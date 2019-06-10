DOWNLOADS Pompom Pokemon

Pompom Pokemon by Sachiko Susa

















Title: Pompom Pokemon

Author: Sachiko Susa

Pages: 80

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781974700684

Publisher: VIZ Media LLC









Description



Pompom Pokemon by Sachiko Susa Make pompom versions of your favorite Pokémon!



This book contains 32 patterns with photographs and instructions for pompom versions of popular Pokémon like Pikachu, Charmander, Snorlax and Bulbasaur. Gotta make ’em all!













