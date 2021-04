pdf✔[DOWNLOAD]⚡ Near Psalm 139 (Jesus Storybook Bible)

GET NOW : https://read-book-download-2021-s.blogspot.mx/?servers1=0310768268

From Sally LloydJones the author of the bestselling The Jesus Storybook Bible comes an uplifting new board book in a soft padded format that is a perfect fit for little hands. Inspired by Psalm 139—which begins “O Lord you have searched me and you know me”—Near’s lyrical text reminds little ones that God is with them anywhere they go in God’s wide world.God is my Father who made everything.And I am a little explorer of the wide world.He is near meAnd he protects me.He sees meAnd he knows me.He is strongAnd he looks after me.He is with me—always!NearIs written by Sally LloydJones the bestselling author of The Jesus Storybook BibleContains lyrical text inspired by Psalm 139Contains a reassuring message that helps calm kids’ nerves soothe their anxieties and ease their