Bridgman s classic, essential guide, with more than 1,000 drawings and 22 expert lessons on mastering the human figure from every angle, is now completely redesigned! Bridgman s Complete Guide to Drawing from Life combines six well-known books by celebrated artist and lecturer George A. Bridgman, who taught figure and anatomy drawing at New York City s Art Students League. This fifth edition preserves Bridgman s comprehensive, unequalled lessons and original sketches but repackages it with a new eye-catching cover that distinguishes it from the competition. In its sleek new format, this authoritative volume is sure to continue as one of the premier figure-drawing publications of all time.

Click This Link To Download : https://slumutanistore.blogspot.com.au/?book=1454926538



Language : English

