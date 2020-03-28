Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presentaci�n 1-MI NOMBRE ES: FLEITAS ANDREA 35 A�OS TENGO UNA HIJA Y SOY DE SANTA ELENA (ENTRE R�OS).
2-Elig� �sta carrera por distintas razones. -Me gusta aprender sobre la tierra y sus contenidos. -Me ayuda la posibilidad ...
3-Espero de este cursado poder comprender bien las materias y consignas para que no se me complique con el estudio.
PRESENTACION PARA EPISTEMOLOGIA

FORO PRESENTACION

PRESENTACION PARA EPISTEMOLOGIA

