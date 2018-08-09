-
Synnopsis :
What is God? An eloquent introduction to the ideas behind God and religion, bringing forward complex ideas in a way children will understand. It is written with a simple clarity and illustrated with just the right blend of seriousness and humor.
Author : Etan Bortzer
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Etan Bortzer ( 8✮ )
