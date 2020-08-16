Successfully reported this slideshow.
Unit - 3 Reproduction in protozoa Prepared by : Disha Vadi
 Index: 1. Reproduction 2. Type of reproduction 3. Type of reproduction in protozoa 4. Asexual reproduction in protozoa 5...
What is the reproduction???? • Reproduction: it is a life process which enable an organism to reproduce its own offspring....
Continue… 1) Asexual reproduction: in this type single parent is divided by itself & reproduce its offspring. 2) Sexual re...
Reproduction in protozoa • Four type reproduction show in protozoa: A) Asexual reproduction B) sexual reproduction C) Part...
A. Asexual reproduction • Asexual reproduction by: 1) Binary fission 2) Plasmotomy 3) Budding 4) Multiple fission 5) plasm...
1.Binary fission • This involves the division of one individual into two approximately equal parts. • The division is not ...
Continue… • Binary fission is three type: i. Transverse fission: the animal divided transversely into two. - example: Amoe...
Continue.. • The two daughter organisms produced as a result of binary fission carry all the cytoplasmic organelles' of th...
Continue… • In shelled sarcodina (c.g. Euglypha, Arcella) a mass of protoplasm extrudes from the opening of shell, which s...
2. Plasmotomy • The multinucleate individualdivides into many small multinucleates offspring’s by simple division of cytop...
3. Budding • New individual are produced by separation of a portion of the cytoplasm of the parent organism with a daughte...
4. Multiple fission • During multiple fission nuclear division is not followed immediately by division of cytoplasm. • Fir...
Continue.. • Thus, the parent body simultaneously divides into as many daughter individuals as there are nuclei. • Parent ...
Continue… • Schizogony: • In this process, a series of nuclear divisions result into numerous daughter nuclei. • This is f...
5. Plasmogamy • In certain Rhizopoda and Mycetozoa, two or more individuals may fuse by their cytoplasm to form a plasmodi...
B. Sexual reproduction • In protozoa sexual reproduction take place mainly by two processes: 1) Syngamy : fusion of two se...
1. Syngamy • Syngamy is the complete fusion of two sex cells or gametes, resulting in the formation of zygote. • The fusio...
a. Hologamy • The two mature individual do not form gametes but themselves behave as a gametes & fuse together to form zyg...
b. Isogamy • When two fusing gametes are similar in size & shape but differ in behaviour, they are called isogametes & the...
c. Anisogamy • When two fusing gametes differ in size, shape & behavior they are called anisogametes. • Small & motile gam...
d. Autogamy • It is the fusion of gametes derived from the same parent cell.(self fertilization) • Example: Actinophrys & ...
2.Conjugation • The conjugation is the temporary union of two matting types of individual of the same species to facilitat...
Continue… • (1) Two different mating types form a cytoplasmic bridge. • Macronuclei break up & disappear. • (2) Micronucle...
Continue… • Separate conjugates known as exconjugate. • (5) In each exconjugantes these male & female pronuclei fuse toeth...
C. Parthenogenesis • In actinophrys the gametes which fail at cross fertilization, develop parthenogenetically. • It also ...
D. Regeneration • Most protozoa can regenerate their lost parts, as normally displayed a fission or encystment. • Parasiti...
