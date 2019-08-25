Ebooks gratis downloaden ipad Sweet Heat PDF MOBI PDB

-
Sweet Heat by Zuri Day
Title: Sweet Heat
Author: Zuri Day
Pages: 416
ISBN: 9781617734298
Publisher: Kensington
The Blue-Collar Lover Series
They don’t wear suits, but the five Carter brothers work hard to earn a day’s pay—and keep the right woman satisfied . . .
No one turns out luscious pies and to-die-for cakes like Marvin Carter. Few outside of the family know about his baking skills, but working as a restaurant line cook is getting old fast. Now he’ll do whatever it takes to win start-up money from a major cooking contest and launch his own business. But his prime competition is making things hot for him in—and out—of the kitchen . . .
Naomi Carson is as savory as her soul food and has twice the spice. This confident, large-and-in-charge beauty also has high aspirations, and will work all her skills against the tasty Mr. Marvin to take first place—and stop living with Grandma. As their attraction burns hot, the other contestants can’t take their heat nor their talent, and threaten to burn their dreams to ash. Will the desire be doused—or can Marvin and Naomi find common ground and fire up the chance of a lifetime?
“Great escapism.”
—Library Journal on Packing Heat
“Sexy, hot deliciousness . . . this power couple light up the page like a 100-megawatt bulb.”
—USAToday.com on Bad Boy Seduction
