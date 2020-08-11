V2STech Corporate presentation for MERN development

Successfully reported this slideshow.
STEERING GROWTH WITH INNOVATION TECHNOLOGY | EXPERIENCE | EXPERTISE MERN Stack Development Showcase All product names, log...
2Strictly Confidential | Copyright V2STech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Our solutions: Technology Consultant, Enterprise Application...
3Strictly Confidential | Copyright V2STech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Our Expertise Projects executed 50+ Integrated open source f...
4Strictly Confidential | Copyright V2STech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Our Python Services Mobility Solutions Technology Consulting...
5Strictly Confidential | Copyright V2STech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Technology Platform Expertise WEB APPLICATION DEVELOPMENT MO...
6Strictly Confidential | Copyright V2STech Solutions Pvt Ltd. ❏ Team of experts (technical leads, developers) with experie...
OUR WORK
8Strictly Confidential | Copyright V2STech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Demand driven meter management solution and analysis Infinit...
9Strictly Confidential | Copyright V2STech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Natural resource management with predictive analysis and art...
10Strictly Confidential | Copyright V2STech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Real time device monitoring application Infinite Batteries ...
11Strictly Confidential | Copyright V2STech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Real time water distribution monitoring application Infinit...
OUR ESTEEMED CLIENTS
13Strictly Confidential | Copyright V2STech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Clientele
14Strictly Confidential | Copyright V2STech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Client Testimonial Nick Lawford Carebean, Director Venugopa...
15Strictly Confidential | Copyright V2STech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Member of https://www.v2stech.com Mumbai, India +1 (862) 24...
  1. 1. STEERING GROWTH WITH INNOVATION TECHNOLOGY | EXPERIENCE | EXPERTISE MERN Stack Development Showcase All product names, logos, pictures and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this presentation are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.
  2. 2. 2Strictly Confidential | Copyright V2STech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Our solutions: Technology Consultant, Enterprise Application Development, Mobile Apps, E-commerce Online Stores, Payment Gateway Aggregation, User Intuitive Websites, UI/UX Consulting, Product Development, AI, ML and many others. Insight-driven approach: We reach out to each client to understand their unique requirements, and craft a flexible delivery model to create maximum and lasting impact. Our spectrum of services: From design to application development and knowledge management to business process management. Who We Are? Established in 2013: V2STech solutions is an established & trusted IT consulting services company based in India. Experience: We have extensive experience in development and implementation of SaaS products, enterprise applications. Expertise: We leverage our expertise in various Open Source Technology platforms providing competitive advantage to our customers.
  3. 3. 3Strictly Confidential | Copyright V2STech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Our Expertise Projects executed 50+ Integrated open source frameworks as part of development 50+Development and Maintenance of system with over 1 Million Transaction Domain expertise 10+ Software expertise at your service 1200 Manmonth Native and Hybrid mobile apps for Android, iOS and Windows delivered 20+Products developed for clients 5+ ✔ Experience of core team in building enterprise open source applications 15+ Years
  4. 4. 4Strictly Confidential | Copyright V2STech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Our Python Services Mobility Solutions Technology Consulting IOT SolutionsMachine Learning Development Web Application Development ChatBot Development
  5. 5. 5Strictly Confidential | Copyright V2STech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Technology Platform Expertise WEB APPLICATION DEVELOPMENT MOBILE APPLICATION DEVELOPMENT WEB SERVICE DATABASEOTHER TOOLS
  6. 6. 6Strictly Confidential | Copyright V2STech Solutions Pvt Ltd. ❏ Team of experts (technical leads, developers) with experience in implementation of React JS related frameworks. ❏ Developed highly scalable front end application in React framework. ❏ Developed web app for utilities consumption tracking via meters at multiple points throughout distribution system. ❏ Developed map-view, graph-view, table-view using Google Maps, React table and Echarts for React. ❏ Developed consumer mobile app for utilities tracking for water and battery. ❏ Developed Restful API’s, external integration solutions using Node JS & Express JS WHY CHOOSE US?
  7. 7. OUR WORK
  8. 8. 8Strictly Confidential | Copyright V2STech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Demand driven meter management solution and analysis Infinite Devices BENEFITTECHNOLOGY ● Real time monitoring for users. ● View analytical data in graphical format ● Time series forecasting using machine learning algorithm. ● Analysis of measurement parameters. ● Customise app for consumers for monitoring daily usage. ● Real time event log for every consumer meter. ● Real time monitoring of the end user meters in the app. ● Customer can visualize time-series forecasting. ● Customer can analyze meter measurements. ● Customer will be updated with real time error notifications.
  9. 9. 9Strictly Confidential | Copyright V2STech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Natural resource management with predictive analysis and artificial intelligence Infinite Devices BENEFITTECHNOLOGY ● Water supply monitoring. ● Anomaly detection. ● Time series forecasting using machine learning algorithm. ● Forecasting of measurement of consumer meters ● Real time monitoring of the end user meters in the app. ● Customer can visualize time-series forecasting. ● Customer can analyze meter measurements. ● Customer will be updated with real time error notifications.
  10. 10. 10Strictly Confidential | Copyright V2STech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Real time device monitoring application Infinite Batteries BENEFITTECHNOLOGY ● Real time monitoring for batteries parameters such as Location, current and voltage etc. ● Live locations of the power banks on maps owned in different parts of geography. ● Live and predicted chart graph depicting battery efficiency with different data statistics. ● Efficiency data filtration using calendar date and time. ● In app notification alerts. ● Client can also see his details quickly. ● Customer can leverage optimal performance of app with native Android and iOS feel. ● Provide customer with real time monitoring with simple user interface and user experience. ● Lets customer use app on across all different android and ios supported mobile and tablet. ● Customer are up to date with number of banks and batteries operating across regions just within reach of hands.
  11. 11. 11Strictly Confidential | Copyright V2STech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Real time water distribution monitoring application Infinite Water BENEFITTECHNOLOGY ● Water distribution network components monitoring. ● Bookmarking component for faster access of data ● Time series of component on the basis of benchmark. ● Time series forecasting using machine learning algorithm. ● Analysis of water supply parameters and find if it meets the required limits. ● Customise app for consumers for monitoring daily usage & consumption patterns ● Easy to view status of any client. ● Water distribution network components monitoring. ● Client can also see his details quickly. ● System alerts client of issues. ● Check historical data to analyse further. ● Graphical view of data.
  12. 12. OUR ESTEEMED CLIENTS
  13. 13. 13Strictly Confidential | Copyright V2STech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Clientele
  14. 14. 14Strictly Confidential | Copyright V2STech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Client Testimonial Nick Lawford Carebean, Director Venugopal Choudary Qfix Infocomm, Director I have worked with V2Stech for a number of years and 2 companies. The relationship started by V2Stech building a proof of concept in a limited time to test their abilities. They passed with flying colours. I have been working with the ever since. At my current organisation they have become my trusted IT partner, performing all of the functions that a normal it company would do, including IT support, server set-up, server maintenance and of course software development and support. We have a very close working relationship based on trust, delivery performance and mutual understanding. Hardworking attitude, always available to work on a crisis, high integrity and focus to ensure success of client's business Video : https://youtu.be/IZrp4Dr3mZc More Testimonials https://www.goodfirms.co/company/v2stech-solutions-private-limited/reviews
  15. 15. 15Strictly Confidential | Copyright V2STech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Member of https://www.v2stech.com Mumbai, India +1 (862) 248 1260 sales@v2stech.com https://in.linkedin.com/company/v2stech-solutions-pvt-ltd v2stechsolutions Thank You Contact Us

