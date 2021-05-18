Successfully reported this slideshow.
Domesticated futures and monster aesthetics Frederick van Amstel @fredvanamstel Service Design and Experience Design DADIN...
European colonizers considered indigenous bodies as savages and tried to domesticate them through catechizing education.
The domesticated almost-human bodies were exhibited in several human zoos in Europe.
The domestication of the colonized lays the basis for the domestication of the future (Atomium, Expo 58).
"To the metropolitan technician, the future, being the dimension of the expected time, plays the role of a sounding board,...
Speculative design maintains the tradition of domesticating the future, i.e. Microsoft 2019 (Gonzatto et al, 2013).
"Once domesticated, the future disguises the continuity of the present's oppressive reality." (Van Amstel & Gonzatto, in p...
In an oppressed reality, the design of the oppressed is considered inferior to the design of the oppressor.
The design of the oppressor make the oppressed feel awkward, ugly, or incorrect while interacting with the oppressor.
"Functionally, oppression is domestication. To no longer be prey to its force, one must emerge from it and turn upon it." ...
Historically privileged social groups Historically underprivileged social groups Design practice that reproduces oppressio...
To liberate from oppressive interactions, we may devour, digest, and absorb the oppressor (Van Amstel & Gonzatto, 2020).
The oppressor collective body as a domesticated monster, the Leviathan (Hobbes, 1951).
The oppressed collective body as an undomesticated monster, the Ipupiara (Camenietzki e Zeron, 2000).
"Monster aesthetics is a positive affirmation of otherness and collectivity that challenges colonialists’ standards of bea...
Monster Aesthetics can be traced back to the Neoconcrete and Tropicalia movements. Parangolés, 1964 Hélio Oiticica Collect...
Inspired by Oiticica, UTFPR students designed a wearable manifesto on social design (Angelon & Van Amstel, 2020).
Angry at colonialist designs, our students wrote a digital manifesto on design dissent (Angelon & Van Amstel, in press)
Curious to learn if other students felt oppressed in the University, they asked "What bothers you?
Eager to do something but careful with their naiveté, they rehearsed an intervention based on an undomesticated future.
How to awaken monstrous bodies against domesticated, normalized, technocratic, post-pandemic futures?
A network founded in 2020 to overcome COVID-19 social and political isolation www.designeopressao.org.
Emoji Privilege Walk: network weavers get to know their differences in relation to oppression.
Dramatic Games: whose hand is this one?
Theater Forum: The Invasion of the Gringo Design Thinker with augmented reality masks (2021).
Rainbow of Desire: theater therapy with avatars.
Image Theater with 3D body modeling.
"We are three-dimensional: we have a personality that is a severe reduction of our person – a cauldron where all human des...
Coming soon in 2021: Design of the Oppressed Summer Course. stay tuned...
References Pinto, Á. V. (2021). O Conceito de Tecnologia-volume 2. Contraponto Editora. Freire, Paulo. Pedagogy of the Opp...
Thank you! Frederick van Amstel @fredvanamstel Service Design and Experience Design DADIN - UTFPR www.fredvanamstel.com
Domesticated futures and monster aesthetics

