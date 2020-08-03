Successfully reported this slideshow.
Virtual Desktop for BPOS

vDesk.works offers secure and stable DaaS solutions for BPOS. Get a competitive advantage with VDI monitoring, reporting, and optimization.

Virtual Desktop for BPOS

  1. 1. WELCOME To The vDesk WORLD www.vdeskworks.com Virtual Desktop for BPOS vDesk.works
  2. 2. Business Process Outsourcing www.vdeskworks.com vDesk.works
  3. 3. 3 WHY BPOS NEED VIRTUAL DESKTOPS The Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry comprises a competitive environment in which organizations need to find innovative ways to meet the growing needs of customers and consumers, continually reduce overhead costs to increase profit margins and create competitive advantages that help them win and sustain their business. As many BPOs are discovering (or already have), virtual desktops are a good way to achieve all of these goals. These are the top reasons why BPOS needs a virtual desktop solution.. www.vdeskworks.com
  4. 4. 4 Better Access to Talent Regardless of where you are, your talent pool is geographically limited if you insist on having internal agents. For BPOs that need to provide agents with specific qualifications or licenses, filling seats is even more difficult if the organization is unwilling to consider remote agents. Virtual desktops enable outsourcers to confidently select agents from anywhere in the world without compromising data security or application access. This provides better and easier access to talent and the ability to offer 24/7 support. It also has the added benefit of significantly reducing the footprint and associated utility costs in large office spaces. www.vdeskworks.com
  5. 5. 5 More Sensible Scaling Some clients require ongoing staffing throughout the year, but for those in peak seasons (retail, insurance, tax agencies, etc.), the number of agents required varies significantly depending on the season. In the past, this has meant that BPO has a workplace and computers that are not heavily used. BPO virtual desktops don't pay for desktops (or space) they don't need. Organizations can quickly roll out virtual environments when needed using pre- configured Golden Images for each customer or use case. When the spike is over, rotate the tables down and pay only for the seats you need. BPOs can also take advantage of the economies of scale that make virtual desktops more accessible. The more desktops you need, the less each desk costs, perfect for large BPOs with large clients. Small organizations or a few specialized BPOs can take advantage of the per-device desktop model, which allows agents on a shift basis to share virtual desktops, reducing the number of desktops required. www.vdeskworks.com
  6. 6. Top Notch Security Contact centre agents often work with confidential consumer information. From payment card details to personal health information and personal information, BPO customers want to know they can trust you and your agents to keep their customers' information private. With data leakage becoming more popular, BPO customers will pay extra attention to this problem area, especially when there are home agents who can use their own personal computers and are in a less controlled environment. Virtual desktops allow you to easily enforce strong user control on any agent using your system, anywhere, from any device. Controls and other security measures are installed on Golden Image and shared with all users on a copy of this desktop. This allows you to block high-risk features that agents often do not need access to, such as printing, screen capture, saving to a USB drive or other external device, copy / paste, and many others. In addition, the data is never stored on the local endpoint, meaning when an agent logs out of their virtual desktop, your sensitive client information cannot be accessed or accidentally provided. www.vdeskworks.com
  7. 7. 7 The Option of Compliance Depending on the type of data your agents are handling, PCI or HIPAA compliance may be required. This requires a number of technical security measures that range from the data centre to the endpoints and can be difficult and costly to implement and maintain in the home. Some virtual desktop solutions can remove much of this responsibility from your platform by offering services that are independently audited and verified to meet specific compliance standards. They are also responsible for maintaining this part of compliance. Ask for a matrix of roles and responsibilities to fully understand what the supplier is responsible for and which aspects of compliance apply to you. The ability to offer interoperable solutions can represent a significant competitive advantage over other BPOs. www.vdeskworks.com
  8. 8. www.vdeskworks.com 8 DaaS Over VDI Virtual desktops can be implemented with native virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), external VDI, or fully managed DaaS. A fully managed DaaS solution is best for most BPOs because it allows them to focus on the core of their business (serving their customers), and the DaaS vendor takes care of everything related to serving virtual desktops. With good monitoring platforms and tools, you will be able to keep an eye on your environment, but your team will not be busy troubleshooting or maintaining. By using proprietary or less managed solutions, your IT teams can waste a lot of time using bug fixing or troubleshooting systems. The rise of DaaS makes virtual desktops a viable option for BPO, allowing them to benefit from the efficiency, security, and access to virtual desktops without the high overhead and maintenance issues traditionally associated with early VDI.
  9. 9. About Us vDesk.works is a global provider of application delivery, desktop virtualization, and cloud client technology solutions. It enables IT and service providers to manage and deploy secure application and desktop delivery solutions providing users instant access to applications on any device, over any network or cloud. www.vdeskworks.com
