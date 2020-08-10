Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
5 x 3 =
5 x 3 = 15 5 rows of 3
The students in a class are placed in groups of five. There are six groups. How many children are in the class?
5 x 6 = 30 5 rows of 6 There are 30 children in the class.
5 x 10 =
5 x 10 = 50 5 rows of 10
5 x 1 =
5 x 1 = 5 5 rows of 1
5 x 11 =
5 x 11 = 55 5 rows of 11
Lilly waited 5 minutes for the school bus every day. In one school week, how many minutes does Lilly spend waiting for her...
5 x 5 = 25 5 rows of 5 Lilly waits 25 minutes a week for her bus.
5 x 12 =
5 x 12 = 60 5 rows of 12
There are five crayons in each box. How many crayons are in nine boxes?
5 x 9 = 45 5 rows of 9 There are 45 crayons in 9 boxes.
5 x 14 =
5 x 14 = 70 5 rows of 14
5 x 8 =
5 x 8 = 40 5 rows of 8
5 x 7 =
5 x 7 = 35 5 rows of 7
There are five apples in each bag. How many apples are in four bags?
5 x 4 = 20 5 rows of 4 There are 20 apples in 4 bags.
5 x 2 =
5 x 2 = 10 5 rows of 2
5 x 13 =
5 x 13 = 65 5 rows of 13
Multiplication facts 5s
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Multiplication facts 5s

32 views

Published on

Multiplication Facts 5s

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Multiplication facts 5s

  1. 1. 5 x 3 =
  2. 2. 5 x 3 = 15 5 rows of 3
  3. 3. The students in a class are placed in groups of five. There are six groups. How many children are in the class?
  4. 4. 5 x 6 = 30 5 rows of 6 There are 30 children in the class.
  5. 5. 5 x 10 =
  6. 6. 5 x 10 = 50 5 rows of 10
  7. 7. 5 x 1 =
  8. 8. 5 x 1 = 5 5 rows of 1
  9. 9. 5 x 11 =
  10. 10. 5 x 11 = 55 5 rows of 11
  11. 11. Lilly waited 5 minutes for the school bus every day. In one school week, how many minutes does Lilly spend waiting for her bus?
  12. 12. 5 x 5 = 25 5 rows of 5 Lilly waits 25 minutes a week for her bus.
  13. 13. 5 x 12 =
  14. 14. 5 x 12 = 60 5 rows of 12
  15. 15. There are five crayons in each box. How many crayons are in nine boxes?
  16. 16. 5 x 9 = 45 5 rows of 9 There are 45 crayons in 9 boxes.
  17. 17. 5 x 14 =
  18. 18. 5 x 14 = 70 5 rows of 14
  19. 19. 5 x 8 =
  20. 20. 5 x 8 = 40 5 rows of 8
  21. 21. 5 x 7 =
  22. 22. 5 x 7 = 35 5 rows of 7
  23. 23. There are five apples in each bag. How many apples are in four bags?
  24. 24. 5 x 4 = 20 5 rows of 4 There are 20 apples in 4 bags.
  25. 25. 5 x 2 =
  26. 26. 5 x 2 = 10 5 rows of 2
  27. 27. 5 x 13 =
  28. 28. 5 x 13 = 65 5 rows of 13

×