Push and Pull Forces
  2. 2. What is a Force? •A force is a push or pull needed to start an object moving or, more accurately, to make things change their motion (the way they are moving). •When a force is applied to an object the following can happen: - a stationary (still) object moves - the speed of an object increases - an object changes direction - a moving object stops moving
  3. 3. Push or Pull? Stand up and mime each of the following actions. Decide if you are pushing or pulling. Or can you do both? closing a door kicking a ball using a screwdriver
  4. 4. What is a Push? A push is a force moving something away from you.
  5. 5. What is a Pull? A pull is a force moving something towards you.

