States and territories edited

States and Territories

States and territories edited

  1. 1. New South Wales (NSW) – Location and Size This is New South Wales. It is on the east coast of Australia. New South Wales is north ↑ of Victoria and South ↓ of Queensland. A famous landmark in NSW is the Sydney Opera House.
  2. 2. NSW – Capital City The capital city of New South Wales is Sydney. The city of Sydney covers an area of over 12 000 square kilometres. SYDNEY
  3. 3. Victoria (VIC) – Location and Size This is Victoria. Victoria is found on the south-east ↘ coast of Australia. Victoria is found south ↓ of New South Wales and north ↑ of Tasmania. A famous landmark in Victoria is the MCG.
  4. 4. VIC – Capital City The capital city of Victoria is Melbourne. It is located on the south coast of the state. The city of Melbourne covers an area of over 9000 square kilometres. MELBOURNE
  5. 5. Queensland (QLD) – Location and Size This is Queensland. Queensland is found in the north-east ↗ of Australia. You can find Queensland north ↑ of NSW and east → of Northern Territory. A famous landmark in Queensland is the Great Barrier Reef.
  6. 6. QLD – Capital City The capital city of Queensland is Brisbane. It is located on the east coast of the state. The city of Brisbane covers an area of over 15 000 square kilometres. BRISBANE
  7. 7. Western Australia (WA) – Location and Size This is Western Australia. Western Australia is Australia’s largest state. Most of the west ← coast of Australia can be found here. Western Australia has lots of deserts and beautiful beaches. A popular Western Australian landmark is Wave Rock. Great Australian Bight Indian Ocean Indian Ocean
  8. 8. WA – Capital City The capital city of Western Australia is Perth. It is located on the west coast of the state. The city of Perth covers an area of over 6000 square kilometres. PERTH
  9. 9. South Australia (SA) – Location and Size This is South Australia. South Australia is located to the east → of Western Australia and to the west ← of NSW, QLD and Victoria. A famous landmark in South Australia is the Great Australian Bight. Great Australian Bight
  10. 10. SA – Capital City The capital city of South Australia is Adelaide. It is located on the south coast of the state. The city of Adelaide covers an area of over 3000 square kilometres. ADELAIDE
  11. 11. Tasmania (TAS) – Location and Size This is Tasmania. Tasmania is an island located south ↓ of Victoria. A popular landmark in Tasmania is Cradle Mountain. Bass Strait
  12. 12. TAS – Capital City The capital city of Tasmania is Hobart. It is located on the east coast of the state. The city of Hobart covers an area of over 1500 square kilometres. HOBART
  13. 13. Australian Capital Territory (ACT) – Location and Size This is the Australian Capital Territory. The Australian Capital Territory is surrounded by the state of New South Wales. This is where the Australian Government is located. A famous landmark in the ACT is Parliament House.
  14. 14. ACT – Capital City The capital city of Australia is Canberra. It is located on the northern border of the Australian Capital Territory. The city of Canberra covers an area of around 800 square kilometres. CANBERRA
  15. 15. Northern Territory (NT) – Location and Size This is the Northern Territory. The Northern Territory is located on the north ↑ coast of Australia. A famous landmark in the Northern Territory is Uluru
  16. 16. NT – Capital City The capital city of the Northern Territory is Darwin. It is located on the north coast of the territory. The city of Darwin covers an area of over 3000 square kilometres. DARWIN

