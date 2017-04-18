EMPLOYEE MANUAL FOR UMTC PMIS Developed By:-
FOR EMPLOYEE - STEPS TO LOGIN AS EMPLOYEE :- 1. After opening the UMTC website at http://umtc.co.in/you will see the LOGIN...
2. After going for Login option, screen shown below will appear you can Login from there by using you Login credentials.
3. After Login you will see the “GO TO PMIS” Option you can go to your PMIS panel from here. After going to PMIS you will ...
HEADER ICONS :- There are some icons at header 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1. Dashboard – Is the home page for PMIS. 2. Attendance – You can check your full attendance till date from here. 3. Organ...
5. Available – This will display the no. of employees available. 6. Left – This will display no. of employees left the org...
There are some icons at footer 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1. Show/Hide Sidebar – With this option one can either hide the sidebar or ca...
ATTENDANCES :- When you will click on this option a page like below will appear. You can see your attendance with time you...
No. Of service Hours – You can also your service hours just below the Hard late. LEAVES :- You see all the leaves on this ...
PROJECT UPDATES :- You can update your daily tasks and projects and time spend on them. Your approver can track your worki...
EMPLOYEE TIMESHEET:- Your daily time sheet number of hours spent on each project with a report. You can also generate repo...
EMPLOYEE DIRECTORY:- You can see all the employees here. You choose any alphabet from the list to search employee faster. ...
MY INFORMATION :- You can update your personal information like your picture, address, contact number etc. You can also ch...
TRAVEL MODULE- FOR EMPLOYEE:- 1. First step as an employee will be filling and submitting the Travel Authorization form an...
TRAVEL AUTHORIZATION FORM 1. You will see the Travel Authentication form as shown below:-
i. You need to fill all of your details in the form as asked. ii. Under Mode of Travel you can see the option “Add New Row...
i. When you will scroll the horizontal scroll bar you can see the other options like EDIT or DELETE.
ii. You can EDIT or DELETE your application until it is approved once it is approved then EDIT or DELETE option will not b...
In this section Employee will be able to see the expenses provided by travel manager. You can Avail the expenses provided ...
⇒ Files Attached You can see all the files attached by travel manager from here. b. Expenses by Employee :- You can also p...
c. Total Expenses Incured and Advance Settlement:- You can see the total expense approved and other details from here. To ...
TOUR REPORTS Under this section you will be able to see status of bills under the ClosureSection, once sent the Status wil...
ii. As soon as your expense bill is approved by your approver you will get the notification of approval and the Closure st...
Tour report generated will look like below:-
The Tour report goes to Finance Manager for approval. You can have check over the status at Closure Status as shown below:...
FOR APPROVER:- The same kind of Dashboard will open for approver. TO APPROVE TRAVEL AUTHENTICATION APPLICATION ⇒ To see th...
⇒ You can see a section named Actions in front of each application. ⇒ This status comes when someone has sent the applicat...
⇒ The Application will be as shown above, you can also make changes to it after making changes you need to go for UPDATE A...
⇒ To approve the application you need to Click on Approve, If you want to Reject the Application then click on Reject. ⇒ A...
TO APPROVE THE EXPENSE BILLS ⇒ After the expenses are sent by the employee you will get a notification by mail. An option ...
⇒ You can approve these expenses after closely watching them from here. You can also send it for Reconsideration from the ...
TOUR REPORT As soon as you will approve the bills, the employee will be notified by mail and a tour report will be generat...
The tour report generated will look like below:-
The Tour report goes to Finance Manager for approval. You can have check over the status at Closure Status as shown below:...
TO SHARE YOUR FEEDBACK As a user you can share your feedback or give suggestions regarding the PMIS. To share your feedbac...
EMPLOYEE MANUAL FOR UMTC PMIS

