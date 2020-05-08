Google Adwords Case Study PDF - Upreports Success Stories

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GOOGLE ADWORDS CASE STUDY Education & Wellness Industry Generating Global Business Leads from PPC Campaign
©UpReports Paid Ad Campaign – Case Study www.upreports.com Content 1. Client Introduction 2. Project Goals 3. Initial Find...
©UpReports Paid Ad Campaign – Case Study www.upreports.com Client Introduction This case study documents 3-month performan...
©UpReports Paid Ad Campaign – Case Study www.upreports.com Below were the major goals of Adwords campaign: Initial Finding...
©UpReports Paid Ad Campaign – Case Study www.upreports.com Since Rishikesh is the birthplace of yoga, the competition for ...
©UpReports Paid Ad Campaign – Case Study www.upreports.com Multiple ad groups were created focused on different set of key...
©UpReports Paid Ad Campaign – Case Study www.upreports.com For Ekattva, some geographical locations mattered more than the...
©UpReports Paid Ad Campaign – Case Study www.upreports.com  Review Extension Site Extension Structured Snippet Extension
©UpReports Paid Ad Campaign – Case Study www.upreports.com Below are all the extensions that are available for use in Goog...
©UpReports Paid Ad Campaign – Case Study www.upreports.com Campaign Enhancements For some businesses, selected days and ho...
©UpReports Paid Ad Campaign – Case Study www.upreports.com Multiple ads help in measuring which keywords, ad copy, and tri...
©UpReports Paid Ad Campaign – Case Study www.upreports.com Regular campaign tracking and changes bring out insights that h...
©UpReports Paid Ad Campaign – Case Study www.upreports.com Working with an average monthly budget of $250 for 3 months (ca...
©UpReports Paid Ad Campaign – Case Study www.upreports.com Send an email at hello@upreports.co to discuss your paid campai...
Email at hello@upreports.com to request Adwords strategy & costing.

UpReports, the leading startup consultation and web services company of India, shares detailed Adwords case study of a education and wellness client to document campaign setup, planning, growth, and tracking. The case study shares how experienced team of advertisers and ad planners of Upreports Infotech created relevant traffic, clicks, and business leads for a yoga studio at a small monthly ad spend.  

Upreports helps startups, small businesses, and big businesses with Google ad campaigns, influencer reach, media publishing, and Facebook campaigns. Have a look at the detailed Adwords campaign case study to learn in detail about the Upreports' approach, expertise, and focus on value creation.  

Have a look at the Google Adwords success stories from the leading digtial marketing agency.

Have a look at the PPC case study from Upreports. 


Published in: Business
Google Adwords Case Study PDF - Upreports Success Stories

  1. 1. GOOGLE ADWORDS CASE STUDY Education & Wellness Industry Generating Global Business Leads from PPC Campaign
  2. 2. ©UpReports Paid Ad Campaign – Case Study www.upreports.com Content 1. Client Introduction 2. Project Goals 3. Initial Findings 4. Ad Campaign Setup 5. Campaign Enhancements 6. Campaign Performance 7. Conclusion
  3. 3. ©UpReports Paid Ad Campaign – Case Study www.upreports.com Client Introduction This case study documents 3-month performance of Google Adwords campaign run by Team UpReports for Ekattva Yogshala, an emerging yoga school based in Rishikesh, India. The main product of the yoga institute is 200 hours yoga teacher training certification priced at $1300. Project Goals Team Ekattva wished to reach people living in developed countries and interested in making a career as yoga teacher.
  4. 4. ©UpReports Paid Ad Campaign – Case Study www.upreports.com Below were the major goals of Adwords campaign: Initial Findings “The goal was to reach people living in developed countries and interested in making a career as yoga teacher”  Relevant website traffic Student signups Course queries
  5. 5. ©UpReports Paid Ad Campaign – Case Study www.upreports.com Since Rishikesh is the birthplace of yoga, the competition for the ‘yoga teacher training’ keywords is brutal. The average bid price goes to $25. Since the client was on small advertising budget, our team undertook extensive research to create a highly focused campaign targeted towards cheaper keywords and search phrases with less volume. Ad Campaign Setup Since our goal was to generate maximum ROI through Search Network, Team Upreports chose to work with All Features: Highly Focused Campaign Small Ad Budget
  6. 6. ©UpReports Paid Ad Campaign – Case Study www.upreports.com Multiple ad groups were created focused on different set of keywords to track performance. While 3 ads were targeted towards the most important search phrase (200 hours yoga TT), others were used for popular search phrases. AD GROUPING & ADs
  7. 7. ©UpReports Paid Ad Campaign – Case Study www.upreports.com For Ekattva, some geographical locations mattered more than the others. Hence, we targeted those locations aggressively in our campaign and excluded the ones from where client didn’t wish any engagement. Extensions are the best way to place critical business information around the text ad. That’s why we used all the business relevant extensions. Below were the most critical ones: LOCATION TARGETING USE OF CALL EXTENSION  Call Extension Call Out Extension Message Extension
  8. 8. ©UpReports Paid Ad Campaign – Case Study www.upreports.com  Review Extension Site Extension Structured Snippet Extension
  9. 9. ©UpReports Paid Ad Campaign – Case Study www.upreports.com Below are all the extensions that are available for use in Google Adwords: Below are the sitelinks extensions:
  10. 10. ©UpReports Paid Ad Campaign – Case Study www.upreports.com Campaign Enhancements For some businesses, selected days and hours of the week generate more value in comparison to others. That’s why we tracked the same for Ekattva and made timely campaign enhancements. AD TIMING SETUP DEVICE TARGETING
  11. 11. ©UpReports Paid Ad Campaign – Case Study www.upreports.com Multiple ads help in measuring which keywords, ad copy, and triggers are generating more value. Our team ran a mix of ads focused of keywords as well as plain text. Their performance was measured and changes made accordingly. Since device preference also varies from business to business, our team took time to make bid changes depending on the data findings and campaign insights. AD DIVERSITY
  12. 12. ©UpReports Paid Ad Campaign – Case Study www.upreports.com Regular campaign tracking and changes bring out insights that helped us improve quality score which further improved ad visibility and lowered cost as well. Campaign Performance On a small Google Adwords budget, our team managed to generated huge mileage in terms of interactions and generated program inquires that helped the yoga school run a successful first season. QUALITY SCORE IMPROVEMENT
  13. 13. ©UpReports Paid Ad Campaign – Case Study www.upreports.com Working with an average monthly budget of $250 for 3 months (campaign setup and management fee excluded), Upreports Infotech managed to generate course leads & relevant traffic worth $40,000 for Ekattva Yogshala. Conclusion Our team of ad planners and campaign managers specialize in generating business mileage for startups as well as established brands. For Ekattva Yogshala, Team Upreports used its vast experience in paid campaigns, ad campaign planning, deployment, and tracking to generate huge value. “Campaign generated course leads & relevant traffic worth $40,000 for Ekattva Yogshala.”
  14. 14. ©UpReports Paid Ad Campaign – Case Study www.upreports.com Send an email at hello@upreports.co to discuss your paid campaign goals with experienced team of ad managers and growth experts. Note:  All links, images, and screenshots used in this case study have been used only for clarity.  This case study is the digital property of Upreports.com. Duplicating it or sharing it to solicit business or commercial benefit will attract strict legal action & penalties. Do you want to run a highly targeted paid campaign for your business to generate maximum ROI? Get in Touch

