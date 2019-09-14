Successfully reported this slideshow.
best rated biographies The Man Called Cash Johnny Cash was a poor sharecropper's son from Arkansas who became one of the m...
best rated biographies The Man Called Cash Written By: Steve Turner Narrated By: Linn Rex Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks...
  2. 2. best rated biographies The Man Called Cash Johnny Cash was a poor sharecropper's son from Arkansas who became one of the most influential figures in American music. In the 1950s he embarked on a music career that took him to the heights of fame and wealth but also to the depths of addiction and despair. Johnny Cash created a haunting music, exploring the dark side of himself in a voice that sometimes sounded as old as the Grand Canyon. The Man Called Cash chronicles his career, his love for June Carter Cash, his struggles, and his triumphs.
