Implications of Attitude in Consumer Behavior

Attitudes and their impact on branding strategies
Electroshock Therapy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=16xNOtaSLbc
What will be the gain? Understand receptivity of consumer towards a product category or a brand Application of marketing m...
Linkages in Attitude Formation BELIEFS ATTITUDES VALUES FEW IN NUMBER DIFFICULT TO INFLUENCE NOT TIED TO SITUATIONS CONVIC...
Any attitudes for :::: • Tesla • https://youtu.be/QweNsLesMr M • Patanjali • https://youtu.be/Mccx4EqoCSI
Marketing implications All beliefs need not necessarily become attitudes Interrelated beliefs build attitudes An individua...
Identify Beliefs ? Attitude? Values? Vikrant motorcycles Harley Cadbury Patanjali Tata Reliance Kingfisher Tesla Alan musk...
Role of Beliefs in Attitude Raymond https://youtu.be/RQf4ePAosCA Surf Excel https://youtu.be/CkCD4I5GO7Q
Pointers
Multi component in Attitude Cognitive : Linked to beliefs and Knowledge Affective : How good and bad a consumer feel about...
Conditioned Learning Positive reinforcement ( Family Branding) ( Celebrity endorsement) Cognitive learning leading to solu...
Brands Attitude towards Brands/Product Categories Attitude Usage Consumer familiarity New product categories few brands Cr...
Influence/Change on/of attitude formation Utilitarian Function •LG Washing Machine Ego defensive function Value expressive...
Few thoughts…
Few thoughts… Changing Brand Beliefs( Relaunching Breeza, Milk and lassi vs other soft drinks… Using a new attribute brand...
Extra Resource https://youtu.be/Mr6DGUp8jBQ
  1. 1. Attitudes and their impact on branding strategies
  2. 2. Electroshock Therapy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=16xNOtaSLbc
  3. 3. What will be the gain? Understand receptivity of consumer towards a product category or a brand Application of marketing mix for favourable impression on psyche of consumer How a brand ensure that a consumer devolp a positive attitude towards the brand? Analysis of culture value to a customer and how to use it? Learning from a pioneer brand in category
  4. 4. Linkages in Attitude Formation BELIEFS ATTITUDES VALUES FEW IN NUMBER DIFFICULT TO INFLUENCE NOT TIED TO SITUATIONS CONVICTION MENTAL PREDISPOSITION TOWARDS ANYTHING MENTAL STATEMENT ABOUT ANYTHING
  5. 5. Any attitudes for :::: • Tesla • https://youtu.be/QweNsLesMr M • Patanjali • https://youtu.be/Mccx4EqoCSI
  6. 6. Marketing implications All beliefs need not necessarily become attitudes Interrelated beliefs build attitudes An individual will have a large number of beliefs , fewer attitudes and even fewer values
  7. 7. Identify Beliefs ? Attitude? Values? Vikrant motorcycles Harley Cadbury Patanjali Tata Reliance Kingfisher Tesla Alan musk Mark Zuckerberg Vladimir Putin Obama Singapore Silicon valley South Africa Australia
  8. 8. Role of Beliefs in Attitude Raymond https://youtu.be/RQf4ePAosCA Surf Excel https://youtu.be/CkCD4I5GO7Q
  9. 9. Pointers
  10. 10. Multi component in Attitude Cognitive : Linked to beliefs and Knowledge Affective : How good and bad a consumer feel about Conative : Action phase which motivate the consumer to buy • https://youtu.be/vCIFhFaoL7E • https://youtu.be/XzbE3LkfcKc
  11. 11. Conditioned Learning Positive reinforcement ( Family Branding) ( Celebrity endorsement) Cognitive learning leading to solutions Attitudes are formed by
  12. 12. Brands Attitude towards Brands/Product Categories Attitude Usage Consumer familiarity New product categories few brands Creation of a category in the mindset Attitudinal components Attitude towards brands Digital Watches Maggi
  13. 13. Influence/Change on/of attitude formation Utilitarian Function •LG Washing Machine Ego defensive function Value expressive function Knowledge function Association with events https://youtu.be /D8TFiLoxw3o https://youtu.be /o49pq2_A-_o https://youtu.be /-v1urLWR5zg https://youtu.b e/IRwmXecuF1s https://youtu.b e/dDMlo777ySo
  14. 14. Few thoughts…
  15. 15. Few thoughts… Changing Brand Beliefs( Relaunching Breeza, Milk and lassi vs other soft drinks… Using a new attribute brand( when to change Oral-B tooth brush, Red label with vitamins and anti- oxidants…
  16. 16. Extra Resource https://youtu.be/Mr6DGUp8jBQ

