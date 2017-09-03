A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
A session on Typography
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

A session on Typography

88 views

Published on

A few minutes read on typography. It covers essentials of typography, typeface vs fonts, font families, glyphs, kerning, tracking, leading, rags, widows, and orphans.

Published in: Design
0 Comments
1 Like
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

No Downloads
Views
Total views
88
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
5
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
1
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

×