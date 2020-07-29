Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROGRAM STUDI PENERANGAN AGAMA HINDU SEKOLAH TINGGI AGAMA HINDU DHARMA NUSANTARA JAKARTA
SEJARAH Prodi Penerangan Agama Hindu *Nomor SK pendirian PS (*): 57/SK/STAH-DNJ/X/2012 *Tanggal SK pendirian PS: 1 Oktober...
Visi.. WAHANA PEMBENTUKAN PEMIMPIN DHARMA DI BIDANG PENERANGAN (CENTER FOR DEVELOPMENT OF DHARMA LEADERS IN COMMUNICATION)
MISI.. a.Melaksanakan pendidikan tenaga penerangan secara profesional di bidang agama Hindu. b.Melaksanakan pendidikan ten...
Tujuan.. a.Menghasilkan tenaga pendidik yang handal di bidang penerangan. b.Menghasilkan tenaga dharma duta mandiri dalam ...
Sasaran…. a. Dapat membantu instansi pemerintah, instansi swasta, masyarakat, dan negara dalam penyediaan sumber daya manu...
Kurikulum Penciri… • Perkembangan Teknologi dan Komunikasi • Retorika dan Public Speaking • Teknik Produksi Program TV dan...
Mahasiswa Dan Alumni… • Mahasiwa Aktif ada 46 Mahasiswa • Jumlah Alumni 23 Orang Data Alumni sudah terserap dibeberapa sek...
Prestasi Mahasiswa…. Nama Kegiatan Tingkat Prestasi yang Dicapai Lomba Tari Kreasi Temu Karya Ilmiah PTAH Seluruh Indonesi...
Prestasi Mahasiswa Penerangan..
Kegiatan mahasiswa penerangan..
Kegiatan Mahasiswa Penerangan..
Kegiatan Mahasiswa Penerangan..
Kerjasama dengan BPH..
Agenda prodi penerangan hindu.. • DOSEN: Penelitian, Jurnal, Call for Paper, dll • MAHASISWA: Call for Paper, Kompetisi Pu...
Kakak tingkat…
Output…
Program studi penerangan agama hindu (2020)
  2. 2. SEJARAH Prodi Penerangan Agama Hindu *Nomor SK pendirian PS (*): 57/SK/STAH-DNJ/X/2012 *Tanggal SK pendirian PS: 1 Oktober 2012 *SK Pendirian PS: Ketua STAH DN Jakarta *Penyelenggaraan PS: September 2012 *Nomor SK Izin Operasional (*): SK Dirjen Bimas Hindu No 145 Tahun 2012 *Tanggal SK Izin Operasional : 27 September 2012 (SK Perpanjangan No: 16A tahun 2014 tentang Perpanjangan Izin Penyelenggaraan Jurusan Penerangan Agama dan Prodi Penerangan Agama Hindu pada Sekolah Tinggi Agama Hindu Dharma Nusantara Jakarta) AKREDITASI : B
  9. 9. Prestasi mahasiswa penerangan.. Nama Kegiatan Tingkat Prestasi yang Dicapai Lomba Tari Kreasi Temu Karya Ilmiah PTAH Seluruh Indonesia Nasional Finalis Utsawa Dharmagita STT Telkom Bandung Tahun 2014 Regional Juara I Lomba Dharmawacana Kategori Remaja Putri Utsawa Dharmagita Tingkat Nasional Tahun 2014 Nasional Juara I Lomba Dharmawacana Bahasa Inggris Kategori Remaja Putri Festival Geguntangan Se-DKI Tahun 2014 Regional Juara Umum Lomba Karya Tulis Populer Peradah Indonesia Nasional Juara III Duta Mahasiswa Generesi Berencana BKKBN Tingkat DKI Tahun 2015 Regional Ketua
