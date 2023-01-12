Principles of Management and self discipline (1).pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 12, 2023
  1. 1. The Principles of Management and Self Discipline and Success Dr. Arshad Zaheer
  2. 2. Universality of Management All size of organizations All types of organizations All organizational levels All organizational area
  3. 3. Management A Science or an Art
  4. 4. Management POSDCORB
  5. 5. What is Management? The Scientific Study concerning activities like POSDCORB to achieve Predetermined objectives of the organization Luther Gulick, 1937 Process of planning, organizing, leading, and controlling people in organization- effectively use resources to meet goals
  6. 6. 6 The process of getting things done, effectively and efficiently, through and with other people Efficiency Means doing the thing correctly; seeks to minimize resource costs Effectiveness Means doing the right things; goal attainment What is Management?
  7. 7. 7 Efficiency and Effectiveness Productivity is the relationship between the outputs generated from a system and the inputs that are used to create those outputs. Mathematically P = O I
  8. 8. The Two Aspects of Management People • The people with the responsibility and authority to determine the overall direction of the organization Process • Decide what goals should be and defines them for the organization(BPR) What is Management?
  9. 9. 9 Managerial Functions Planning Organizing Leading Controlling Managing Adapted from Exhibit 1.1 P E R F O R M A N C E
  10. 10. Who Directs Each Function of Management? • Leaders often step up in times of crisis that needs immediate action. • All managers perform each at different times and the position depends on how much. • Different activities may happening at once in an organization.
  11. 11. Practice Question 1 In most cases, the management function includes which of the following? a) applying and distributing organizational resources effectively b) acquiring new resources when necessary c) analyzing and adapting to the ever-changing environment in which the organization operates d) developing relationships with and among people to execute the strategies and plans e) all of the above
  12. 12. Practice Question 2 The study of management is of value only to those in management positions. a. True b. False
  13. 13. Practice Question 3 Effectiveness refers to the relationship between inputs and outputs. a. True b. False
  14. 14. Practice Question 4 A mobile manufacturer would increase both efficiency and effectiveness by making ________. a) better mobile at the same cost b) better mobile at a lower cost c) the same mobile at a lower cost d) the same mobile at the same cost
  15. 15. POSDCORB What is Planning? Why do we plan?
  16. 16. Planning is bringing the future into present so that you can do something about it now Alan Lakein
  17. 17. Planning “Start with the end in Mind” • Process of establishing objectives & determining how best to achieve them. OR • Defining – Organizational objectives or goals, – Establishing an overall strategy for achieving these goals & – Developing a comprehensive hierarchy of plan to integrate & coordinate activities. – It is concerned with both ends (what) and means (how)
  18. 18. Why Do Managers Plan? Purposes of Planning • Provides direction • Reduces Risk/uncertainty • Minimizes waste and redundancy • Sets the standards for controlling • Promotes innovative ideas • Facilitates decision making • Courses of action firm will take
  19. 19. Planning… Operational GOALS Tactical Strategic 1 year 5+ years 1 to 5 years Short Range (Specific actions who, what, where) Intermediate Range Long Range (Entire Org., Gap between IS and BE) By Operation:
  20. 20. Planning by Purpose Vision Mission Strategy Policy Rule Procedure Project Program Planning…
  21. 21. Components of Strategy Scope Resource Deployment Competitive Advantage Goals/Objectives Synergy Planning…
  22. 22. Technology Management Style Business Processes (BPR) HR Planning… Sources of Competitive Advantage and Sustainability
  23. 23. Practice Question 5 What are guides to decision making? a. Laws b. Rules c. Policies d. Procedures e. Goals
  24. 24. Practice Question 6 A vision statement answers the question “What is our business?” whereas a mission statement answers, “What do we want to become?” a. True b. False
  25. 25. Practice Question 7 In order to transform a newly developed establishment, PAEC higher ups discuss the concept of “true north” as it relates to planning. The true north concept is an attempt to define an organization’s ultimate destination. True north would be an example of which of these: a. Mission b. Vision c. Values
  26. 26. Practice Question 8 A formal, strict and written guide to action for managers in an organization is known as: a. A Rule b. A Heuristic c. A Policy d. Synergy
  27. 27. Environmental Scanning Forecasting  Qualitative: Brainstorming, Expert Opinion, Delphi Technique, NGT  Quantitative: Correlation, Regression, Time series method, PERT/CPM, Budget, Software Planning Tools and Techniques…
  28. 28. 29 Steps In Planning 1. Gathering information (Being aware of opportunity) 2. Establishing Objectives 3. Developing premises 4. Determining Alternative Courses 5. Evaluating Alternative Courses 6. Selecting a best alternative 7. Formulating derivative plan 8. Implementation of Plans and budgeting
  29. 29. 30 The Planning Process Analyze the External Environment Analyze Resources/ Internal Environment Set Objectives Develop Action Plans Monitor Outcomes
  30. 30. The Planning Process: Analyzing the External Environment • Socio Cultural Environment • Demographic Environment • Economic Environment • Technical Environment • Political and Legal Environment • Global Environment Environmental uncertainty The more uncertainty, the more flexible the plans Contingency plans
  31. 31. The Planning Process: Assessing Internal Resources/Internal Environment • Resources available • Human capital • Financial resources • Technology • Rules, Policies, Procedures
  32. 32. The Planning Process: Setting Objectives Priorities and multiple objectives Establish which objectives are most important Measuring objectives Financial performance Profits relative to sales Profits relative to assets Many others Non-financial performance
  33. 33. The Planning Process: Developing Action Plans Sequence and timing Gantt charts Accountability Who is accountable for which actions?
  34. 34. The Planning Process: Implementing Plans Monitoring the implementation includes monitoring: Progress of the plan and its implementation Level of support for the plan and implementation Level of resistance Real-time adjustment
  35. 35. 37 Goal Setting Attributes of effective goals: Specific Measurable Achievable Relevant Time bound • Provides incentives to employees, empowering them to set own objectives, honestly communication with workers
  36. 36. SWOT: A Situational Analysis Summary • Method that examines internal strengths and weaknesses of an organization and external opportunities/threats • SWOT • Strengths- particular skills and resources to pursue goals effectively • Weaknesses- where it is lacking resources and prevented from pursing goals • Opportunities- conditions favorable to organization • Threats- conditions that prevent organization from achieving its goals
  37. 37. Practice Question 9 A group of managers analyzes both the internal strengths and weaknesses of their organization as well as the opportunities and threats of the external environment. What type of analysis is this? a. Mission analysis b. SWOT analysis c. Functional analysis d. Diversification e. Related Diversification
  38. 38. Attractiveness Criteria Weightage Rating Weighted Score Size 0.2 1 0.2 Growth 0.3 4 1.2 Profitability 0.4 3 1.2 Environment 0.05 3 0.1 Energy imports 0.05 2 0.1 1 2.8
  39. 39. Practice Exercise
  40. 40. 42 Organizing • How to best implement the plans • How an organization is structured • The structure of relationships among positions • Assigns authority and responsibility • Works to acquire resources • Decides coordination • The people occupying those positions • Linking structure to the overall strategic direction of the organization • Formalization, Centralization, Decentralization
  41. 41. 43 Principles of Organizational Structure Organizational charts Illustration of relationships Units Lines of authority among supervisors and subordinates Illustrated by use of labeled boxes and connecting lines The sum of ways an organization divides its labor into distinct, coordinated tasks
  42. 42. 44 Formalization The official and defined structures and systems in decision making, communication, and control in an organization Line of authority Unity of command Span of control
  43. 43. 45 Line of Authority A line of authority specifies who reports to whom CEO Vice President Marketing Brand Manager Vice President Manufacturing Vice President Human Resources
  44. 44. 46 Unity of Command An employee should have only one boss
  45. 45. 47 Span of Control CEO Vice President Marketing Vice President Manufacturing Vice President Human Resources The number of employees reporting to a given supervisor
  46. 46. Flat Organizational Structures 48 Levels = 3 Span of Control = 7 Total Employees = 57 Adapted from Exhibit 7.4
  47. 47. 49 Tall Organizational Structures Adapted from Exhibit 7.4 Levels = 4 Span of Control = 3 Total Employees = 40
  48. 48. Factors that Influence the Span of Control
  49. 49. Practice Question 10 The process by which managers design the working relationship among the workers of the organization is known as a. Planning b. Leading c. Organizing d. Controlling e. The span of control
  50. 50. Practice Question 11 The number of subordinates who report directly to a manager is known as what aspect of that manager's responsibility? a. Authority b. Hierarchy of authority c. Chain of command d. Span of control e. Market structure
  51. 51. Practice Question 12 A __________ organization has __________ levels of authority relative to the size of the organization, while a __________ organization has __________ levels of authority relative to the size of the organization. a. Tall; fewer; flat; fewer b. Tall; many; flat; fewer c. Flat; many; tall; fewer d. Flat; fewer; tall; fewer e. None of the above
  52. 52. 54 Centralization and Decentralization Centralized organizations Restrict decision making to fewer individuals, usually at the top of the organization Decentralized organizations Tend to push decision- making authority down to the lowest level possible
  53. 53. 55 Functional Structure Adapted from Exhibit 7.6
  54. 54. 56 Product Structure Adapted from Exhibit 7.7
  55. 55. 57 Division Structure Adapted from Exhibit 7.8
  56. 56. 58 Customer Structure Adapted from Exhibit 7.9
  57. 57. 59 Geographical/Regional Structure Adapted from Exhibit 7.10 Karachi Lahore Rawalpindi Faisalabad Kashmir
  58. 58. Process of Organizing • To identify the work to be performed • To classify or group the task • To assign these group of activities or work to individuals • To organize training • To delegate authority and fix responsibility • To coordinate these authority-responsibility relationships of various activities
  59. 59. Controlling • Ensuring that performance conforms to plans • Controlling involves setting a target (planning), measuring performance (evaluation), and taking corrective action. • Control also applies to monitoring every task-large and small-that is delegated
  60. 60. Controlling Process • Establishing standards of performance • Measuring actual performance • Compare the actual performance with standard • Finding variation or deviation, if any • Taking corrective action or measures
  61. 61. 63 Managerial Roles Interpersonal Roles Figurehead Leader Liaison Adapted from Exhibit 1.2
  62. 62. 64 Managerial Roles Informational Roles Monitor Disseminator Spokesperson Adapted from Exhibit 1.2
  63. 63. 65 Managerial Roles Decisional Roles Entrepreneur Disturbance- handler Resource- allocator Negotiator Adapted from Exhibit 1.2
  64. 64. 66 Managerial Challenges
  65. 65. 67 The Principles of Management • Vision and Mission • Strategizing • Goals/ Objectives • Organization Design • Culture • Delegating • Change • Leadership • Motivating • Communication • Groups/Teams Planning Organizing Leading Adapted from Exhibit 6.1 Controlling • Systems/ Processes • Quality Control • Evaluation • Performance
  66. 66. 68 14 principles of Management Adapted from Exhibit 1.2 DAD U C USSR?........ O I SEE Henry Fayol
  67. 67. 1. Division of Work • This Principle suggests that total work should be subdivided into smaller parts • Each part of the work should be allocated who is expert in that part of the work • This leads to Specialization • Less wastage • And reduces risk
  68. 68. 2. Authority and Responsibility • Authority means power to take decisions • Responsibility means obligation to complete the assigned job on time • Authority comes from official and personal factors • Official authority comes from manager’s position • Personal authority comes from qualities like intelligence, experience, moral worth and past services • Authority without responsibility results in irresponsible behavior • Responsibility without authority makes people ineffective • Both must go together
  69. 69. 3. Discipline • Discipline is obedience, application, energy, behavior, respect shown by employees • It is of 1 types: 1. Self imposed discipline: comes from within the individual 2. Command discipline: comes from some authority, expressed through rules, regulations and customs • All the personnel serving in the organization should be disciplined
  70. 70. 4. Unity of Command • It means a person should get orders orders/instructions from only one superior • An individual cannot serve two bosses at the same time • This leads to confusion, misunderstandings and conflicts
  71. 71. 5. Centralization and Decentralization • Everything which goes to increase the importance of subordinate’s role is decentralization • And everything which goes to decrease it is centralization • In smaller firms, centralization is usually observed • But in larger firms, a series of intermediaries are required • Its degree varies due to: 1. Character of manager 2. His moral worth 3. Reliability of his subordinate
  72. 72. 6. Unity of Direction • Each group of activities with the same objective must have one head and one plan • Unity of Command talks about the reporting relationship of the personnel at all levels • Unity of direction talks about functioning of organization in terms of grouping of activities
  73. 73. 7. Subordination of individual interest to general interest • Interest of the organization should take priority over individual interest • If individual and organizational interests are different then managers must try to reconcile them • If not, then individual interests should be sacrificed • Factors like laziness, selfishness, carelessness, etc. tend to reduce organizational interest
  74. 74. 8. Scalar Chain • There should be a scalar chain of authority and of communication ranging from the highest to the lowest level • Each communication going up or coming down must flow through each position in the line of authority • Fayol also suggested the concept of gangplank • It suggested that the scalar chain can be short circuited in special cases when rigid following of the scalar chain can get detrimental to the organization
  75. 75. 9. Remuneration • Remuneration of employees should be fair, reasonable and satisfactory • It should provide maximum satisfaction to employees and employers • Dissatisfaction will lead to employee turnover
  76. 76. 10. Order • This principle relates to arrangement of things and people • There should be a place for everything and every thing should be in place • Likewise right man should be in right place • Bigger the organization, more difficult is the order
  77. 77. 11. Initiative • Managers should encourage their subordinates to take initiative, within the limits of authority and discipline • Initiative is concerned with thinking out and execution of a plan • It encourages energy and zeal
  78. 78. 12. Stability of Tenure • No employee should be removed within short time • There should be reasonable security of job • Unnecessary turnover is bad for the organization
  79. 79. 13. Equity • It is a combination of justice and kindness • Equity in treatment and behavior is liked by everyone • It brings loyalty to the organization • Its application requires good sense, experience and good nature
  80. 80. 14. Esprit De Corps • This is the principle of ‘Union is strength’ • The manager must encourage esprit de corps among his employees • Every employee in the organization must consider him as a part of a team and try to achieve the team goal because team contribution is always better than the individual consideration
  81. 81. Leadership
  82. 82. Leadership Strength • Lord Wellington said of Napoleon, his presence on battlefield make difference of forty thousand men.
  83. 83. Leadership Strength “Ten good soldiers, wisely led, will beat hundred without head”.
  84. 84. Leadership Strength “The truth is that no one factor makes a company admirable. But if you were forced to pick the one that makes the most difference, you'd pick leadership”. Warren Bennis (1999) American research on schools….
  85. 85. Leadership “Leadership is influence, nothing more, nothing less” John Maxwell
  86. 86. Leadership “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more & become more, You are a leader
  87. 87. Leadership Process of exerting influence over people. Leadership is a combination of individuals attributes and abilities to create a shared vision of the future. “A leader has the vision and conviction that a dream can be achieved”
  88. 88. “Correction does much, but encouragement does more.” ‘Paradise Lost’’ Goethe Encouragement, Acknowledgement, recognition and award
  89. 89. Albert Einstein The legend scientist
  90. 90. Leadership is the ability to positively influence/motivate people and systems under one’s authority to have a meaningful impact and achieve important results. What is Leadership
  91. 91. Defining Motivation Key Elements 1. Intensity: how hard a person tries 2. Direction: toward beneficial goal 3. Persistence: how long a person tries The processes that account for an individual’s intensity, direction, and persistence of effort toward attaining a goal.
  92. 92. Golden Formula A leader can communicate your worth and potential in such a way, that you come to see in yourself How much you did X 100 How much you could do Leadership Formula Potential vs. actual calculation Actual : = 500 kg = 50% Potential : 1000 kg
  93. 93. • A gesture of helping someone can do wonders • Its easy to Expose, Blame or Highlight someone for his bad deed But • Saving someone’s Self Respect is a great thing Role of Leader: Uplifting people, Finding good in People A story about Amazing and Honest Leadership qualities
  94. 94. Leadership Management Compare Contrast
  95. 95. Accept the status quo Stabilizing Planning & Budgeting Focus on systems, Processes Short term view Controlling & Problem Solving Analytical/administer Authoritative Deliberate Structured Tough Minded Rational Intuitive Managers Leaders Mind  Challenge the status quo  Initiates Change  Setting Direction - - Visions  Focus on People  Long term perspective  Motivating “Inspiring/Moving”  Innovative/Creative  Experimental  Imaginative  Courageous  Inspiring Soul
  96. 96. THINGS ARE MANAGED, PEOPLE ARE LED. (Dr DEMING) You cannot manage to win; winners must be led. Leaders need to demonstrate to their people that they are worthy of trust that goes along with being leader.
  97. 97. Practice Question 14 The process by which one person exerts influence over others and inspires, motivates, and directs their activities is known as a. Follower b. Leadership substitute c. Coercive leader d. Leadership e. Manager
  98. 98. Trust and Leadership Leadership TRUST and INTEGRITY
  99. 99. Dimensions of Trust Integrity honesty and truthfulness. Competence an individual’s technical and interpersonal knowledge and skills. Consistency an individual’s reliability, predictability, and good judgment in handling situations. Loyalty the willingness to protect and save face for another person. Openness reliance on the person to give you the full truth.
  100. 100. Three Types of Trust Deterrence-based Trust Trust based on fear of reprisal if the trust is violated. Identification-based Trust Trust based on a mutual understanding of each other’s intentions and appreciation of the other’s wants and desires. Unquestionable loyalty, no control Knowledge-based Trust Trust based on behavioral predictability that comes from a history of interaction.
  101. 101. Leadership Studies Time Line to 1930s 1940-mid1960s mid1960s-1980s 1990s on Trait theories ----- Leader selection Newer theories ----- Charisma and beyond Contingency theories ----- Leader- situation matching Behavioral theories ----- Leader training`
  102. 102. Trait Theories Leadership • Ambition and energy • The desire to lead • Honest and integrity • Self-confidence/Self Esteem • Intelligence • Open Mindedness • High self-monitoring • Job-relevant knowledge Traits Theories of Leadership Theories that consider personality, social, physical, or intellectual traits to differentiate leaders from nonleaders. Traits
  103. 103. Behavioral Theories Source: Irvin/McGraw-Hill Behavioral Theories of Leadership Theories proposing that specific behaviors differentiate leaders from nonleaders. • Trait theory: Leaders are born, not made. • Behavioral theory: Leadership traits can be taught.
  104. 104. Theory X and Theory Y (Douglas McGregor) Theory X (Authoritative, Autocratic Leadership Style) Assumes that employees dislike work, lack ambition, avoid responsibility, and must be directed and coerced to perform. Theory Y (Participative, Democratic Leadership Style) Assumes that employees like work, seek responsibility, are capable of making decisions, and exercise self-direction and self- control when committed to a goal. Theory Z (Japanese Style) involvement of employees in the matters of the management improves their performance and commitment
  105. 105. Practice Question 15 Which style of leadership lends itself best with a task-centered style? a. Autocratic. b. Democratic. c. Laissez-faire.
  106. 106. Practice Question 16 Managers who accept Theory Y: a. Create a work setting that encourages commitment b. Give little autonomy to workers c. Focus on developing rules and procedures d. Rely on rewards and punishments
  107. 107. Practice Question 17 Leadership theories that propose that the effectiveness of a leader depends on the situation in which the leader finds himself/herself are known as: a. Trait models b. Contingency models c. Empowerment models d. Path-goal models e e. Leadership substitute models
  108. 108. Behavioral Styles Theory Research shows that there is not one best style of leadership. The effectiveness of a particular leadership style depends on the situation at hand. Source: Irwin/McGraw-Hill “A good leader inspires people to have confidence in the leader. A great leader inspires people to have confidence in themselves.” —Eleanor Roosevelt
  109. 109. Paternalistic Leadership Style Paternalistic: Leader acts as a ‘father figure’ Paternalistic leader makes decision but may consult Believes in the need to support staff
  110. 110. Actions: • Work to positively change the attitudes and behaviors of employees. • Engage in socially constructive behaviors. • Do not abuse power or use improper means to attain goals. Ethical Leadership and Servant Leadership
  111. 111. Inspirational Approaches to Leadership Charismatics Influence Followers By: 1. Articulating the vision 2. Setting high performance expectations 3. Conveying a new set of values 4. Making personal sacrifices Charismatic Leadership Theory Followers make attributions of heroic or extraordinary leadership abilities when they observe certain behaviors.
  112. 112. Emotional Intelligence and Leadership Effectiveness Elements of Emotional Intelligence: • Self-awareness • Self-management • Self-motivation • Empathy • Social skills
  113. 113. Contemporary Leadership Roles: Self-Leadership Creating self leaders: • Model self-leadership. • Encourage employees to create self-set goals. • Create positive thought patterns. • Create a climate of self- leadership. • Encourage self-criticism. Self-Leadership A set of processes through which individuals control their own behavior.
  114. 114. Organizing your mind for change-Change Leadership All People go through changes. Successful Managers organize their mind for change
  115. 115. If you want to organize your mind for change, Say hello to ‘SARA’
  116. 116. SARA 1. (S) Shock 2. (A) Anger 3. (R) Resistance 4. (A) Acceptance
  117. 117. Plato (428-327 BC) “The first and best victory is to conquer yourself”
  118. 118. ● published in 2016 ● pages 30 ● Chapters 7 This book is about ● why self-discipline is not common? ● how to grow it today? ● how to supercharge your self- discipline to achieve great successes?
  119. 119. Ch1: Self-Discipline Self-Discipline: power to manage thoughts, emotions, and behavior in order to achieve a specific goal (willpower, self-control, determination).
  120. 120. Ch1: Self-Discipline Why is Self-Discipline lacking? not an inbuilt ability negative mental & emotional programming negative environments, laziness fear of failure lack of confidence lack of purpose
  121. 121. Ch2: Why you want to gain Self- Discipline Visualize your objectives you want to lose weight how many pounds duration how will you measure your progress
  122. 122. Ch3: Dump all excuses don’t wait for right feeling or time use your decision making skills dump your habit of making excuses
  123. 123. Ch4: Make action plan make your action plan prepare yourself to take some action anticipate potential issues & find strategies to fix them track your progress, review plan & make necessary changes reframe the mistakes you make
  124. 124. Ch5: Overcoming temptations detach yourself from the attractions envision resisting the temptation distract yourself from the temptations (attractions)
  125. 125. Ch6: Motivate & nurture yourself take care of yourself stabilize the glucose level overcome stress sleep well
  126. 126. Ch7: Exercises for developing & boosting Self-Discipline give up your seat do a good piece of work right now make a big change to your routine choose stairs over elevator
  127. 127. Thanks for listening….. Final touch about self change…..
  128. 128. How to Stay POSI+IVE in a TOUGH Work Environment
  129. 129. The Environment YOU Beware the Bullets! Negative Work Environment Past Experiences Ouch!
  130. 130. - Dog eat dog . . . everyone fighting to get ahead - No one appreciates your contributions - Too much work . . . not enough help - Deadlines are unrealistic - Longer hours . . . additional work - Budget Constraints - Competition is eating us alive - Poor management / direction - Job insecurity Negative Work Environment
  131. 131. Other People’s Behavior Bulldozers Snipers Exploders Clams Complainers Controllers Backstabbers Walking Wounded Negatives Gossips Brown Nosers Whiners
  132. 132. CHANGE . . .  Challenges our paradigms  Alters the way we think  Makes life more difficult for a while  Causes Stress  Is an ongoing fact of life Changing Environment “The only person who always likes change is a wet baby”
  133. 133. Past Experiences Ouch! Ouch! Ouch! Ouch! Ouch! Ouch! Ouch! Ouch! Ouch!
  134. 134.  GENETIC: My Grandparents did it to me. (Inherited traits)  PSYCHIC: My Parents did it to me. (Upbringing)  ENVIRONMENTAL: My Spouse, my Boss, the Company, the Economy, etc.. is doing this to me. (Surroundings) Determinism Theory
  135. 135. “Are some people just born positive thinkers . . . or is it their CHOICE?” Life’s Little Question
  136. 136. Choose the Right Luggage
  137. 137. You’re going to get hit! The Problem With Dodging Bullets
  138. 138. Choice #2 Wear Bulletproof Armor
  139. 139. Bulletproof Armor Comes from SELF CHANGE
  140. 140. Putting on the Armor
  141. 141. How to Change Your Attitude ATTITUDE ATTITUDE Changes happen personally from the INSIDE OUT!
  142. 142. I am responsible . . . . . . for who I am . . . for what I have . . . for what I do So . . . Accept Responsibility
  143. 143. Negative world view YOU FROM THE INSIDE . . . OUT! ATTITUDE Step #2 Take Control
  144. 144. How to Change Your Thinking THINKING Changes come from observing logically in every situation
  145. 145. Observe Your Thinking THINKING This is all very interesting Tomorrow it will look very different.
  146. 146. This is going to be a wonderful day! This is going to be a crappy day! Manage Your Self-Talk THINKING
  147. 147. How to Change Your Behavior BEHAVIOR BEHAVIOR Changes take true assessment, determination & discipline
  148. 148. Add POSI+IVE Behavior INFLUENCE YOUR ENVIRONMENT! • Sprinkle some “positive” on the negatives • Focus on the good of each day • Stay out of the “feeding frenzies” • Say “please” and “thank you” • Practice EMPATHY • Evaluate YOUR behavior • Never miss an opportunity to complement • Spread a SMILE around Replace the BAD HABITS! BEHAVIOR The New YOU!
  149. 149. More POSI+IVE Contributions 1. Is it true? 2. Is it harmful? 3. Is it necessary? • Keep promises • Have a forgiving view of people • Keep an open mind with changes • See criticism as opportunity to improve • Cultivate your sense of humor • Before you say anything to anyone, ask yourself three things
  150. 150. The Choice is YOURS With a Bad attitude you can never have a positive day With a Positive attitude you can never have a bad day
  151. 151. Conclusion Self management and discipline is the first step towards implementing any improvement or change program in a concern – public or private. Once individuals improve themselves, there is no reason that an upbeat environment does not evolve in the company.
  152. 152. Choose POSI+IVE Living THANKS FOR YOUR PATIENCE

×