{epub download} A Sister's All You Need., Vol. 2 (light novel)

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
A Sister's All You Need., Vol. 2 (light novel) by Yomi Hirasaka, Kantoku
Book details
Title: A Sister's All You Need., Vol. 2 (light novel)
Author: Yomi Hirasaka, Kantoku
Pages: 176
Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
ISBN: 9781975353599
Publisher: Yen Press
Description
A Sister's All You Need., Vol. 2 (light novel) by Yomi Hirasaka
Sister-obsessed author Itsuki Hashima is embroiled in a bitter struggle with his popular series Sisterly Combat. Between video games and mixed baths and cherry blossom viewing and making up excuses for his editor, he's slowly but surely making progress on his manuscript. Somehow, he and his unique collection of friends--Nayuta Kani, Puriketsu, Miyako Shirokawa, and his little brother Chihiro--manage to stumble through life together. And not only that, but his friend Haruto's series has finally gotten an anime!
Links for download book
Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK
Overview
A Sister's All You Need., Vol. 2 (light novel) by Yomi Hirasaka
Sister-obsessed author Itsuki Hashima is embroiled in a bitter struggle with his popular series Sisterly Combat. Between video games and mixed baths and cherry blossom viewing and making up excuses for his editor, he's slowly but surely making progress on his manuscript. Somehow, he and his unique collection of friends--Nayuta Kani, Puriketsu, Miyako Shirokawa, and his little brother Chihiro--manage to stumble through life together. And not only that, but his friend Haruto's series has finally gotten an anime!
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment