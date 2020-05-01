Successfully reported this slideshow.
The most haunted place in india bhangarh fort

https://interestingfactdaily.blogspot.com/2020/05/the-most-haunted-place-in-india.html

Published in: Spiritual
The most haunted place in india bhangarh fort

  The Cursed Ghosts Of Bhangarh Fort – The Most Haunted Place In India

The Most Haunted Place In India: Bhangarh Fort

No vehicles are permitted to enter the fort beyond this point. Failure to comply with this instruction can have serious legal consequences. Having parked your vehicle outside, you will be greeted by another hoarding after walking down a short distance:
  It is forbidden to enter borders of the haunted Bhangarh Fort before sunrise and after sunset. Scary, isn't it? There is only one way to know the truth about the place and that is by visiting this place. But the lack of provision of electricity makes the ruins bloodcurdling and leaves the truth behind the fort walls unexplored.

The Bhangarh fort in Rajasthan was built by King Madho Singh, the younger brother of Emperor Akbar's general called Man Singh. It was built after getting approval from ascetic Guru Balu Nath who meditated at this place. According to common folklore, the ascetic made the king swear that the fort shadows would not touch his area of meditation. But the king failed to keep up to his promise. As soon as the shadows
  touched his spot, Guru Balu Nath cursed the village to remain roofless. Even if a roof is built today, it collapses soon after.

Another story is about tantrik Singhia, who fell in love with Princess Ratnavati. He tried to use magic to win over her, but the princess got to know of his evil plans and ordered to get him killed. Before the tantrik died, he too, cursed the residents of the fort to die and the village dwellers to remain roofless forever.

ASI forbids visitors and locals from hanging around the vicinity of the fort once the sun sets. The warnings about legal actions are not merely out of rumors. People claim to have heard Bhangarh ghosts scream, voices of women crying, sounds of bangles in the
  rooms, and eerie smells after dusk. Ghostly shadows, strange lights, and unusual sounds of music and dance have also been reported. The brave hearts who dared to stay back after dusk have failed to appear alive the next morning.

Q. Can you spend the night in Bhangarh Fort?
A. No, you are not allowed to stay inside the fort in the night. The entry gates to the fort close every day before twilight by 6 PM. Since it also shares its boundaries wh Sariska Reserve, there is a danger of an encounter with wild animals. So, nobody is allowed to enter the area after it gets dark.

Q. Which are some of the closest hotels to Bhangarh Fort?
A. Mind you, there are no hotels near the haunted village. All the hotels that you will find nearest are in Alwar. Hotel Raj Resort and Amanbagh are some of the amazing properties.

