pdf✔[DOWNLOAD]⚡ Near Psalm 139 (Jesus Storybook Bible)

GET NOW : https://read-book-download-2021-s.blogspot.mx/?servers1=0310768268

From Sally LloydJones the author of the bestselling The Jesus Storybook Bible comes an uplifting new board book in a soft padded format that is a perfect fit for little hands. Inspired by Psalm 139Ã¢Â€Â”which begins Ã¢Â€ÂœO Lord you have searched me and you know meÃ¢Â€ÂÃ¢Â€Â”NearÃ¢Â€Â™s lyrical text reminds little ones that God is with them anywhere they go in GodÃ¢Â€Â™s wide world.God is my Father who made everything.And I am a little explorer of the wide world.He is near meAnd he protects me.He sees meAnd he knows me.He is strongAnd he looks after me.He is with meÃ¢Â€Â”always!NearIs written byÃ‚Â Sally LloydJones the bestselling author of The Jesus Storybook BibleContains lyricalÃ‚Â text inspired by Psalm 139Contains a reassuring message that helps calm kidsÃ¢Â€Â™ nerves soothe their anxieties and ease their