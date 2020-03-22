Slide viva (tuti) pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
.Wahid PhD The Development of Problem-Posing Multimedia Module and it’s Effectiveness to Enhance Students’ Performance in ...
Research Background
(Source: Academy of Science Malaysia, 2015) Research Background
2015 2016 2017 Biology 96 78 76 Physics 117 97 95 Chemistry 119 99 97 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 StudentsEnrolment(k) Stude...
Issues in teaching Biology Misperception Biology as memorising subject Least favourite subject Students’ enrolment in Biol...
1 Lack of thinking skills 2 Abstract and dynamic in nature 3 4 5 6 7 Static illustration Passive Misconception Teaching mo...
Proposed Solution PROPOSE- M Critical thinking Creativity Communication Collaboration Animation Video Graphic Text/narrati...
Research Objectives To develop a PROPOSE-M module applying a problem-posing instructional strategy (PPIS) integrated in a ...
Hypotheses Hypothesis Analysis H1 There is a significant difference in the mean score of the pre-test between PROPOSE-M an...
Hypotheses Hypothesis Analysis H6 There is a significant difference in the mean score of the pre-test LOTS questions and t...
Operational Definition PROPOSE-M Module that applies problem-posing instructional strategy embedded in a package of multim...
Literature Review Biology Curriculum 1. TSTS Model 2. Scientific and thinking skills 3. LOTS vs. HOTS 4. Rote-learning 1. ...
13 Problem posing 1. Create new knowledge 2. Create own questions 3. Conceptual change 4. Implemented in mathematics educa...
Visual mental model Words Verbal mental model Animation Images Prior knowledge Narration Theoretical Framework Selecting O...
Theoretical Framework Problem-posing 4C Elements Creativity Collaboration Communication Critical Thinking Problem-posing t...
Conceptual Framework Visual mental model Words Verbal mental model Animation Images Prior knowledge Narration Selecting Or...
Research Methodology RESEARCH DESIGN Design & Development Research (DDR Type 1 & 2) • ADDIE model • Quasi-experimental des...
EvaluationAnalysisA Design DevelopmentD ImplementationI E 1 2 4 3 5 To analyse the needs and main features for newly devel...
Research Question 1: What are the components needed to develop PROPOSE-M for teaching the concepts of osmosis and diffusio...
1.1 : Based on experts’ opinion, to what extent developing PROPOSE-M for teaching osmosis and diffusion concepts is necess...
1.2: How does the previous studies have implemented problem-posing instructional strategy in their studies? Strategies Lec...
Content? Chapter Form 4: The Movement of substances Interactively Bilingual Physical? Two types: Multimedia- Flash Drive B...
Content Validity & Reliability Content validity: 92.91% Language: 92.57% Suitability of session and activities: 91.67% Int...
Activities Week 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 Teacher’s Training Pre-test Intervention Post-test Retention-tes...
Research Question 2: Are there any significant difference in the mean scores between the PROPOSE-M and the TRAD group? …co...
PRE-TEST POST-TEST RET-TEST PROPOSE-M 37 73 69 TRAD 42 62 50 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Score(%) Mean Score for Pre-test, P...
PRE- TEST POST- TEST RET- TEST PROPOSE-M 43 80 70 TRAD 47 71 57 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 Score(%) Mean Score for LOTS ...
Research Question 3: To what extent PROPOSE-M could enhance student’s conceptual change compared to TRAD? …continue
PROPOSE-M GROUP TRAD Group PROPOSE-M group experienced a better conceptual change compared to TRAD group regarding diffusi...
Research Implications Theoretical Practical Extension of combination DDR Type 1 and Type 2 Sub-studies administered in ADD...
1 Recommendation for further research Elementary level Motivation among students True experiment Other Biology topics or o...
01 PROPOSE-M was developed using ADDIE model through the integration of PPIS and CTML. 02 Students who exposed to PROPOSE-...
• STEM Integration in classroom practices among biology teachers in Mara Junior Science College (MJSC). International Jour...
Gold Medal Problem-Posing Multimedia Module (PROPOSE-M) in Pertandingan Inovasi dan Rekacipta (i-Reka) Peringkat Kebangsaa...
Best Presenter International Conference on Islamic Research in Management, Education, Social Science & Technology (2019). ...
THANK YOU I gratefully acknowledge the funding received towards my PhD from Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) through UPM Gr...
Standby slides 38
Teachers introduce a topic Students create own questions Students discuss to find solutions Students present questions & a...
  1. 1. .Wahid PhD The Development of Problem-Posing Multimedia Module and it’s Effectiveness to Enhance Students’ Performance in Biology Teaching
  2. 2. Research Background
  3. 3. (Source: Academy of Science Malaysia, 2015) Research Background
  4. 4. 2015 2016 2017 Biology 96 78 76 Physics 117 97 95 Chemistry 119 99 97 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 StudentsEnrolment(k) Students’ Enrolment for Science Subjects in Malaysia 21% 18 % 18 % Declining percentage Research Background (Source: Malaysian Examination Syndicates, MOE, 2018)
  5. 5. Issues in teaching Biology Misperception Biology as memorising subject Least favourite subject Students’ enrolment in Biology decline Issues in learning Biology Large curriculum Time constraint Research Background
  6. 6. 1 Lack of thinking skills 2 Abstract and dynamic in nature 3 4 5 6 7 Static illustration Passive Misconception Teaching module is not user friendly Unstable internet connection Problem Statement
  7. 7. Proposed Solution PROPOSE- M Critical thinking Creativity Communication Collaboration Animation Video Graphic Text/narration Cognitive Theory of Multimedia Learning (Mayer & Moreno, 2002) Problem-Posing (Paolo Freire, 1970); 21st Century Pedagogy (MOE,2012)
  8. 8. Research Objectives To develop a PROPOSE-M module applying a problem-posing instructional strategy (PPIS) integrated in a multimedia-based presentation What are the components needed to develop PROPOSE-M module for teaching the concepts of osmosis and diffusion? Research Questions ADDIE Model Research Objectives To compare the effectiveness of PROPOSE-M to the traditional teaching method (TRAD) with regards to low order thinking skills (LOTS) and high order thinking skills (HOTS). Are there any significant differences in the mean scores between the PROPOSE-M and the TRAD groups? Quasi- experiment two groups design To explore the conceptual change on students in analysing the concept of Biology after undergoing PROPOSE-M and TRAD. To what extent PROPOSE-M could enhance student’s conceptual change compared to TRAD? Clinical interview 1 2 3
  9. 9. Hypotheses Hypothesis Analysis H1 There is a significant difference in the mean score of the pre-test between PROPOSE-M and TRAD group. Independent t-test H2 There is a significant difference in the mean score of the post-test between PROPOSE-M and TRAD group. Independent t-test H3 There is a significant difference in the mean score of the retention-test between PROPOSE-M and TRAD group. Independent t-test H4 There is a significant difference in the mean score of the pre-test and post-test for PROPOSE-M group. Paired t-test H5 There is a significant difference in the mean score of the pre-test and post-test for TRAD group. Paired t-test
  10. 10. Hypotheses Hypothesis Analysis H6 There is a significant difference in the mean score of the pre-test LOTS questions and the pre-test HOTS questions between PROPOSE-M and TRAD group. One way MANOVA H7 There is a significant difference in the mean score of the post-test LOTS questions and the post-test HOTS questions between PROPOSE-M and TRAD group. One way MANOVA H8 There is a significant difference in the mean score of the retention-test LOTS questions and the HOTS questions between PROPOSE-M and TRAD group. One way MANOVA H9 There is a significant difference in the mean score of pre-test, post-test and retention-test for LOTS and HOTS questions for PROPOSE-M group. MANOVA repeated H10 There is a significant difference in the mean score of pre-test, post-test and retention test for LOTS and HOTS questions for TRAD group. MANOVA repeated
  11. 11. Operational Definition PROPOSE-M Module that applies problem-posing instructional strategy embedded in a package of multimedia 1 TRAD Focused on rote learning, dominated by teacher-instruction use PowerPoint presentation LOTS Questions in pre-test, post-test and retention-test encompassing remembering, understanding and applying skills. 2 3 HOTS Questions in pre-test, post-test and retention-test encompassing analysing, evaluating and creating skills 4 Conceptual Change Reconstruction of the osmosis and diffusion concepts in PROPOSE-M and TRAD group 5 Students’ Performance Represented by students’ scores in pre- test, post-test and retention-test 6
  12. 12. Literature Review Biology Curriculum 1. TSTS Model 2. Scientific and thinking skills 3. LOTS vs. HOTS 4. Rote-learning 1. MOE (2012) 2. Fensham & Bellochi (2013) 3. Kojima et al. (2013) 4. Singer & Voica (2013) Osmosis and diffusion 1. Fundamental concepts 2. Apply in advanced topics 3. Concepts remain partial 4. Abstract & dynamic 5. Jargon words 1. Artun & Costu (2013) 2. Odom & Kelly (2001); Oztas (2014) 3. Hasni et al. (2016) 4. Kramer & Myers, (2013); Oztas (2014) 5. Oliver et al. (2017)
  13. 13. 13 Problem posing 1. Create new knowledge 2. Create own questions 3. Conceptual change 4. Implemented in mathematics education 1. Rosli et al. (2012) 2. Leung (2013) 3. Posner et al. (1982) 4. Beal & Cohen (2012); Akay & Boz (2010); Land (2017) Literature Review Multimedia 1. Promote understanding 2. Increase learning experiences 3. Visualised biological processes 4. Cognitive load and extraneous materials 1. Harrison (2012) 2. Mayer (1999) 3. Makransky et al(2017); Aksoy (2012) 4. Clark & Mayer (2008)
  14. 14. Visual mental model Words Verbal mental model Animation Images Prior knowledge Narration Theoretical Framework Selecting Organizing Selecting Organizing Integrating (Source: Mayer and Moreno, 2002) Cognitive Theory of Multimedia Learning
  15. 15. Theoretical Framework Problem-posing 4C Elements Creativity Collaboration Communication Critical Thinking Problem-posing theory and 21st Century Pedagogy (Paolo Freire, 1970; MOE, 2012)
  16. 16. Conceptual Framework Visual mental model Words Verbal mental model Animation Images Prior knowledge Narration Selecting Organizing Selecting Organizing Integrating Creativity Collaboration Communication Critical Thinking Problem-posing 4C elements Students’ Performance Conceptual change HOTS LOTS
  17. 17. Research Methodology RESEARCH DESIGN Design & Development Research (DDR Type 1 & 2) • ADDIE model • Quasi-experimental design • Clinical interview SAMPLE Two equivalent groups from two different schools Students Form 4 taking Biology subject Students in groups were self-selected Groups were assigned through simple random sampling N=61
  18. 18. EvaluationAnalysisA Design DevelopmentD ImplementationI E 1 2 4 3 5 To analyse the needs and main features for newly developed module • Experts’ interview. • SLR. Main features for PROPOSE-M was design in storyboard. PROPOSE-M consist of: • Multimedia • Booklet PROPOSE-M was developed based on storyboard. • Expert validation. Pilot Study: • Reliability Test the effectiveness: • Quasi experiment pre-post two groups. Formative evaluation: • Classroom observation Summative evaluation: • Test score • Open-ended questionnaire • Clinical interview Research Procedure D
  19. 19. Research Question 1: What are the components needed to develop PROPOSE-M for teaching the concepts of osmosis and diffusion among Form 4 Biology students? Findings
  20. 20. 1.1 : Based on experts’ opinion, to what extent developing PROPOSE-M for teaching osmosis and diffusion concepts is necessary? A THEME 01 Important concepts THEME 02 Problems in teaching and learning Biology THEME 03 Teaching strategy THEME 04 Improvements nalysis 1st Component : Need Analysis
  21. 21. 1.2: How does the previous studies have implemented problem-posing instructional strategy in their studies? Strategies Lecturing Group discussion Create own questions Activities Pose a problem Situation with missing data Presentation Findings answers 4 C e l e m e n t …continue 2nd Component : Activities & Strategies
  22. 22. Content? Chapter Form 4: The Movement of substances Interactively Bilingual Physical? Two types: Multimedia- Flash Drive Booklet- Hard copy hand-out Activities? Problem-posing 4C elements Assessment? Past years SPM questions: 10 objective and 1 structure questions Implementation? Propose-M Instructional Strategy Model Design …continue 3rd Component : Main features Design
  23. 23. Content Validity & Reliability Content validity: 92.91% Language: 92.57% Suitability of session and activities: 91.67% Inter-rater Agreement **Reliability: α= 0.89 Pre-test: Kappa= 0.86 Post-test: Kappa= 0.84 Retention-test: Kappa= 0.64 1.3: To what extent the validity & reliability of the module among raters achieved? Development 4th Component : Validity and Reliability …continue
  24. 24. Activities Week 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 Teacher’s Training Pre-test Intervention Post-test Retention-test Clinical Interview START PROJECT IN PROGRESS COMPLETE SCHOOL EVENT/SCHOOL HOLIDAY I mplementation …continue 5th Component : Implementation Activities
  25. 25. Research Question 2: Are there any significant difference in the mean scores between the PROPOSE-M and the TRAD group? …continue
  26. 26. PRE-TEST POST-TEST RET-TEST PROPOSE-M 37 73 69 TRAD 42 62 50 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Score(%) Mean Score for Pre-test, Post-test and Retention- test (PROPOSE-M vs. TRAD) EValuation: Quasi-experiment 2.1: Is there any significant difference in the mean score of pre-post-retention tests between the PROPOSE-M and the TRAD group? H1 (p > .05) H2 (p < .05) H3 (p < .05) …continue
  27. 27. PRE- TEST POST- TEST RET- TEST PROPOSE-M 43 80 70 TRAD 47 71 57 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 Score(%) Mean Score for LOTS Questions PRE- TEST POST- TEST RET- TEST PROPOSE-M 32 59 67 TRAD 35 45 39 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Score(%) Mean Score for HOTS Questions H6 (p > .05) H6 (p > .05) H7 (p < .05) H7 (p < .05) H8 (p < .05) H8 (p < .05) 2.2: Is there any significant difference in the mean score of pre-test, post-test and retention-test for LOTS and HOTS questions between the PROPOSE-M and TRAD group? …continue
  28. 28. Research Question 3: To what extent PROPOSE-M could enhance student’s conceptual change compared to TRAD? …continue
  29. 29. PROPOSE-M GROUP TRAD Group PROPOSE-M group experienced a better conceptual change compared to TRAD group regarding diffusion, osmosis, hypertonic and permeability of cell wall concepts. Evaluation: Clinical Interview Example of students’ answers in post-test questions: …continue
  30. 30. Research Implications Theoretical Practical Extension of combination DDR Type 1 and Type 2 Sub-studies administered in ADDIE Quasi-experimental: two groups from two different schools Integration of CTML and PPIS in Biology education Provide alternative tool to teach Biology • PROPOSE-M (Multimedia) • PROPOSE-M (Booklet) PROPOSE-M Model as a guideline for to perform problem-posing in classroom Provide an insight for curriculum developers in developing multimedia module Contribution to knowledge in terms of:
  31. 31. 1 Recommendation for further research Elementary level Motivation among students True experiment Other Biology topics or other subjects E-learning tool for Biology classroom 2 3 4 5
  32. 32. 01 PROPOSE-M was developed using ADDIE model through the integration of PPIS and CTML. 02 Students who exposed to PROPOSE-M were outperformed who exposed to TRAD based on the test score with significant difference 03 Students who exposed to PROPOSE-M experienced better conceptual change compared to those who exposed to TRAD Conclusion
  33. 33. • STEM Integration in classroom practices among biology teachers in Mara Junior Science College (MJSC). International Journal of Academic Research in Business and Social Sciences, 7(4); 1030–1041 (2017). • A systematic literature review on the problem-posing strategies for Biology Problem-Posing Multimedia Module design. International Journal of Academic Research in Business and Social Sciences, 8(12); 1020–1032 (2018) • Developing critical thinking skills in secondary school student: The potential for strategic management through problem-posing instructional strategy. Academy of Strategic Management Journal (2018) Publications (1st author)
  34. 34. Gold Medal Problem-Posing Multimedia Module (PROPOSE-M) in Pertandingan Inovasi dan Rekacipta (i-Reka) Peringkat Kebangsaan (2018). 21st November 2018. Ayer Keroh Country Resort, Melaka. Silver Medal Problem-Posing Multimedia Module (PROPOSE-M) in Pertandingan K-NOVASI (2019). 23rd – 24th January 2019. Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, Bangi, Selangor. Awards
  35. 35. Best Presenter International Conference on Islamic Research in Management, Education, Social Science & Technology (2019). 22nd February 2019. Tanjung Malim, Perak. Copyright 1. PROPOSE-M Module (LY2018005851) 2. PROPOSE-M Booklet (LY2018005852) 3. PROPOSE-M Instructional Strategy Model (LY2018005650) 4. Conceptual Framework of PROPOSE-M (LY2018005849) Achievements and IPs
  36. 36. THANK YOU I gratefully acknowledge the funding received towards my PhD from Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) through UPM Grant GP- IPS/2018/9636800 that has partially funded my research.
  37. 37. Standby slides 38
  38. 38. Pre-test Post-test PROPOSE-M 37 73 TRAD 42 62 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Score(%) Mean Score for PROPOSE-M and TRAD (Pre-test vs. Post-test H4 (p < .05) H5 (p < .05)
  39. 39. Pre-test Post-test Ret-test LOTS 43 80 71 HOTS 32 66 77 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 Score(%) Mean Score for Pre-test, Post-test and Retention-test (LOTS and HOTS) for PROPOSE-M H9 (p < .05)
  40. 40. Pre-test Post-test Ret-test LOTS 47 71 56 HOTS 35 52 39 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Score(%) Mean Score for Pre-test, Post-test and Retention-test (LOTS and HOTS) for TRAD H10 (p < .05)
  41. 41. Teachers introduce a topic Students create own questions Students discuss to find solutions Students present questions & answers Students: Critical thinking, Communication, Collaboration, Creativity Teachers: Modelling, Prompting, Coaching PROPOSE-M Instructional Strategy Model

×