Principles of Management and self discipline (1).pdf

What is Management?
The Scientific Study concerning
activities like POSDCORB to
achieve Predetermined objectives
Luther Gulick, 1937
Process of planning, organizing,
leading, and controlling people in
organization- effectively use
resources to meet goals
The process of getting things done, effectively and
efficiently, through and with other people
Efficiency
Means doing the thing correctly; seeks to minimize
resource costs
Effectiveness
Means doing the right things; goal attainment
What is Management?
Efficiency and Effectiveness
Productivity is the
relationship between the
outputs generated from a
system and the inputs that
are used to create those
outputs. Mathematically
P = O
I
The Two Aspects of Management
People
• The people with the
responsibility and authority
to determine the overall
direction of the organization
Process
• Decide what goals should be
and defines them for the
organization(BPR)
What is Management?
Managerial Functions
Planning
Organizing
Leading
Controlling
Managing
P
E
R
F
O
R
M
A
N
C
E
Who Directs Each Function of Management?
• Leaders often step up in
times of crisis that needs
immediate action.
• All managers perform each
at different times and the
position depends on how
much.
• Different activities may
happening at once in an
organization.
Practice Question 1
In most cases, the management function includes which
of the following?
a) applying and distributing organizational resources
effectively
b) acquiring new resources when necessary
c) analyzing and adapting to the ever-changing
environment in which the organization operates
d) developing relationships with and among people to
execute the strategies and plans
e) all of the above
Practice Question 2
The study of management is of
value only to those in management
positions.
a. True
b. False
Practice Question 3
Effectiveness refers to the relationship
between inputs and outputs.
a. True
b. False
Practice Question 4
A mobile manufacturer would increase both
efficiency and effectiveness by making ________.
a) better mobile at the same cost
b) better mobile at a lower cost
c) the same mobile at a lower cost
d) the same mobile at the same cost
Planning is bringing the future into
present so that you can do
something about it now
Alan Lakein
Planning
“Start with the end in Mind”
• Process of establishing objectives &
determining how best to achieve them. OR
• Defining
– Organizational objectives or goals,
– Establishing an overall strategy for achieving
these goals &
– Developing a comprehensive hierarchy of
plan to integrate & coordinate activities.
– It is concerned with both ends (what) and
means (how)
Why Do Managers Plan?
Purposes of Planning
• Provides direction
• Reduces Risk/uncertainty
• Minimizes waste and redundancy
• Sets the standards for controlling
• Promotes innovative ideas
• Facilitates decision making
• Courses of action firm will take
19.
Planning…
Operational
GOALS
Tactical Strategic
1 year
5+ years
1 to 5 years
Short
Range
(Specific actions who,
what, where)
Intermediate
Range
Long
Range
(Entire Org., Gap between IS
and BE)
By
Operation:
Planning by Purpose
Vision
Mission
Strategy
Policy
Rule
Procedure
Project
Program
Planning…
Technology
Management Style
Business Processes (BPR)
HR
Planning…
Sources of Competitive Advantage and
Sustainability
23.
Practice Question 5
What are guides to decision making?
a. Laws
b. Rules
c. Policies
d. Procedures
e. Goals
Practice Question 6
A vision statement answers the question
“What is our business?” whereas a
mission statement answers, “What do we
want to become?”
a. True
b. False
Practice Question 7
In order to transform a newly developed
establishment, PAEC higher ups discuss the concept
of “true north” as it relates to planning. The true
north concept is an attempt to define an
organization’s ultimate destination.
True north would be an example of which of these:
a. Mission
b. Vision
c. Values
Practice Question 8
A formal, strict and written guide to action
for managers in an organization is known as:
a. A Rule
b. A Heuristic
c. A Policy
d. Synergy
Environmental Scanning
Forecasting
Qualitative: Brainstorming, Expert
Opinion, Delphi Technique, NGT
Quantitative: Correlation, Regression,
Time series method, PERT/CPM, Budget,
Software
Planning Tools and Techniques…
28.
29
Steps In Planning
1. Gathering information (Being aware of
opportunity)
2. Establishing Objectives
3. Developing premises
4. Determining Alternative Courses
5. Evaluating Alternative Courses
6. Selecting a best alternative
7. Formulating derivative plan
8. Implementation of Plans and budgeting
The Planning Process
Analyze the
External Environment
Analyze Resources/
Internal Environment
Set Objectives
Develop Action Plans
Monitor Outcomes
The Planning Process:
Analyzing the External Environment
• Socio Cultural Environment
• Demographic Environment
• Economic Environment
• Technical Environment
• Political and Legal Environment
• Global Environment
Environmental uncertainty
The more uncertainty, the more
flexible the plans
Contingency plans
The Planning Process:
Assessing Internal Resources/Internal
Environment
• Resources available
• Human capital
• Financial resources
• Technology
• Rules, Policies,
Procedures
The Planning Process:
Setting Objectives
Priorities and multiple objectives
Establish which objectives are most
important
Measuring objectives
Financial performance
Profits relative to sales
Profits relative to assets
Many others
Non-financial performance
The Planning Process:
Developing Action Plans
Sequence and timing
Gantt charts
Accountability
Who is accountable
for which actions?
The Planning Process:
Implementing Plans
Monitoring the implementation
includes monitoring:
Progress of the plan and its
implementation
Level of support for the plan and
implementation
Level of resistance
Real-time adjustment
Goal Setting
Attributes of effective goals:
Specific
Measurable
Achievable
Relevant
Time bound
• Provides incentives to employees,
empowering them to set own objectives,
honestly communication with workers
SWOT: A Situational
Analysis Summary
• Method that examines internal
strengths and weaknesses of an
organization and external
opportunities/threats
• SWOT
• Strengths- particular skills and resources
to pursue goals effectively
• Weaknesses- where it is lacking resources
and prevented from pursing goals
• Opportunities- conditions favorable to
organization
• Threats- conditions that prevent
organization from achieving its goals
Practice Question 9
A group of managers analyzes both the internal
strengths and weaknesses of their organization as
well as the opportunities and threats of the external
environment. What type of analysis is this?
a. Mission analysis
b. SWOT analysis
c. Functional analysis
d. Diversification
e. Related Diversification
Organizing
• How to best implement the plans
• How an organization is structured
• The structure of relationships among positions
• Assigns authority and responsibility
• Works to acquire resources
• Decides coordination
• The people occupying those positions
• Linking structure to the overall strategic
direction of the organization
• Formalization, Centralization, Decentralization
Principles of Organizational Structure
Organizational charts
Illustration of relationships
Units
Lines of authority among supervisors and subordinates
Illustrated by use of labeled boxes and connecting lines
The sum of ways an organization
divides its labor into distinct,
coordinated tasks
Formalization
The official and defined structures and
systems in decision making,
communication, and control in an
organization
Line of authority
Unity of command
Span of control
Line of Authority
A line of
authority
specifies who
reports to whom
CEO
Vice President
Marketing
Brand Manager
Vice President
Manufacturing
Vice President
Human
Resources
44.
Unity of Command
An employee
should have
only one boss
45.
Span of Control
CEO
Vice President
Marketing
Vice President
Manufacturing
Vice President
Human
Resources
The number of
employees
reporting to a
given supervisor
Flat Organizational Structures
Levels = 3
Span of Control = 7
Total Employees = 57
47.
Tall Organizational Structures
Levels = 4
Span of Control = 3
Total Employees = 40
Practice Question 10
The process by which managers design the
working relationship among the workers of
the organization is known as
a. Planning
b. Leading
c. Organizing
d. Controlling
e. The span of control
50.
Practice Question 11
The number of subordinates who report
directly to a manager is known as what
aspect of that manager's responsibility?
a. Authority
b. Hierarchy of authority
c. Chain of command
d. Span of control
e. Market structure
Practice Question 12
A __________ organization has __________ levels of
authority relative to the size of the organization, while a
__________ organization has __________ levels of authority
relative to the size of the organization.
a. Tall; fewer; flat; fewer
b. Tall; many; flat; fewer
c. Flat; many; tall; fewer
d. Flat; fewer; tall; fewer
e. None of the above
Centralization and Decentralization
Centralized
organizations
Restrict decision
making to fewer
individuals, usually at
the top of the
organization
Decentralized
organizations
Tend to push decision-
making authority
down to the lowest
level possible
Functional Structure
58.
Process of Organizing
• To identify the work to be performed
• To classify or group the task
• To assign these group of activities or work
to individuals
• To organize training
• To delegate authority and fix responsibility
• To coordinate these authority-responsibility
relationships of various activities
Controlling
• Ensuring that performance conforms to plans
• Controlling involves setting a target
(planning), measuring performance
(evaluation), and taking corrective action.
• Control also applies to monitoring every
task-large and small-that is delegated
60.
Controlling Process
• Establishing standards of performance
• Measuring actual performance
• Compare the actual performance with
standard
• Finding variation or deviation, if any
• Taking corrective action or measures
The Principles of Management
• Vision and
Mission
• Strategizing
• Goals/
Objectives
• Organization
Design
• Culture
• Delegating
• Change
• Leadership
• Motivating
• Communication
• Groups/Teams
Planning Organizing Leading
Controlling
• Systems/
Processes
• Quality Control
• Evaluation
• Performance
14 principles of
Management
DAD U C USSR?........ O I SEE
Henry Fayol
67.
1. Division of Work
• This Principle suggests that total
work should be subdivided into
smaller parts
• Each part of the work should be
allocated who is expert in that
part of the work
• This leads to Specialization
• Less wastage
• And reduces risk
2. Authority and Responsibility
• Authority means power to take decisions
• Responsibility means obligation to complete
the assigned job on time
• Authority comes from official and personal
factors
• Official authority comes from manager’s
position
• Personal authority comes from qualities like
intelligence, experience, moral worth and past
services
• Authority without responsibility results in
irresponsible behavior
• Responsibility without authority makes people
ineffective
• Both must go together
3. Discipline
• Discipline is obedience, application,
energy, behavior, respect shown by
employees
• It is of 1 types:
1. Self imposed discipline: comes from
within the individual
2. Command discipline: comes from
some authority, expressed through
rules, regulations and customs
• All the personnel serving in the
organization should be disciplined
4. Unity of Command
• It means a person should get
orders orders/instructions
from only one superior
• An individual cannot serve
two bosses at the same time
• This leads to confusion,
misunderstandings and
conflicts
5. Centralization and Decentralization
• Everything which goes to increase the
importance of subordinate’s role is
decentralization
• And everything which goes to decrease it
is centralization
• In smaller firms, centralization is usually
observed
• But in larger firms, a series of
intermediaries are required
• Its degree varies due to:
1. Character of manager
2. His moral worth
3. Reliability of his subordinate
6. Unity of Direction
• Each group of activities with the
same objective must have one
head and one plan
• Unity of Command talks about the
reporting relationship of the
personnel at all levels
• Unity of direction talks about
functioning of organization in
terms of grouping of activities
7. Subordination of individual interest
to general interest
• Interest of the organization should
take priority over individual interest
• If individual and organizational
interests are different then
managers must try to reconcile them
• If not, then individual interests
should be sacrificed
• Factors like laziness, selfishness,
carelessness, etc. tend to reduce
organizational interest
8. Scalar Chain
• There should be a scalar chain of authority
and of communication ranging from the
highest to the lowest level
• Each communication going up or coming
down must flow through each position in
the line of authority
• Fayol also suggested the concept of
gangplank
• It suggested that the scalar chain can be
short circuited in special cases when rigid
following of the scalar chain can get
detrimental to the organization
9. Remuneration
• Remuneration of
employees should be fair,
reasonable and
satisfactory
• It should provide
maximum satisfaction to
employees and
employers
• Dissatisfaction will lead
to employee turnover
10. Order
• This principle relates to
arrangement of things and
people
• There should be a place for
everything and every thing
should be in place
• Likewise right man should be in
right place
• Bigger the organization, more
difficult is the order
11. Initiative
• Managers should encourage
their subordinates to take
initiative, within the limits of
authority and discipline
• Initiative is concerned with
thinking out and execution
of a plan
• It encourages energy and
zeal
12. Stability of Tenure
• No employee should be
removed within short time
• There should be reasonable
security of job
• Unnecessary turnover is bad
for the organization
13. Equity
• It is a combination of justice and
kindness
• Equity in treatment and
behavior is liked by everyone
• It brings loyalty to the
organization
• Its application requires good
sense, experience and good
nature
14. Esprit De Corps
• This is the principle of ‘Union is
strength’
• The manager must encourage esprit
de corps among his employees
• Every employee in the organization
must consider him as a part of a
team and try to achieve the team
goal because team contribution is
always better than the individual
consideration
Leadership Strength
• Lord Wellington said of
Napoleon,
his presence on battlefield
make difference of forty
thousand men.
Leadership Strength
“Ten good soldiers, wisely
led, will beat hundred
without head”.
Leadership Strength
“The truth is that no one factor
makes a company admirable. But if
you were forced to pick the one that
makes the most difference, you'd
pick leadership”. Warren Bennis
(1999)
American research on schools….
85.
Leadership
“Leadership is influence, nothing
more, nothing less”
John Maxwell
86.
Leadership
“If your actions inspire others to
dream more,
learn more,
do more &
become more,
You are a leader
87.
Leadership
Process of exerting influence over people.
Leadership is a combination of individuals
attributes and abilities to create a shared
vision of the future.
“A leader has the vision and conviction
that a dream can be achieved”
88.
“Correction does much, but
encouragement does more.”
‘Paradise Lost’’
Goethe
Encouragement, Acknowledgement, recognition and award
90.
Leadership is the ability to positively
influence/motivate people and
systems under one’s authority to
have a meaningful impact and
achieve important results.
What is Leadership
91.
Defining Motivation
Key Elements
1. Intensity: how hard a person tries
2. Direction: toward beneficial goal
3. Persistence: how long a person tries
The processes that account for an individual’s
intensity, direction, and persistence of effort toward
attaining a goal.
92.
Golden Formula
A leader can communicate your worth and potential in such a way,
that you come to see in yourself
How much you did X 100
How much you could do
Leadership Formula
Potential vs. actual calculation
Actual : = 500 kg = 50%
Potential : 1000 kg
93.
• A gesture of helping someone can do wonders
• Its easy to Expose, Blame or Highlight someone for
his bad deed
But
• Saving someone’s Self Respect is a great thing
Role of Leader: Uplifting people, Finding good in People
A story about Amazing and Honest
Leadership qualities
95.
Accept the status quo
Stabilizing
Planning & Budgeting
Focus on systems, Processes
Short term view
Controlling & Problem Solving
Analytical/administer
Authoritative
Deliberate
Structured
Tough Minded
Rational Intuitive
Managers Leaders
Mind
Challenge the status quo
Initiates Change
Setting Direction - -
Visions
Focus on People
Long term perspective
Motivating “Inspiring/Moving”
Innovative/Creative
Experimental
Imaginative
Courageous
Inspiring
Soul
96.
THINGS ARE MANAGED, PEOPLE ARE LED.
(Dr DEMING)
You cannot manage to win; winners must be led.
Leaders need to demonstrate to their people that they are
worthy of trust that goes along with being leader.
97.
Practice Question 14
The process by which one person exerts influence over
others and inspires, motivates, and directs their
activities is known as
a. Follower
b. Leadership substitute
c. Coercive leader
d. Leadership
e. Manager
Trust and Leadership
Leadership
TRUST
and
INTEGRITY
Dimensions of Trust
Integrity
honesty and truthfulness.
Competence
an individual’s technical
and interpersonal
knowledge and skills.
Consistency
an individual’s reliability,
predictability, and good
judgment in handling
situations.
Loyalty
the willingness to protect
and save face for another
person.
Openness
reliance on the person to
give you the full truth.
100.
Three Types of Trust
Deterrence-based Trust
Trust based on fear of reprisal if the trust is violated.
Identification-based Trust
Trust based on a mutual understanding of each other’s
intentions and appreciation of the other’s wants and
desires. Unquestionable loyalty, no control
Knowledge-based Trust
Trust based on behavioral
predictability that comes
from a history of interaction.
Leadership Studies Time Line
to 1930s 1940-mid1960s mid1960s-1980s 1990s on
Trait
theories
-----
Leader
selection
Newer
theories
-----
Charisma
and
beyond
Contingency
theories
-----
Leader-
situation
matching
Behavioral
theories
-----
Leader
training`
Trait Theories
Leadership
• Ambition and energy
• The desire to lead
• Honest and integrity
• Self-confidence/Self Esteem
• Intelligence
• Open Mindedness
• High self-monitoring
• Job-relevant knowledge
Traits Theories of
Leadership
Theories that consider
personality, social,
physical, or intellectual
traits to differentiate
leaders from nonleaders.
Traits
Behavioral Theories
Behavioral Theories of Leadership
Theories proposing that specific behaviors
differentiate leaders from nonleaders.
• Trait theory:
Leaders are born, not made.
• Behavioral theory:
Leadership traits can be taught.
104.
Theory X and Theory Y
(Douglas McGregor)
Theory X (Authoritative, Autocratic Leadership Style)
Assumes that employees dislike work, lack ambition, avoid
responsibility, and must be directed and coerced to perform.
Theory Y (Participative, Democratic Leadership Style)
Assumes that employees like work, seek responsibility, are
capable of making decisions, and exercise self-direction and self-
control when committed to a goal.
Theory Z (Japanese Style)
involvement of employees in the matters of the management
improves their performance and commitment
Practice Question 15
Which style of leadership lends itself
best with a task-centered style?
a. Autocratic.
b. Democratic.
c. Laissez-faire.
Practice Question 16
Managers who accept Theory Y:
a. Create a work setting that
encourages commitment
b. Give little autonomy to workers
c. Focus on developing rules and
procedures
d. Rely on rewards and punishments
Practice Question 17
Leadership theories that propose that the effectiveness
of a leader depends on the situation in which the leader
finds himself/herself are known as:
a. Trait models
b. Contingency models
c. Empowerment models
d. Path-goal models e
e. Leadership substitute models
Behavioral Styles Theory
Research shows that there is not one best style
of leadership.
The effectiveness of a particular leadership
style depends on the situation at hand.
“A good leader inspires people to have confidence in the
leader. A great leader inspires people to have confidence
in themselves.”
—Eleanor Roosevelt
109.
Paternalistic Leadership
Style
Paternalistic:
Leader acts as a ‘father figure’
Paternalistic leader makes decision but
may consult
Believes in the need to support staff
Actions:
• Work to positively change the attitudes and
behaviors of employees.
• Engage in socially constructive behaviors.
• Do not abuse power or use improper means to
attain goals.
Ethical Leadership and
Servant Leadership
Inspirational Approaches to
Leadership
Charismatics Influence Followers By:
1. Articulating the vision
2. Setting high performance expectations
3. Conveying a new set of values
4. Making personal sacrifices
Charismatic Leadership Theory
Followers make attributions of heroic or
extraordinary leadership abilities when they observe
certain behaviors.
Emotional Intelligence and Leadership
Effectiveness
Elements of Emotional
Intelligence:
• Self-awareness
• Self-management
• Self-motivation
• Empathy
• Social skills
Contemporary Leadership Roles:
Self-Leadership
Creating self leaders:
• Model self-leadership.
• Encourage employees to
create self-set goals.
• Create positive thought
patterns.
• Create a climate of self-
leadership.
• Encourage self-criticism.
Self-Leadership
A set of processes
through which
individuals control
their own behavior.
Organizing your mind for change-Change
Leadership
All People go through changes.
Successful Managers organize their
mind for change
If you want to organize your mind for change, Say hello to
‘SARA’
SARA
1. (S) Shock
2. (A) Anger
3. (R) Resistance
4. (A) Acceptance
Plato (428-327 BC)
“The first and best victory is
to conquer yourself”
● published in 2016
● pages 30
● Chapters 7
This book is about
● why self-discipline is not common?
● how to grow it today?
● how to supercharge your self-
discipline to achieve great successes?
Ch1: Self-Discipline
Self-Discipline: power to manage thoughts,
emotions, and behavior in order to achieve
a specific goal (willpower, self-control,
determination).
Ch1: Self-Discipline
Why is Self-Discipline lacking?
not an inbuilt ability
negative mental & emotional programming
negative environments, laziness
fear of failure
lack of confidence
lack of purpose
Ch2: Why you want to gain Self-
Discipline
Visualize your objectives
you want to lose weight
how many pounds
duration
how will you measure your progress
Ch3: Dump all excuses
don’t wait for right feeling or time
use your decision making skills
dump your habit of making excuses
Ch4: Make action plan
make your action plan
prepare yourself to take some action
anticipate potential issues & find strategies to fix
them
track your progress, review plan & make
necessary changes
124.
Ch5: Overcoming temptations
detach yourself from the attractions
envision resisting the temptation
distract yourself from the
temptations (attractions)
Ch6: Motivate & nurture yourself
take care of yourself
stabilize the glucose level
overcome stress
sleep well
Ch7: Exercises for developing &
boosting Self-Discipline
give up your seat
do a good piece of work right now
make a big change to your routine
choose stairs over elevator
Thanks for listening…..
Final touch about self change…..
How to Stay POSI+IVE
in a
TOUGH Work Environment
The Environment
YOU
Beware the Bullets!
Negative Work
Environment
Past
Experiences
Ouch!
- Dog eat dog . . . everyone fighting to get ahead
- No one appreciates your contributions
- Too much work . . . not enough help
- Deadlines are unrealistic
- Longer hours . . . additional work
- Budget Constraints
- Competition is eating us alive
- Poor management / direction
- Job insecurity
Negative Work
Environment
Other People’s
Behavior
Bulldozers
Snipers
Exploders
Clams
Complainers
Controllers
Backstabbers
Walking Wounded
Negatives
Gossips
Brown Nosers
Whiners
CHANGE . . .
Challenges our
paradigms
Alters the way we think
Makes life more difficult
for a while
Causes Stress
Is an ongoing fact of life
Changing
Environment
“The only person who always
likes change is a wet baby”
GENETIC: My Grandparents did it to me. (Inherited traits)
PSYCHIC: My Parents did it to me. (Upbringing)
ENVIRONMENTAL: My Spouse, my Boss, the Company, the Economy,
etc.. is doing this to me. (Surroundings)
Determinism
Theory
“Are some people just born positive
thinkers
. . . or is it their CHOICE?”
Life’s Little Question
How to Change Your Attitude
ATTITUDE
ATTITUDE
Changes happen
personally
from the
INSIDE OUT!
I am responsible . . .
. . . for who I am
. . . for what I have
. . . for what I do
So . . . Accept Responsibility
Negative
world view
YOU
FROM THE INSIDE . . . OUT!
ATTITUDE
Step #2 Take Control
144.
THINKING
Changes come
from observing
logically in
every situation
Observe Your Thinking
THINKING
This is all very
interesting
Tomorrow it will look
very different.
146.
This is going to be
a wonderful day!
This is going to
be a crappy day!
Manage Your Self-Talk
THINKING
147.
BEHAVIOR
BEHAVIOR
Changes take
true assessment,
determination &
discipline
Add POSI+IVE Behavior
INFLUENCE YOUR ENVIRONMENT!
• Sprinkle some “positive” on the negatives
• Focus on the good of each day
• Stay out of the “feeding frenzies”
• Say “please” and “thank you”
• Practice EMPATHY
• Evaluate YOUR behavior
• Never miss an opportunity to complement
• Spread a SMILE around
Replace the BAD HABITS!
BEHAVIOR
149.
More POSI+IVE Contributions
1. Is it true?
2. Is it harmful?
3. Is it necessary?
• Keep promises
• Have a forgiving view of people
• Keep an open mind with changes
• See criticism as opportunity to improve
• Cultivate your sense of humor
• Before you say anything to anyone, ask
yourself three things
The Choice is YOURS
With a Bad attitude
you can never have a positive day
With a Positive attitude
you can never have a bad day
Conclusion
Self management and discipline is the first step
towards implementing any improvement or
change program in a concern – public or
private. Once individuals improve themselves,
there is no reason that an upbeat environment
does not evolve in the company.
Choose POSI+IVE Living
THANKS FOR
YOUR PATIENCE