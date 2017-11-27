LAS TIC EN LA SOCIEDAD Crear un recurso multimedia
Es sorprendente como sin importar el lugar y la distancia podemos comunicarnos en tiempo real con otra persona; sea amigo,...
Pueden existir miles de herramientas TIC y aplicaciones web que merecen la pena mencionar, sin embargo son un buen comienz...
Efecto de las tic en las familias La incorporación de las TICs al interior de los espacios familiares genera diversos camb...
Las TIC propician nuevos espacios y oportunidades de cooperación y participación, lo que conlleva a un aprendizaje coopera...
Ventajas y desventajas  VENTAJAS  • Aprendizaje cooperativo. Los instrumentos que proporcionan las Tics facilitan el tra...
Las TIC en la educación  Las Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación (TIC) tienen una influencia cada vez mayor e...
Las tic en el ámbito laboral  Las TIC son un elemento clave para hacer que nuestro trabajo sea más productivo: agilizando...
El impacto de las TIC en la productividad laboral Estamos inmersos en la revolución digital, conectados con todos los rinc...
Las Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación han transformado nuestra manera de trabajar y gestionar recursos. Las ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

las tic en la vida diaria

32 views

Published on

Las tic en la vida diaria

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

las tic en la vida diaria

  1. 1. LAS TIC EN LA SOCIEDAD Crear un recurso multimedia
  2. 2. Es sorprendente como sin importar el lugar y la distancia podemos comunicarnos en tiempo real con otra persona; sea amigo, familiar o aún desconocido que esté al otro lado del planeta. Este tipo de comunicación se da gracias a la rapidez con que las Tecnologías de Información y Comunicación evolucionan y hacen parte de nuestras vidas. Las tic en el hogar
  3. 3. Pueden existir miles de herramientas TIC y aplicaciones web que merecen la pena mencionar, sin embargo son un buen comienzo para ir aprendiendo y cogiéndole la caña a la famosa web 2.o para el hogar, para el colegio y para la oficina. Las tic en el hogar
  4. 4. Efecto de las tic en las familias La incorporación de las TICs al interior de los espacios familiares genera diversos cambios en las formas de organización que éstas históricamente han presentado. Las dinámicas familiares presentan características diferenciadas de las que hasta hace unas cuantas décadas atrás eran consideradas propias del ámbito familiar en nuestra cultura.
  5. 5. Las TIC propician nuevos espacios y oportunidades de cooperación y participación, lo que conlleva a un aprendizaje cooperativo. Es indiscutible que las TIC son una poderosa herramienta que facilita la información y la comunicación, con posibilidades desconocidas anteriormente. Las tic en el ámbito educativo
  6. 6. Ventajas y desventajas  VENTAJAS  • Aprendizaje cooperativo. Los instrumentos que proporcionan las Tics facilitan el trabajo en grupo y el cultivo de actitudes sociales yaqué propician el intercambio de ideas y la cooperación. Alto grado de interdisciplinariedad. Las tareas educativas realizadas con computadoras permiten obtener un alto grado de interdisciplinariedad ya que el computador debido a su versatilidad y gran capacidad de almacenamiento permite realizar diversos tipos de tratamiento de una información muy amplia y variada.  DESVENTAJAS  • Dado que el aprendizaje cooperativo está sustentado en las actitudes sociales, una sociedad perezosa puede influir en el aprendizaje efectivo. Dado el vertiginoso avance de las tecnologías, éstas tienden a quedarse descontinuadas muy pronto lo que obliga a actualizar frecuentemente el equipo y adquirir y aprender nuevos software.
  7. 7. Las TIC en la educación  Las Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación (TIC) tienen una influencia cada vez mayor en la forma de comunicarse, el aprendizaje y la vida.  El desafío consiste en utilizar eficazmente estas tecnologías para que estén al servicio de los intereses del conjunto de los estudiantes y de toda la comunidad educativa.  La UNESCO considera que las TIC ayudan a lograr el acceso universal a la educación y mejoran la igualdad y la calidad de la misma; también contribuyen al desarrollo profesional de los docentes y a la mejora de la gestión, la gobernanza y la administración de la educación, siempre y cuando se apliquen las políticas, las tecnologías y las capacidades adecuadas.
  8. 8. Las tic en el ámbito laboral  Las TIC son un elemento clave para hacer que nuestro trabajo sea más productivo: agilizando las comunicaciones, sustentando el trabajo en equipo, gestionando las existencias, realizando análisis financieros, y promocionando nuestros productos en el mercado.
  9. 9. El impacto de las TIC en la productividad laboral Estamos inmersos en la revolución digital, conectados con todos los rincones del mundo gracias a distintos sistemas que nos permiten alcanzar un vínculo global. Las nuevas generaciones nacen manejando smartphones y conectándose a internet desde edades tempranas, marcando así el ritmo del avance tecnológico para el resto de las franjas etarias
  10. 10. Las Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación han transformado nuestra manera de trabajar y gestionar recursos. Las TIC son un elemento clave para hacer que nuestro trabajo sea más productivo: agilizando las comunicaciones, sustentando el trabajo en equipo, gestionando las existencias, realizando análisis financieros, y promocionando nuestros productos en el mercado. APLICACIONES DE LAS TIC EN EL AMBITO LABORAL

×