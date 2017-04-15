Download vocational e books music production

MUSIC ASTHETICS-IMUSIC ASTHETICS-I CLASS - XI Downloaded from http://www.cbseportal.com Downloaded from http://www.cbsepor...
MUSIC ASTHETICS-I First Edition: December 2013
v Music has a fine quality of capturing peoples mind and soul. This qualiﬁcations in music will see the students enjoying ...
vi ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS Advisors: 1. Sh. Vineet Joshi, Chairman, CBSE. 2. Sh. M.V.V. Prasada Rao, Director (Vocational a...
vii SECTION – I 1. Learning Plan        Cluster-I 2 2. Learning Objective 5 BSBOHS201A -Participate in OHS Proc...
SECTION-I : UNIT OUTLINES Learning Plan - Cluster 1 BSBOHS201A Participate in OHS Processes CUFIND201A Develop and a...
Cluster 1 Cluster Title Cluster 1 Code and Unit title BSBOHS201A Participate in OHS processes CUFIND201A Develop and apply...
3Music Asthetics-I Cluster Title Cluster 1 4. Comply with copyright requirements when accessing information. 5. Appl...
4 Music Asthetics-I Cluster Title Cluster 1 Develop and apply ideas and listening skills • Evidence of the following is...
5Music Asthetics-I 2 Learning Objectives BSBOHS201A PARTICIPATE IN OHS PROCESSES Unit Descriptor Unit Descriptor This unit...
6 Music Asthetics-I ELEMENT PERFORMANCE CRITERIA 3. Participate in OHS consultative processes 3.1. Contribute to workpla...
7Music Asthetics-I • National Health and Medical Research Council guidelines • Following OH&S guidelines relevant to...
8 Music Asthetics-I • potential harm in terms of human injury or ill health including : – toxic or hazardous materi...
9Music Asthetics-I CUFIND201A DEVELOP AND APPLY CREATIVE ARTS INDUSTRY KNOWLEDGE Unit Descriptor Unit descriptor This unit...
10 Music Asthetics-I Identify industry laws and regulations 6. Seek information on laws and regulations affecting the c...
11Music Asthetics-I Range Statement The range statement relates to the unit of competency as a whole. It allows for differ...
12 Music Asthetics-I • industry managers • internet • libraries and telephone books. • peak copyright organisa...
13Music Asthetics-I • Industrial relations, awards and enterprise agreements • Insurance issues • Intellectual pr...
14 Music Asthetics-I CUSMLT201A : DEVELOP AND APPLY MUSICAL IDEAS AND LISTENING SKILLS Unit Descriptor Unit descriptor Thi...
15Music Asthetics-I 3. Update and maintain music Knowledge 3.1 Identify and use a range of opportunities Knowledge to d...
16 Music Asthetics-I Essential operating conditions that may be present with training and assessment (depending on the wor...
17Music Asthetics-I • Functions • Performances • Trade fairs • Chord charts, Play Lists and Sheet Music • D...
18 Music Asthetics-I • Performers • Record producers • Sound technicians • Cultural • Economic • Histori...
19Music Asthetics-I SECTION-I : RESOURCES AND ASSESSMENT Cluster 1 BSBOHS201A Participate in OHS Processes CUFIND201A...
3 Resources and Assessment SECTION - 1 : CLASS NOTES - 1 : OHS AND MUSIC INDUSTRY Introduction : OHS and Music Industry Di...
21Music Asthetics-I Discuss what these mean in practical terms. Explain legislative framework in broad terms (Acts, Regula...
22 Music Asthetics-I Session 3 Overview OHS - Hearing and Fire Lecture : Discuss video and the implications of : “Can’t he...
23Music Asthetics-I ASSESSMENT OHS INSPECTION Elements tested BSBOHS201A : 1 to 4 CUFIND201A : 1 to 5 (PC) OHS Inspection ...
24 Music Asthetics-I ASSESSMENT OHS FIRE AND FIRE EXTINGUISHERS Elements tested BSBOHS201A : 1 to 4 CUFIND201A : 1 to 5 (P...
25Music Asthetics-I ASSESSMENT OHS HEARING PROTECTION Elements tested BSBOHS201A : 1 to 4 CUFIND201A : 1 to 5 (PC) OHS Hea...
26 Music Asthetics-I BAND FEEDBACK ASSESSMENT FEEDBACK FORM Elements tested BSBOHS201A : 4 CUFIND201A : 1 to 5 (PC) CUSMLT...
27Music Asthetics-I Summary Band Feedback Band name and genre Positive comments Comments for improvement Dress Playing Int...
28 Music Asthetics-I BAND FEEDBACK ASSESSMENT FEEDBACK FORM Elements tested BSBOHS201A : 4 CUFIND201A : 1 to 5 (PC) CUSMLT...
30 Music Asthetics-I Session 5 Overview Introduction to the Music Industry Activity : 1. Split class into small groups ...
31Music Asthetics-I The three phases in the industry’s development are : 1. Late 19th / early 20th century - dominated ...
33Music Asthetics-I or library. A much smaller number of recordings have become “classics”, with longstanding popularity, ...
34 Music Asthetics-I organisations ensure composers and performers are compensated when their works are used on the radio,...
36 Music Asthetics-I Activity : Small group exercise : 1. Why is the live sound scene important? 2. What are current...
37Music Asthetics-I Session 8 Overview The Music Industry - Recorded Sound Lecture : The history of recorded sound Early t...
38 Music Asthetics-I New technology Digital audio was first used in the early 1970’s - and with improvements in technology...
39Music Asthetics-I • current marketing forces • the direction music is heading • good knowledge of music law and...
40 Music Asthetics-I ASSESSMENT PART-A : MUSIC INDUSTRY Elements tested CUFIND201A : 1 to 12 (PC) Part A : Music Industry ...
41Music Asthetics-I 5. As a student, are there any purposes for which you can legally copy music or sound recording, an...
42 Music Asthetics-I ASSESSMENT PART-B : HISTORY OF RECORDING Elements tested CUFIND201A : 1 to 12 (PC) Part B : History o...
43Music Asthetics-I _______________________________________________________________________________ ________________...
44 Music Asthetics-I 12. What is the difference between analogue and digital sound? ________________________________...
45Music Asthetics-I Session 11 Overview Promoting a band Activity : Break into groups and brainstorm ways in which you pro...
46 Music Asthetics-I 5. Flyers and Posters Flyers are great for handing out to promote your next show and website. Make th...
47Music Asthetics-I Session 12 Overview Developing an image for a band Lecture/Activity : With so many competing bands aro...
48 Music Asthetics-I the Beatles portrayed themselves with a clean cut image wearing suits when they performed. Although b...
49Music Asthetics-I Synopsis : Very few people just “get lucky”. Most successful people in the industry work hard, take an...
50 Music Asthetics-I BSBOHS201A, CUFIND201A AND CUSMLT201A SECTION - 1 CLASS NOTES - 2 [ STUDIO LOCATION ] Introduction : ...
51Music Asthetics-I Session 3 Overview A historical world tour of music Lecture Use the Music Timeline and Rock and Roll...
52 Music Asthetics-I Session 4 Performance week Overview Live performances in the Venue this week Discuss why Performance...
53Music Asthetics-I Traditional music Traditional music is the modern name for what used to be called folk music, before t...
54 Music Asthetics-I Session 6 Overview Examining the style of The Blues Origins, characteristics, examples History : Blue...
55Music Asthetics-I The basic twelve-bar lyric framework of a blues composition is reflected by a standard harmonic progre...
56 Music Asthetics-I In the 1950s, blues had a huge influence on mainstream American popular music. While popular musician...
57Music Asthetics-I ASSESSMENT STYLES - THE BLUE Elements tested BSBOHS201A CUFIND201A CUSMLT201A Styles - The Blues Dev...
58 Music Asthetics-I 4. What was the main instrument used to compose and play Ragtime? _____________________________...
59Music Asthetics-I SECTION 1 : CLUSTER 1 BLUES SONG ON DIGITAL RECORDER Elements tested BSBOHS201A : 4 CUFIND201A : 6 to ...
60 Music Asthetics-I Session 7 Overview Practising the style of “The Blues” Review : Basic characteristics of the Blues ...
61Music Asthetics-I Ska gained international prominence with the release of “My Boy Lollipop” by Millie Smalls in 1964, an...
62 Music Asthetics-I lover’s rock, a soulful style that deals with love and relationships. Today, the lover’s rock traditi...
63Music Asthetics-I Reggae historian Steve Barrow credits Clancy Eccles with altering the Jamaican patois word streggae (“...
