Domesticated futures and monster aesthetics

The domestication of the future is a colonialist strategy that reduces existential time to a desirable space of possibilities that can be designed, packaged, and sold to underdeveloped nations as docile (design) products or as docile (design) services. Monster aesthetics is a reaction to this strategy that sets free domesticated futures by expressing otherness and dissensus through feral designs. This talk features selected feral designs from the designing for liberation research program conducted in Brazil.