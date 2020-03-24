Successfully reported this slideshow.
Quality Audit Definition: A systematic & independent examination to determine whether quality activities comply with insti...
Quality Auditing Periodic review & evaluation of all procedures and operations both in manufacturing and QC to see- • They...
Importance of Quality Audit 1. To obtain unbiased management information 2. To know factually if company is at risk 3. To ...
Internal audit 1. Quality System Audit 2. Management quality audit 3. Process quality audit 4. Data processing unit 5. Pro...
Quality Audit Unit 1. Team Audit 2. single Auditors Auditor’s Qualities:  Realistic , practical & capable  Communication...
Auditor’s Training Part A: Initial Program • Basic working philosophy • A review of product , regulations & QA • Demo of ...
Audit Levels 1. • Self Evaluation • 1-Informal-Daily2.Formal-Quarterly 2. • Internal • Quarterly/Semi-annualy 3. • Indepen...
Frequency of Audits: Total Quality Audit: Once in year Area Audits/Line Audits: more than once in year Planning Quality Au...
Audit Visit  Purpose of visit  Agenda for evaluation  Criteria & Audit guidelines  Any area/concerns feels needy for a...
Checklist for QA Unit • Organizaion & responsibility • Specifications • SOPs • Label devlopment/Approval/Reconcillation. •...
Checklist for QA Unit • Mfg. equipment calibration/Maintenance. • Equipment cleaning. • Reprocess Control. • Employees fac...
Checklist for QA Unit • Weighing & dispensing. • Sanitation Procedure. • Analytical test procedure. • Reagents,std solutio...
Difficulties in Audits 1. Critical: - Cross contamination - Incorrect Labelling - Active ingredients outside specification...
Auditing Procedure 1. Preparation 2. First modification 3. Examination 4. Second modification 5. Evaluation 6. Referral 7....
Approaches to Quality Audit 1. Product Line Approach 2. System Approach 3. Performance Audit: 1. Onsite analyst work revie...
Audit Reports Auditor must check the following: Existence of raw data Accuracy of graphical representations with and Vs ...
Essential features of Audit Reports  Timely prepared: one week-one month  Covering every detail of quality audit  Shoul...
Quality audit

In Pharmaceutical Industry, to build quality in product can be enhanced with the help of Quality Audit

Quality audit

  1. 1. Quality Audit Definition: A systematic & independent examination to determine whether quality activities comply with instilled system Audit Internal External
  2. 2. Quality Auditing Periodic review & evaluation of all procedures and operations both in manufacturing and QC to see- • They are appropriate • They are being followed as written • Appropriate records are maintained Definition: Periodic systemic examination & evaluation of all activities related to quality of product or services to determine the auditability & effectiveness of the activities to meet quality goals.
  3. 3. Importance of Quality Audit 1. To obtain unbiased management information 2. To know factually if company is at risk 3. To assess individuals performance 4. To check follow-up of GMP 5. To identify deficiencies and faults 6. To investigate root cause of problem 7. To control external activities 8. To educate and train people 9. To make supplies aware of your problem
  4. 4. Internal audit 1. Quality System Audit 2. Management quality audit 3. Process quality audit 4. Data processing unit 5. Product quality audit 6. Decision sampling External Audit 1. Quality system certification 2. Vendor audit 3. Regulatory Control 4. Quality system improvement audit 5. Product certification
  5. 5. Quality Audit Unit 1. Team Audit 2. single Auditors Auditor’s Qualities:  Realistic , practical & capable  Communication skills  Keen observer  Well versed with documentation  Fully aware of GMP
  6. 6. Auditor’s Training Part A: Initial Program • Basic working philosophy • A review of product , regulations & QA • Demo of Audit process Part B: continuous Training • Review & discussion of all QA Unit finding • Technical • Non-technical • Learning from other auditors • Review & discussion of appropriate journal articles • Attendance of professional meetings
  7. 7. Audit Levels 1. • Self Evaluation • 1-Informal-Daily2.Formal-Quarterly 2. • Internal • Quarterly/Semi-annualy 3. • Independent External • Annually
  8. 8. Frequency of Audits: Total Quality Audit: Once in year Area Audits/Line Audits: more than once in year Planning Quality Audits : Audit Team  Decide the elements  Determine dates & inform others  Plan unannounced conduction of audit  Should have enough information like - Organizational structure, staff size and details, floor plan, work load, violative samples & court cases per year, problem areas, previous audit reports, instruments & maintenance.
  9. 9. Audit Visit  Purpose of visit  Agenda for evaluation  Criteria & Audit guidelines  Any area/concerns feels needy for attention Staff meeting For: • Purpose of visit • Mode of evaluation • Duration of audit
  10. 10. Checklist for QA Unit • Organizaion & responsibility • Specifications • SOPs • Label devlopment/Approval/Reconcillation. • Insect & rodent control • Employee training • Deviation Procedure. • Laboratory equipment calibration. • Stability studies. • Consumer Complaints. • Qualification suppliers contract mtgrs. • Product tracebility. • Process water treatment.
  11. 11. Checklist for QA Unit • Mfg. equipment calibration/Maintenance. • Equipment cleaning. • Reprocess Control. • Employees facility (toilet,uniform etc.) • Segregated areas. • Storage of materials. • FIFO principle. • Return Goods. • In process control. • Yield reconciliation. • Process Validation. • Cross contamination. • Documentation (schedule ‘U’ of D&C Act)
  12. 12. Checklist for QA Unit • Weighing & dispensing. • Sanitation Procedure. • Analytical test procedure. • Reagents,std solution& reference std. • Sampling plans. • Micro control & background checks. • Disrtibution/stock rotation. • Recalls/withdrawals. • Enviornmental Controls (Temp; humidity etc.)
  13. 13. Difficulties in Audits 1. Critical: - Cross contamination - Incorrect Labelling - Active ingredients outside specifications - Open sterile products in non-specific area 2. Major: - Lack of SOPs for cleaning equipment - Audit of a contract manufacturing not conducted - Lack of calibration - Inadequate segregation 3. Minor: - Crack in wall surfaces - Non-completion of batch record entries - Inadequate cleaning of warehouse
  14. 14. Auditing Procedure 1. Preparation 2. First modification 3. Examination 4. Second modification 5. Evaluation 6. Referral 7. Conformance report 8. Final modification
  15. 15. Approaches to Quality Audit 1. Product Line Approach 2. System Approach 3. Performance Audit: 1. Onsite analyst work review 2. Independent sample examination 3. Intra & inter laboratory checks examination Performance Audit Worksheet review Oral Worksheet review
  16. 16. Audit Reports Auditor must check the following: Existence of raw data Accuracy of graphical representations with and Vs raw data Presence of report elements Conformance of the study to protocol Computer generated data verification
  17. 17. Essential features of Audit Reports  Timely prepared: one week-one month  Covering every detail of quality audit  Should reflect: 1. Overview of important results 2. Deficiencies noted 3. Reasons of changes 4. Corrective Action  Non-threatening and constructive language Audit Compliance Status report  Corrective actions taken in time  Steps taken to prevent recurrence

