Basic Neurochemistry: Molecular, Cellular and Medical Aspects, the outstanding and comprehensive classic text on neurochemistry, is now newly updated and revised in its Seventh Edition. This well-established text has been accepted worldwide as a resource for postgraduate trainees and teachers in neurology, psychiatry, and basic neuroscience, as well as for graduate and postgraduate students and instructors in the neurosciences. It is an excellent source of current information on basic biochemical processes in brain function and disease for qualifying examinations and continuing medical education. Version 2 of the CD-Rom is now available, now including all references linking to PubMed and all tables from the book in addition to the figures. Replacement CDs are available to customers who purchased Basic Neurochemistry 7ed in 2005. To order, send e-mail mentioning that you are ordering version 2 of the CD for Siegel et al. Basic Neurochemistry 7th edition and the ISBN 0123694361 to: If you are from the Americas: usbkinfo@elsevier.com If you are from Europe, Middle East, or Africa: eurobkinfo@elsevier.com If you are from the Asia Pacific region: asiabkinfo@elsevier.com Please note that books ordered in 2006 will have the new version of the CD included, only books delivered in 2005 include version 1 of the CD. Version 2 of the CD is clearly marked, and you don t need to order a replacement if you are in possession of version 2. · Completely updated with 60% new authors and material, and entirely new chapters · Over 400 fully revised figures in splendid color

