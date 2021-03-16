[READ IN !#PDF Fiona, It's Bedtime #BOOK]

Fiona, It's Bedtime By Richard Cowdrey

Book Descriptions: It?s time to go to bed, but Fiona can?t fall asleep! Help your favorite hippo say good night to all her animal friends at the zoo before she snuggles up with her mama and settles in for a warm and safe slumber.A follow-up to the New York Times bestselling Fiona the Hippo and A Very Fiona Christmas, Fiona, It?s Bedtime is the first sleepy time padded board book starring the adorable internet sensation from the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens.This board book edition is great for little hands that love to explore, and includes:Art by New York Times?bestselling artist Richard Cowdrey (Fiona the Hippo, Bad Dog, Marley)A padded soft-touch cover that?shimmers and shines with foil and glossFiona, It?s Bedtime is the perfect gift for Fiona enthusiasts, fans of Sandra Boynton?s The Going to Bed Book, and any animal lover who?s ready for a story that?s a little bit sweet, a little bit cuddly, and a little bit different than other read-aloud bedtime board books.



