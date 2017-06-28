Essential life saving water safety rules every parent needs to know

Every Parent Needs to Know Essential Life­Saving  Water Safety Rules  Essential Life­Saving  Water Safety Rules  Essential...
INTRODUCTIONINTRODUCTION Parents play an important role to ensure the safety of their children. Pool safety is a necessary...
Rule1: Never take your eyes off your child when they are in or around the water Never take your eyes off your child when t...
Rule2: Do not receive phone When you are at pool or beach do not receive phone make it silent and keep aside in bag becaus...
Rule3: Don’t rely completely on pool safety equipement like water wings, inflatable toys, floating loungers. Parents shoul...
Rule4: Enroll your child swimming lesson training course Kids having age above 4 years have to be enrolled in swimming tra...
Rule5: Make older kids buddy up As an extra layer of protection, experts recommend that kids follow the buddy system. Pair...
Rule6: When there's a crowd, put a parent on lifeguard duty Better to hire the lifeguard to ensure complete safety of your...
Rule7: Teach your child the rules It's always better to teach all the basic rules of swimming safety to your child to ensu...
CONTACT US http://usamanagement.com
