[download pdf] Zoologia: The Art of Stan Manoukian

Zoologia: The Art of Stan Manoukian by Stan Manoukian

















Book details







Title: Zoologia: The Art of Stan Manoukian

Author: Stan Manoukian

Pages: 200

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9782374950976

Publisher: Cernunnos









Description



Step into the fantastical world where Stan Manoukian’s complex and intricate creatures inhabit. Zoologia: The Art of Stan Manoukian is a 200-page anthology that showcases the famed illustrator’s most loved creations. Inspired by engraved plates and old encyclopedias, Zoologia: The Art of Stan Manoukian is divided into six chapters each representing distinct geological terrains and environments his creatures inhabit: frozen, swampy, dry, wooden, rocky, and twilight.













