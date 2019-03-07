-
Exam Ref 70-486 Developing ASP.NET MVC Web Applications by James Chambers, David Paquette, Simon Timms
Book details
Title: Exam Ref 70-486 Developing ASP.NET MVC Web Applications
Author: James Chambers, David Paquette, Simon Timms
Pages: 400
Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
ISBN: 9781509300921
Publisher: Microsoft Press
Description
Direct from Microsoft, this Exam Ref is the official study guide for the new Microsoft MCSD 70-486 Developing ASP.NET MVC Web Applications certification exam. It offers professional-level preparation that helps candidates maximize their exam performance and sharpen their skills on the job. Microsoft Exam Ref publications stand apart from third-party study guides because they: Provide guidance from Microsoft, the creator of Microsoft certification exams Target IT professional-level exam candidates with content focused on their needs, not "one-size-fits-all content Streamline study by organizing material according to the exam's objective domain (OD), covering one functional group and its objectives in each chapter Feature Thought Experiments to guide candidates through a set of what if? scenarios and prepare them more effectively for Pro-level style exam questions. Explore big picture thinking around the planning and designing aspects of the IT pro's job role, as opposed to the more task-driven work of by the technology specialist Exam Ref 70-486 Developing ASP.NET MVC Web Applications focuses on the expertise measured by these objectives: Design the application architecture Design the user experience Develop the user experience Troubleshoot and debug web applications Design and implement security Developing ASP.NET MVC Web Applications
About the Exam
Exam 70-486 focuses on the skills and knowledge needed to develop Microsoft ASP.NET MVC-based web solutions. About Microsoft MCSD: Web Applications Solutions Developer Certification
Passing this exam helps you earn an MCSD: Web Applications Solutions Developer certification, demonstrating your skills in creating and deploying modern web applications and services. You can earn this certification by passing Exam 70-480, Programming in HTML5 with JavaScript and CSS3; Exam 70-486, Developing ASP.NET MVC Web Applications; and Exam 70-487, Developing Microsoft Azure and Web Services. See full details at: microsoft.com/learning
