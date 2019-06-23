{epub download} A Sister's All You Need., Vol. 2 (light novel)

A Sister's All You Need., Vol. 2 (light novel) by Yomi Hirasaka, Kantoku

















Title: A Sister's All You Need., Vol. 2 (light novel)

Author: Yomi Hirasaka, Kantoku

Pages: 176

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781975353599

Publisher: Yen Press









Description



Sister-obsessed author Itsuki Hashima is embroiled in a bitter struggle with his popular series Sisterly Combat. Between video games and mixed baths and cherry blossom viewing and making up excuses for his editor, he's slowly but surely making progress on his manuscript. Somehow, he and his unique collection of friends--Nayuta Kani, Puriketsu, Miyako Shirokawa, and his little brother Chihiro--manage to stumble through life together. And not only that, but his friend Haruto's series has finally gotten an anime!













Overview

