Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
$1LJKW’LYLGHGIUHHPSLQHQJOLVKDXGLRERRNVGRZQORDG_$1LJKW’LYLGHGDXGLRERR >03@$1LJKW’LYLGHGDXGLRERRNVWUHDPLQJ_>03@$1LJKW’LYLGHG...
$1LJKW’LYLGHG )URP1HZ<RUN7LPHVEHVWVHOOLQJDXWKRU-HQQLIHU$1LHOVHQFRPHVDVWXQQLQJWKULOOHUDERXWDJLUOZKRP WRIUHHGRPDIWHUWKH%HUOL...
$1LJKW’LYLGHG
$1LJKW’LYLGHG
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

A Night Divided free mp3 in english audio books download A Night Divided audiobook

4 views

Published on

A Night Divided free mp3 in english audio books download A Night Divided audiobook

Published in: Investor Relations
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

A Night Divided free mp3 in english audio books download A Night Divided audiobook

  1. 1. $1LJKW’LYLGHGIUHHPSLQHQJOLVKDXGLRERRNVGRZQORDG_$1LJKW’LYLGHGDXGLRERR >03@$1LJKW’LYLGHGDXGLRERRNVWUHDPLQJ_>03@$1LJKW’LYLGHGVWUHDPLQJDXGLRERRN /,1.,13$*(72/,67(125’2:1/2$’%22.
  2. 2. $1LJKW’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
  3. 3. $1LJKW’LYLGHG
  4. 4. $1LJKW’LYLGHG

×