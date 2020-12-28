Successfully reported this slideshow.
ANTIOXIDENTS PREPARED BY : UROOJ UMER RIPHAH INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY ( PHARM-D THIRD YEAR )
ROS (REACTIVE OXYGEN SPECIES) • ROS are highly reactive chemical molecules , formed due to electron acceptability of oxyge...
ANTIOXIDANTS AND ITS TYPES “Antioxidants are the compounds that inhibit oxidation and reduce oxidative stress.” • TYPES OF...
PATHOWAY OF PRODUCTION OF (ROS) Two pathways are mostly studied : • In cells (like mitochondrion) • In phagosomes
ENZYMATIC ANTIOXIDANTS 1. SUPEROXIDE DISMUTASE (SOD): • First detoxification enzyme • First line of defense against ROS . ...
The pathway by which SOD- catalyzed dismutation of superoxide may be written, for Cu, Zn SOD, with the following reactions...
2…CATALASE • Catalase is a tetrameric protein with four similar subunits . • Common antioxidant present in all living orga...
MECHANISM OF ACTION The general form of reaction is : 2 H2O2 → 2 H2O + O2 Fe2+ + H2O2 → Fe3+ + HO• + OH (oxidation of iron...
3.GLUTATHIONE PEROXIDASE (GSH-Px) “Important intracellular enzyme that breakdown hydrogen peroxide to water.” A simplified...
NON ENZYMATIC ANTIOXIDANTS 1. MELATONIN • Has high lipophilicity and hydrophilicity that it can cross the cell membrane. •...
• It stimulates the reactions involving: 1. SOD 2. GSH-Px 3. GLUTATHIONE REDUCTASE. • It scavenges singlet oxygen. • Stimu...
GLUTATHIONE • It comprises of three amino acids: 1. Glycine 2. Cysteine 3. Glutamic acid • It is hydro soluble antioxidant...
BILIRIBIN (BIL) • Antioxidant that provide cyto-protection. • Protect against lipid peroxidation. • Serum bilirubin is maj...
POLYAMIDES • Protect DNA against oxidative damage induced by hydrogen peroxide. • Scavenge free radicals. • Reduce oxidati...
URIC ACID • Powerful antioxidant. • Scavenges singlet oxygen. • Scavenges free radicals. • Prevent against paraquat toxici...
VITAMIN -C • Protect against oxidative stress induced cellular damage. • Acts directly and indirectly : 1. Directly (acts ...
VITAMIN-E • Fat soluble antioxidant act as radical scavengers. • Delivers H-atom to free radicals. • Minimizes damaging ef...
REFRENCES • ROBINS AND CARTON PATHOLOGICAL BASIS. • RESEARCH GRATE.COM
