{pdf download} Strangled Eggs and Ham

Strangled Eggs and Ham by Maddie Day

















Book details







Title: Strangled Eggs and Ham

Author: Maddie Day

Pages: 416

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781496711250

Publisher: Kensington









Description



Robbie Jordan’s rustic country store is growing in popularity. But when a dead body appears, it turns out that Robbie’s home-style cooking attracts hungry customers—and murder!



While Robbie scrambles through breakfast orders for her expanding clientele at Pans ‘N Pancakes, tempers run as high as the sticky August heat in South Lick, Indiana. Real-estate developer Fiona Closs plans to build a towering luxury resort at one of the most scenic hilltops in Brown County, and not everyone can see the sunny side of the imposing proposition—including Robbie’s furious Aunt Adele, who doesn’t waste a minute concocting protests and road blockades. When tensions boil over and a vocal protester is silenced forever at the resort site, Robbie ditches the griddle to catch the killer. But if slashed tires are any indication, she’ll need to crack this case before her own aunt gets served something deadly next . . .



Includes Recipes for You to Try!













Links for download book

Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI



CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK













Strangled Eggs And Ham by Maddie Day - Penguin Books Australia Robbie Jordan's rustic country store is growing in popularity. But when a dead body appears, it turns out that Robbie's home-style cooking attracts hungry

When the Grits Hit the Fan en Apple Books Ver todo · Christmas Cocoa Murder. 2019 · Strangled Eggs and Ham. 2019 · Murder on Cape Cod. 2018 · Death Over Easy. 2018 · Biscuits and Slashed Browns.

Strangled Eggs and Ham eBook by Maddie Day - Kobo.com Read "Strangled Eggs and Ham" by Maddie Day available from Rakuten Kobo. Sign up today and get $5 off your first purchase. Robbie Jordan's rustic country

Chain - By Adrian McKinty (Hardcover) : Target Strangled Eggs and Ham - (Country Store Mysteries) by Maddie Day (Paperback) . Halal If You Hear Me - (Breakbeat Poets) (Paperback). $13.36. Halal If You

Strangled Eggs and Ham by Maddie Day | Penguin Random House Strangled Eggs and Ham. Add to Goodreads. Robbie Jordan's rustic country store is growing in popularity. But when a dead body appears, it turns out that

Most Requested - Publisher Details | NetGalley Strangled Eggs