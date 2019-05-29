Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
End of Days by Wendy Alec
Book details Title: End of Days Author: Wendy Alec Pages: 410 Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI ISBN: 9780310091011 Publisher: Har...
Description End of Days by Wendy Alec Brothers at war. Mankind deceived. Hell on Earth. A man face down in the dirt amid m...
Links for download book Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK
Overview End of Days by Wendy Alec Brothers at war. Mankind deceived. Hell on Earth. A man face down in the dirt amid melt...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Download PDF End of Days

2 views

Published on

End of Days by Wendy Alec








Book details



Title: End of Days
Author: Wendy Alec
Pages: 410
Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
ISBN: 9780310091011
Publisher: Harper Inspire




Description

End of Days by Wendy Alec Brothers at war. Mankind deceived. Hell on Earth. A man face down in the dirt amid melting Arctic snow, a deep sense of unease but no memory of how he got there – Jason De Vere, once the head of a global media empire. Found and briefly taken to a safe house, Jason’s soon on the run again – there’s a 50-million-dollar bounty if he can be taken alive. Thrown together with his ex-wife and a crusading young journalist, Jason begins a desperate search for answers. It’s a race against time, a fight for survival – and the stakes are higher than he could possibly have imagined. 4 billion microchips – promising miraculous benefits – are being shipped to population centres around the world. And soon every human being on Earth will have to make a choice… CHRONICLES OF BROTHERS is the story of three brothers fighting for the future of humanity. From desert tombs, to the towers of Wall Street, to the ancient past, this super-epic tale reveals the hidden history of mankind and the origins of evil itself.






Links for download book
Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK






Overview
End of Days by Wendy Alec Brothers at war. Mankind deceived. Hell on Earth. A man face down in the dirt amid melting Arctic snow, a deep sense of unease but no memory of how he got there – Jason De Vere, once the head of a global media empire. Found and briefly taken to a safe house, Jason’s soon on the run again – there’s a 50-million-dollar bounty if he can be taken alive. Thrown together with his ex-wife and a crusading young journalist, Jason begins a desperate search for answers. It’s a race against time, a fight for survival – and the stakes are higher than he could possibly have imagined. 4 billion microchips – promising miraculous benefits – are being shipped to population centres around the world. And soon every human being on Earth will have to make a choice… CHRONICLES OF BROTHERS is the story of three brothers fighting for the future of humanity. From desert tombs, to the towers of Wall Street, to the ancient past, this super-epic tale reveals the hidden history of mankind and the origins of evil its

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Download PDF End of Days

  1. 1. End of Days by Wendy Alec
  2. 2. Book details Title: End of Days Author: Wendy Alec Pages: 410 Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI ISBN: 9780310091011 Publisher: Harper Inspire
  3. 3. Description End of Days by Wendy Alec Brothers at war. Mankind deceived. Hell on Earth. A man face down in the dirt amid melting Arctic snow, a deep sense of unease but no memory of how he got there – Jason De Vere, once the head of a global media empire. Found and briefly taken to a safe house, Jason’s soon on the run again – there’s a 50-million-dollar bounty if he can be taken alive. Thrown together with his ex-wife and a crusading young journalist, Jason begins a desperate search for answers. It’s a race against time, a fight for survival – and the stakes are higher than he could possibly have imagined. 4 billion microchips – promising miraculous benefits – are being shipped to population centres around the world. And soon every human being on Earth will have to make a choice… CHRONICLES OF BROTHERS is the story of three brothers fighting for the future of humanity. From desert tombs, to the towers of Wall Street, to the ancient past, this super-epic tale reveals the hidden history of mankind and the origins of evil itself.
  4. 4. Links for download book Available formats: PDF / EPUB / MOBI CLICK HERE FOR DOWNLOAD EBOOK
  5. 5. Overview End of Days by Wendy Alec Brothers at war. Mankind deceived. Hell on Earth. A man face down in the dirt amid melting Arctic snow, a deep sense of unease but no memory of how he got there – Jason De Vere, once the head of a global media empire. Found and briefly taken to a safe house, Jason’s soon on the run again – there’s a 50-million-dollar bounty if he can be taken alive. Thrown together with his ex-wife and a crusading young journalist, Jason begins a desperate search for answers. It’s a race against time, a fight for survival – and the stakes are higher than he could possibly have imagined. 4 billion microchips – promising miraculous benefits – are being shipped to population centres around the world. And soon every human being on Earth will have to make a choice… CHRONICLES OF BROTHERS is the story of three brothers fighting for the future of humanity. From desert tombs, to the towers of Wall Street, to the ancient past, this super-epic tale reveals the hidden history of mankind and the origins of evil itself.

×