customer interactions between on-premises and off-premises, different channels for better customer experiences, and business continuity. Expose and monetize existing services Extend existing workloads on Cloud Operational automation Analytics-based visibility on progress Cloud First assembly of services Agile DevOps model Continuous delivery User first delivery model
  11. 11. © 2016 IBM Corporation11 DX Enabler 1: Hybrid Integration Scenario API Economy / Sys of Engagement Initiatives Connect SAP with other SaaS / aaS Applications RPA (Robotic Process Automation), API, Hybrid Integration and BPM / Decision Management Provide APIs to value chain partners for rapid, secure integration Consumers Business Applications Business Applications On-Prem Non- SAP SaaS Mobile Partners/ Customers Hybrid Integration, API Gateway Integration Automation Exception Management On Cloud (PaaS / SaaS) On Cloud (IaaS) Employees Drive agility, optimize IT spend with Hybrid Cloud for digital transformation Process / Decisions IoT
  12. 12. © 2016 IBM Corporation12 DX Enabler 2: Intelligent Process Automation Scenario § Enhance, Extend and Optimize SAP Core Processes across the Value Chain for Achieving Business Differentiation, Flexibility and Agility Time to Market Business Innovation + Differentiation Digital Process Automation for SAP Adoption Level Core Process Steps in KPIs, SLAs and Perf threshold Alerts Exception Steps Value Realization Activities Escalation Paths Sub- transactional Activities Approval Steps § Improve process agility – modify the process without extensive IT development § Reduce cycle times and improve productivity § Simplify, Streamline processes & activities § Improve business control, compliance and auditability § Provide ‘exception’ visibility of non-transactional steps that typically impede performance
  13. 13. © 2016 IBM Corporation13 Applying BPM to manage SAP / Packaged Apps BPM Adds Value Above and Below the SAP Core Transactions L1 L2 Group L3 - Process L4 - Activity L5 – SAP Transactions Process Levels - APQC Process Classification Framework (Source: APQC – American Productivity and Quality Center) BPM SAP L6 – Sub-Transaction and Exception Management BPM + SAP Category Record Keeping Data Integrity Transaction Reporting Data ReusabilityProductivity (System of Record) Flexibility Visibility Simplicity Optimization Automation Mobile / Social Agility Consistency ReusabilityCompliance SLA / KPI Collaboration (System of Engagement – digitizing ‘access’, ‘collaboration’, ‘process’, ‘decisions’) Process Levels - APQC Process Classification Framework (PCF)
  14. 14. © 2016 IBM Corporation14 DX Enabler 3: App Performance Management Scenario § Performance issues may not cause an outage, yet it can impact the users productivity and customer satisfaction / revenue or oppty loss. Lack of Monitoring: by far the leading cause for outages of the SAP Production environment. Today’s Hybrid IT Landscape Application Performance Management can help Resolve issues before your business is impacted Identify performance issues beforehand Isolate where the problem is occurring 1 2 3 End users Devices SAP SCM / PLM Backend DB, DW, etc. Cloud Workloads On Premises Workloads SAP ECC / CRM Reducing & Preventing Outages and Slowdowns for the 24/7 Hybrid Application World SAP EP Portal SAP NW AS / HANA Legacy Systems Non-SAP Applications SAP HCM
  15. 15. © 2016 IBM Corporation15 Infusing Cognitive into Warehouse Parts management process Infusing Watson Cognitive services into Parts Receiving Process Cognitive services in Public Cloud Natural Language Processing Text Analytics Machine Learning Image/Video Analytics Conversation / Virtual Assistant Speech to Text / Text to Speech Customer Service Mobile Apps Employee Service / IT Desk Business Application Cognitive Apps / Bots Business Application On-Prem Non- SAP On Cloud (PaaS) On Cloud (IaaS)
  16. 16. © 2016 IBM Corporation16 Integration Pattern (Synch and Asynch): SoE to SoR / Cloud-to-On-Prem PartnersCustomers ERP / ECC CONNECTXFORM DELIVER COMPOSE EXPOSE IBM INTEGRATION BUS IBM API Connect Web Portal can be an On-Prem (or) deployed in Public Cloud APICall APICall DirectAPICall(REST) HTTP(s) HTTP(s) Adapter PI JMS / Web Services BAPI * Web Portal B2BIntegration IBM DataPower IBM DataPower Cloud-native, SoE Applications Services ECC & S/4 HANA SaaS Applications IBM App Connect ConnectorConnector BAPI/OData Internet Cloud-native Applications and Cognitive / Analytics Services Backend DB, etc. Non-SAP Applications Internet Employees Cloud (PaaS) Cloud (PaaS) Integration Pattern: SaaS to SoR-SoE Interaction Integration Pattern: Asynchronous and API-based Synchronous (SoE- to-SoR) Interaction
  17. 17. © 2016 IBM Corporation17 Hybrid Integration Architecture for SAP and non-SAP ERP USER EDGE SERVICES API ServicesCLOUD-NATIVE APPLICATION SAP APPLICATION SAP PROCESS INTEGRATION (PI) WEB PORTAL (CLOUD-ENABLED) SECURE CONNECTIVITY DATABASE Partner Application 3 2 11 5 7 6 12 8 ENTERPRISE MESSAGING CLOUD MESSAGING SAP APPLICATION DATABASE Non-SAP APPLICATION ENTERPRISE INTEGRATION SERVICES 8 9 10 8 DATABASE 4 1 DEVOPSSECURITY PUBLIC NETWORK CLOUD PROVIDER NETWORK ENTERPRISE NETWORK Hybrid Integration – with SAP / Packaged Application – Enterprise Integration Services Monitoring and Logging
  18. 18. © 2016 IBM Corporation18 Further Reading § IBM Cloud Architecture Center https://www.ibm.com/cloud/garage/category/architectures § IBM Cloud AC, Hybrid Integration https://www.ibm.com/cloud/garage/content/architecture/hybridIntegration § An Architectural Guide to IBM Hybrid Integration Platform http://www.redbooks.ibm.com/Redbooks.nsf/RedbookAbstracts/sg248351.html § IBM Cloud Integration https://www.ibm.com/cloud/integration § IBM Application Integration Suite http://www-03.ibm.com/software/products/en/application-integration-suite § IBM Digital Process Automation https://www.ibm.com/cloud/digital-process-automation § IBM Application Performance Management https://www.ibm.com/cloud-computing/products/it-service-management/apm/ Logan’s Blogs § Infusing Cognitive in Parts Management in a Manufacturing Warehouse https://vadlogan.wordpress.com/2017/07/10/infusing-cognitive-in-parts-management-in-a-manufacturing-plant-part1/ https://vadlogan.wordpress.com/2017/07/27/infusing-cognitive-in-parts-management-in-a-manufacturing-plant-part-2/ § Improve business outcome by applying BPM to ERP system https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/improve-business-outcome-applying-bpm-approach-erp-system-vadivelu/ § Improve agility, flexibility and visibility of ERP system processes https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/improve-agility-flexibility-visibility-erp-system-logan-vadivelu/
  19. 19. © 2016 IBM Corporation19 ThankYou! Questions?
