予測型戦略を知るための機械学習チュートリアル

予測型戦略を知るための 機械学習チュートリアル 株式会社Preferred Networks 海野 裕也 2017/04/18 BigData Conference 2017 Spring
⾃⼰紹介 海野 裕也 l -2008 東⼤情報理⼯修⼠，⾃然⾔語処理 l 2008-2011 ⽇本アイ・ビー・エム（株）東京基礎研 l 2011-2016 （株）プリファードインフラストラク チャー l 2016- （株）プリファードネットワー...
概要 本チュートリアルではデータを解析して判断に活かすため の技術、機械学習を説明します l 第1部：機械学習とは？ l 第2部：機械学習の各種⼿法 l 第3部：機械学習の課題解決フロー 3
第1部：機械学習とは？ 4
機械学習とは l 経験（データ）によって賢くなるアルゴリズムの研究 l データから知識・ルールを⾃動獲得する l データの適切な表現⽅法も獲得する l ⼈⼯知能の中で、⼈が知識やルールを 明⽰的に与える⽅法の限界から⽣まれてきた 5 学習データ...
例１：スパム判定 l メールがスパムが否かを⾃動判定する l GoogleのGmailでもスパム判定は機械学習が使われてい る 6 スパム 通常 新着メール
例２：商品推薦 l 過去の購買履歴から類似ユーザーを探して、未購⼊の商 品を推薦する 7 購買履歴
例３：コンピュータ将棋・囲碁・チェス 8 http://blog.livedoor.jp/yss_fpga/archives/53897129.html 詳細は鶴岡慶雅先生のチュートリアル 「自然言語処理とAI」 l ゲームごとに機械学習の応⽤...
様々な分野に適⽤可能 l データから有⽤な規則、ルール、知識、判断基準を抽出 l データがあるところならば、どこでも使える l 様々な分野の問題に利⽤可能 9 レコメンデー ション 分類、識別 市場予測 評判分析 情報抽出 ⽂字認識 ロボット ...
l 強化学習による⾃動運転 l https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7A9UwxvgcV0 l 教師あり学習によるロボットの認識 10
⼈に⽐べて機械学習のここがいい！ l ⼤量 l ⼤量に処理できる l 機械を並べればいくらでもスケールする l ⾼速 l ⼈間の反応速度を超えることができる l ⾼精度 l 場合によっては⼈間を凌駕するようになってきた l ⼈と違って判断がブレ...
機械学習を活かすポイント 量と速度が圧倒的なポイント l 量 l ⼤量のデータが有って⼈⼿で処理できない l 情報源が多様すぎて⼈間では⼿に負えない l 速度 l ⼈間よりも圧倒的に⾼速に反応できる l 反応速度が重要な領域で価値が出る 12 ...
機械学習が失敗するパターン l できない精度を求める l サイコロの次の⽬を当てることはできない l 同じように、精度の限界がある l ⼈にとって簡単なタスクをやろうとする l 少ない情報から推論するのは⼈間が得意 l 逆に⼤量の情報から判断す...
「機械にやらせるなら、ルールを書けばいいんじゃ ないの？」 l 俗にルールベースと呼ばれる⽅法 l 最初は精度が悪いが頑張れば意外とどこまでも良くなる 14 「ゴルフ」 à スポーツ 「インテル」 à コンピュータ 「選挙」 à 政治
ルールに基づく判断の限界 l ⼈⼿で書いたルールはすぐ複雑、膨⼤になる l 1万⾏のperlスクリプト l どこを変えたらいいかわからない l 条件を追加したら何が起こるか・・・ l 複雑化したルールは引き継げなくなる 15 「ゴルフ」and「...
規則 機械学習はデータに基づくアプローチ 16 アルゴリズム アルゴリズム 規則 データ ルールベース 機械学習 ⾃動獲得 ⼈が⽤意 ⼈が⽤意
ビジネス応⽤事例 いくつかのビジネス応⽤を、 量と速度の観点で⾒ていく 17
ビジネス応⽤事例：不正検知、スパム検知 不正な⾏動をするユーザーや、スパムメールを過 去のデータから発⾒する l 量：全てのユーザーやメールに対して適⽤でき る l 速度：利⽤者の利便性を損なわない速度が必要 18
ビジネス応⽤事例：商品レコメンド 過去の購買履歴から、次に買いそうな商品を予測 して推薦する l 量：個別のユーザーに合わせて推薦できる l 速度：サイト訪問のたびに出し分けられる 19
ビジネス応⽤事例：広告配信 どの広告を誰に出すべきかを、過去のクリック履 歴から⾃動判定する l 量：個別の広告毎に出し分けられる l 速度：広告表⽰のたびに出し分けられる 20
分析型データ活⽤から予測型データ活⽤へ 21 収集 集計 分析 ⾏動 Hadoopなどによる集計 分析者によるデータ分析 機械学習エンジンと連携したシステム化 分析結果の利⽤までシステム化することで 量と速度のメリットを受けられる
まとめ：機械学習 vs ⼈間 vs ルール 機械学習は速度、量、精度、メンテナンス性のバ ランスがとれている l ⼈間に⽐べて・・ l 量と速度に優る l 疲れない、ぶれない、スケールする l ルールに⽐べて l 精度に優る l メンテナンスで...
第2部：機械学習⼿法 23
l 機械学習導⼊ l 教師あり学習 l 教師なし学習 l 強化学習 l 深層学習
l 機械学習導⼊ l 教師あり学習 l 教師なし学習 l 強化学習 l 深層学習
タスク固有の問題と⼿法の分離 26 ⽂ 書 (0, 1, 0, 2.5, -1, …) (1, 0.5, 0.1, -2, 3, …) (0, 1, 0, 1.5, 2, …) 特徴ベクトル グラフィカルモデル 分類/回帰：SVM, LogRe...
特徴抽出 l ⼊⼒された⽣データの特徴をキーとバリューで表す l 変換の⽅法はデータの種類によって様々 27 周囲が黄色 1 中心が茶 1 花びらの割合 0.7 ⾼さ 150 世の中ではビッグデータ というキーワードが注⽬ されていますが，⼀⼝...
l 本⽇は後段の「狭義の機械学習」について詳し くお話します l ⼊⼒情報は、全て特徴ベクトルになっているも のとします 28
機械学習の世界の分類 l 問題設定に基づく分類 l 教師あり学習 / 教師なし学習 / 半教師あり学習 / 強化学習 .. l 戦うドメインの違い l 特徴設計屋（各ドメイン毎に, NLP, Image, Bio, Music） l 学習アルゴ...
教師あり学習 l ⼊⼒ x に対して期待される出⼒ y を教える l 分析時には未知の x に対応する y を予測する l 分類 l y がカテゴリの場合 l スパム判定、記事分類、属性推定、etc. l 回帰 l y が実数値の場合 l 電⼒...
教師なし学習 l ⼊⼒ x をたくさん与えると、⼊⼒情報⾃体の性質に関し て何かしらの結果を返す l クラスタリング l 与えられたデータをまとめあげる l 異常検知 l ⼊⼒データが異常かどうかを判定する 31 x
教師あり学習と教師なし学習は⽬的が違う 教師あり学習 l ⼊出⼒の対応関係を学ん で、未知の⼊⼒に対して 判断する l ⼊⼒と出⼒を教える必要 がある l ⼀番シンプルな問題設定 で汎⽤性が⾼い 教師なし学習 l データ集合⾃体の特徴を 学習す...
強化学習 l 事前にデータは与えられず、⼊⼒ x に対して⾏動を取る と初めて報酬 y が得られる l データの取得⾃体に試⾏錯誤が必要 l 多腕バンディット問題 l 未知の⾏動と、既知の⾏動の選択を⾏う 33 x y 行動
強化学習は試⾏錯誤で学習する⼿法 どうすればいいか（教師データ）を教えるのではなく，試 ⾏錯誤して正しい⽅法を探す学習⽅法 教師あり学習：いつペダルを踏むかを教える 強化学習：倒れずに前に進む⽅法を試⾏錯誤
教師あり学習と強化学習は設定が違う 強化学習 l 教師データはない l 新規データの取得できる 環境がある l データがまだなく、デー タ取得まで⾃動化する場 合に向く 教師あり学習問題 l 教師データがある l 新規データの取得は不可 能 l...
機械学習の仕組みを知る必要はあるのか？ l 必ずしも必要ない l うまく機能していれば、中⾝を知る必要は特にない と思う l うまくいかないときが問題 l ⼿法⾃体を知っていると、限界がある程度わかる l そのため、知っているとチューニングしや...
ここから個別の 機械学習技術のお話をします 37
その前に・・・ l ⼊⼒ x は全てベクトルだとします l 特徴抽出は終わっているということ l ベクトル以外の系列や⽣のデータを扱う⼿法もあり ますが、今回は対象外 l 直感的な2次元ベクトルの絵を出しますが、⼀般 的にはより⾼次元のベクトル...
l 機械学習導⼊ l 教師あり学習 l 教師なし学習 l 強化学習 l 深層学習
教師あり学習（再掲） l ⼊⼒ x に対して期待される出⼒ y を教える l 分析時には未知の x に対応する y を予測する l 分類 l y がカテゴリの場合 l スパム判定、記事分類、属性推定、etc. l 回帰 l y が実数値の場合 ...
教師あり学習のユースケース例 ⾃動分類結果をシステムとつなぎあわせやすい l 重要情報のフィルタリング l コールセンターログを重要度やタイプ別に分類 l 分類結果から、深刻な問題を詳細に分析したり、問い合わせの トレンドを⾒ることができる l...
教師あり学習には推定と学習のフェーズが有る 推定するとき 学習するとき 42 短髪 Tシャツ チノパン 予想：男性 ⻑髪 Tシャツ チノパン 学習データ 男性 次は当てよう 推定対象
⼀般的な教師あり学習の学習プロセス l 内部パラメータを持っていて、学習データをうまく再現 するようにパラメータを更新する l パラメータの種類、更新⽅法は⼿法によってまちまち 43 学習データ：{ (x1, y1), (x2, y2), … ...
教師あり分類の種別 l 線形分類器 l 特徴ベクトルとパラメータの内積の⼤⼩で分類 l 決定⽊ l ツリー状の分類条件を獲得する l ニューラルネットワーク l 内積と⾮線形関数の組合せを何度も⾏う l カーネル法（カーネル分類器） l 内積の...
線形分類器とは ⼊⼒ベクトルとパラメータベクトルの内積の⼤⼩（⼆値分 類なら正負）で判定する⼿法 l 内部パラメータはベクトル w l ⼊⼒ x と パラメータ w の内積の正負で分類する 45 x･w = x1w1 + x2w2 + … xn...
線形分類器は重み付き多数決 l 容姿の特徴から男性か⼥性か当てるとする l w は男性の特徴に正の重み、⼥性の特徴に負の重み l 判定対象の x に該当する重みの総和で予測が決定する 46 特徴 x ⻑髪 0 短髪 1 Tシャツ 1 ブラウス ...
補⾜：線形分類器を図で理解する l パラメータ w との内積が正の領域というのは、w を法 線ベクトルとするような直線（3次元なら平⾯）で分割 された領域 l 特徴空間をまっすぐ2つに分割しているイメージ 47 x･w = 0 の直線
学習のステップ 1/3 l どれが重要かわからないので、全ての重みを更新する l 結果的に、このデータは正しく予想できるようになる 48 特徴 w ⻑髪 0 à +1 短髪 Tシャツ 0 à +1 ブラウス ジーンズ スカート チノパン 0 à...
学習のステップ 2/4 l 間違えるたびに正しく分類できるように更新 49 特徴 w ⻑髪 +1 à 0 短髪 Tシャツ +1 ブラウス 0 à -1 ジーンズ スカート 0 à -1 チノパン +1 ⻑髪 ブラウス スカート 学習データ ⼥性
学習のステップ 3/4 l 何度も更新する 50 特徴 w ⻑髪 0 à -1 短髪 Tシャツ +1 à 0 ブラウス -1 ジーンズ スカート -1 à -2 チノパン +1 ⻑髪 Tシャツ スカート 学習データ ⼥性
学習のステップ 4/4 l 最終的にうまく分類できるところで落ち着く l 縦が数万〜数百万になり、⼈が全部調整するのは不可能 51 特徴 w ⻑髪 -3 短髪 +2 Tシャツ +1 ブラウス -2 ジーンズ +2 スカート -5 チノパン +3...
線形分類器の代表的な学習⼿法 l パーセプトロン（Perceptron） l 誤分類したら特徴ベクトルを重みに⾜し引きする l 単純ベイズ分類器（Naïve Bayes classifier） l 各特徴次元が独⽴だという仮定のもと、それぞれの...
線形分類器の限界 l 直線で分けられないと分類できない l ただし、⾃然⾔語データなどの超⾼次元空間では多くの 場合線形で⼗分なことが多い 53
教師あり分類の種別（再掲） l 線形分類器 l 特徴ベクトルとパラメータの内積の⼤⼩で分類 l 決定⽊ l ツリー状の分類条件を獲得する l ニューラルネットワーク l 内積と⾮線形関数の組合せを何度も⾏う l カーネル法（カーネル分類器） l...
アンサンブル学習 l 複数の分類器を組み合わせる（イメージ的には多数決） と性能が上がることが知られている l バギング、ブースティング、ランダムフォレスト 55 x y
ランダムフォレスト l 複数の決定⽊を組み合わせる l 学習データをランダムに間引いたものをn個⽤意 l 特徴情報もランダムに間引いてn個の決定⽊を学習 l 推定時にはn個の決定⽊の判定を多数決する 56 学習データ サンプルデータ サンプルデ...
複雑な⼿法と単純な⼿法のトレードオフ l 単純な⼿法 l 分類の根拠がわかりやすい l うまくいかない時に直すべき理由に気づきやすい l ⼀般的に分類速度、学習速度が速い l 実装が簡単なので、バグを埋め込みにくい l 例：線形分類器、決定⽊ ...
教師あり学習まとめ l ⼊⼒と出⼒の対応関係を学習するのが教師あり 学習 l 学習には⼊⼒と出⼒のペア（教師データ）がた くさん必要 l 線形分類器は重み付き多数決のイメージ l アンサンブル学習は、複数の学習器を組み合わ せる 58
l 機械学習導⼊ l 教師あり学習 l 教師なし学習 l 強化学習 l 深層学習
教師なし学習（再掲） l ⼊⼒ x をたくさん与えると、⼊⼒情報⾃体の性質に関し て何かしらの結果を返す l クラスタリング l 与えられたデータをまとめあげる l 異常検知 l ⼊⼒データが異常かどうかを判定する 60 x
教師あり学習と教師なし学習は⽬的が違う 教師あり学習 l ⼊出⼒の対応関係を学ん で、未知の⼊⼒に対して 判断する l ⼊⼒と出⼒を教える必要 がある l ⼀番シンプルな問題設定 で汎⽤性が⾼い 教師なし学習 l データ集合⾃体の特徴を 学習す...
教師なし学習のユースケース例 発⾒的な利⽤ケースが多い l 顧客セグメントの⾃動分類 l 顧客の購買履歴や⾏動ログから、複数セグメントに分割する l 各セグメントの傾向から、施策の⽅針を選定する l 機械の異常状態の報告 l 機械の内部状態（セ...
クラスタリング l 与えられたデータをまとまり（クラスタ）に分 割する l データではなく類似の特徴をまとめるタイプも ある l 細かな設定の違いはある l データは複数のクラスタに属するか属さないか l クラスタ数は固定か可変か l クラスタ...
クラスタリングの代表的な⼿法 l K平均法（K-means） l 各クラスタに割り当てられたデータの平均（中⼼）の算出と、 ⼀番近いクラスタ中⼼への割り当てを交互に⾏う l 混合ガウスモデル（Gaussian Mixture Model） l ...
クラスタリングの具体例：K平均法 1. 各データをランダムなクラスタに割り当てる 2. 各クラスタの平均を求める（クラスタ中⼼） 3. 各データを最も近いクラスタ中⼼に割り当て直す 4. 2に戻って繰り返し 65
K平均法の特徴 l 最も基本的なクラスタリング⼿法 l 1ステップ毎に全データを⾛査する必要がある l ステップ数 x クラスタ数 x データ数、位の時間がか かる l 全データがメモリ上にある必要がある 66
安易に教師なし学習に⾶びつかない！ l どのような分類基準になるか予測できない l 結果の意味を解釈するのが難しい 67 問：下の図形を2つのクラスタに分けなさい
クラスタリングの本質的な難しさ l ⼿法の何処かに必ずまとめる基準があり、意図 通りの基準かどうかわからない l K平均法であれば、平均の求め⽅と近さの尺度 l GMMであれば、正規分布の仮定 l それぞれのクラスタの意味付けは分からない l ...
クラスタリングはどうやって使うべき？ l データ全体の傾向を確認するのに使う l クラスタリングの結果がうまく分割できているならば、特徴ベ クトルの設計はうまく出来ている l 半教師あり学習として使う l クラスタリングの結果（クラスタ番号）を...
l 機械学習導⼊ l 教師あり学習 l 教師なし学習 l 強化学習 l 深層学習
強化学習 l 事前にデータは与えられず、⼊⼒ x に対して⾏動を取る と報酬 y が得られる l トータルでの報酬が多くなる⾏動戦略を学習する l 多腕バンディット問題 l 未知の⾏動と、既知の⾏動の選択を⾏う 71 x y 行動
教師あり学習と強化学習は設定が違う 強化学習 l ラベルは未知 l 新規データの取得が可能 l データがまだなく、デー タ取得まで⾃動化する場 合に向く 教師あり学習問題 l ラベルは既知 l 新規データの取得は不可 能 l 既知のラベル付きデ...
強化学習のユースケース例 仮説の勝ち抜きを⾃動化させられる l 広告バナー選定を⾃動化 l 複数の広告候補があった時に、クリック率などの効 果の⾼そうな広告を⾃動的に選択しながら出し分け る l 検索結果画⾯の⾃動チューニング l 複数の検索対...
多腕バンディット問題とは？ l N個のスロットマシンがあるが、当たり確率はわからな い中で儲けを最⼤化したい l データが全くない状態から、試⾏錯誤をどうやって効率 的に⾏うか 74
問題１：どちらのスロットマシンに賭けますか？ 75 100回中、10回当たり 100回中、50回当たり
問題２：どちらのスロットマシンに賭けますか？ 76 1000回中、0回当たり 10回中、0回当たり
問題３：どちらのスロットマシンに賭けますか？ 77 100回中、20回当たり 10回中、1回当たり
Exploration vs Exploitation 問題 探索：未知の情報を探索する（Exploration） 活⽤：今ある情報で⾏動する（Exploitation） l 両者のバランスをどのようにとるかの戦略で、 儲けが変わってくる l ...
ε-Greedy法 最も単純な戦略 l εの確率で探索：ランダムに選択する l 1 – εの確率で活⽤：今までで⼀番成功確率の⾼ い選択肢を選ぶ 79 確率ε 確率 1 – ε 5/10 1/15 1/8 7/8
その他のバンディットアルゴリズム l UCB（Upper Confidence Bound） l 試した回数が少ないものほど優先的に探索するよう なスコアを利⽤する l Thompson Sampling l 事後確率分布に従って、⾏動をサンプ...
多腕バンディットの広告配信への応⽤ l 複数の広告バナー案があるときに、どれを出し たら良いか？ l ある程度広告を出し分けてクリック率を測定す れば、良いバナーと悪いバナーがわかる l もっと直接的にバンディットアルゴリズムでバ ナーの出し分...
Googleアナリティクスでも使われている https://support.google.com/analytics/answer/2844870?hl=ja 82
多腕バンディットが、教師あり学習より向く l 教師データがない l 教師データはログの中に⾃動的に貯まる l 例：新規の広告 l ⾏動と評価を⾃動化できる l ⾏動が良し悪しにもとづいて、次の⾏動を決める l 例：広告の配信と、クリックしたか ...
教師あり学習のほうが、多腕バンディットより向く l すでに教師データが沢⼭ある l 教師あり学習の⽅がじっくり精度を確認できる l 教師データを作るコストが低い l きれいな教師データを作った⽅が効率は良い l ログのデータはノイズが混ざりやす...
l 機械学習導⼊ l 教師あり学習 l 教師なし学習 l 強化学習 l 深層学習
深層学習 86
深層学習とは何か？ l 教科書的にいうと、以前は学習が困難と思われた、段数 の深いニューラルネットワーク⼿法全般 l 歴史的にいうと、ニューラルネットワークが下⽕となっ た90年台後半以降も研究を続けた北⽶の研究グループが、 2010年台に⼊っ...
代表的な深層学習の⼿法いくつか l Feed Forward Neural Network l 最も基本形の、いわゆるニューラルネットワーク l 重みとの内積と、⾮線形関数の組合せを繰り返す l Convolutional Neural Net...
流⾏の理由（？）：ニューラルネットワークの抱え る⼤きな2つの問題が解消されたのでは？ l 学習の遅さ l 計算効率の良い関数の採⽤、機械学習技術の進歩に よる効率の向上、マシンスペックの向上、GPUなど の新しい計算機の出現によって解消された...
l 個別の詳しい技術に関しては触れません l 成果の出ている領域、そうでない領域、今後の 展望（私⾒）などに付いてお話します 90
成果が顕著な領域 l ⾳声認識 l 認識精度が劇的に向上 l すでに多くの⾳声認識エンジンで利⽤されているのではと⾔わ れている l 画像認識 l 画像に映った物体の判定結果が劇的に向上 l エラー率が３年で25% à 7%に l ゲームプレイ...
例：画像認識の結果 2011年にエラー率26％だったのが、⼀気に16％に（今は 5％以下） 92 http://image-net.org/challenges/LSVRC/2012/ilsvrc2012.pdf
例：画像認識の結果 93 http://www.image-net.org/challenges/LSVRC/2012/supervision.pdf データの⽅が 間違っている 確かに携帯電 話っぽい・・
⼀番成功しているのはセンシング（認識）の部分 l 画像系 l 単⼀ではピクセルのRGBデータで、ほぼ意味が無い l 従来はエッジ検出なり、特徴点抽出なりの⼿法を組 み合わせるのが⼀般的だった l ⾳声系 l 単⼀では⾳圧のデータで、ほぼ意味が無...
より⾼次の機能はこれから l 意図やプランニング l 強化学習を応⽤した⼿法が成果を出し始めている l しかし、まだ汎⽤的に使えるわけではない l 意識や記憶 l 記憶のモデル化の研究はあるが、簡単なタスクしか とけていない l ⾔語や推論 l...
深層学習は冷静に⾒る必要がある l うまく⾏っているところ切り出しても、⽣物の 知能としてみると原始的な機能 l ぶつからないように移動すること、⾳を聞いて反応 すること、ものを認識してつかむこと、いずれも昆 ⾍でもできること l ただし、これ...
深層学習を試すには？ l すでに成果のでている結果を使うのが⼀番楽 l 画像認識なら、Caffeの学習済みモデルを利⽤できる l ⾃然⾔語処理なら、word2vecを使えば単語ベクトル の学習が簡単に⾏える l ⾃分で作るならツールキットを使う...
Chainer l Powerful（⾼速） l NVIDIA GPUに対応 l Flexible（柔軟） l ループや再帰のあるネットワークも簡単にかける l Intuitive（直感的） l 通常のPythonコードがネットワーク定義になる...
まとめ：機械学習の仕組み l ⼀⼝に機械学習といっても⾊々 l ⼊出⼒、設定、⽬標、好き嫌い、様々 l 機械学習３種類 l 教師あり学習：⼊出⼒関係を学習する l 教師なし学習：データの性質を学習する l 強化学習：試⾏錯誤による⾏動ポリシーの...
第3部 機械学習の課題解決フロー 100
l データを⼊⼿してから各種分析⽅法の設計、実 験を繰り返し、最終的にシステムに組み込むま での具体的な⼿順を紹介します l あくまで例ですので、ケースバイケースで変 わってきます
l 機械学習の問題への落とし込み l 特徴量の設計 l 実験 l 組み込み 102
l 機械学習の問題への落とし込み l 特徴量の設計 l 実験 l 組み込み 103
機械学習で解くべき問題と、それ以外で解くべき問 題を切り分ける l 機械学習以外の⽅が適合する場合 l URLの検出など、ほぼ⾃明なルールが有る l スペル⾃動修正の代わりに、再⼊⼒させる l そのまま機械学習が適⽤できそうな場合 l 記事を⾃...
どの問題に落としこむべきか？ l ⼿堅い問題の⽅が正直おすすめ l 教師あり分類の⽅がお薦め、正解情報はクラウド ソーシングを利⽤する⼿もある l 教師なしの場合でも、レコメンドなどの⼿堅い⼿法 が良い l 多腕バンディットは整備が必要 l 報...
l 機械学習の問題への落とし込み l 特徴量の設計 l 実験 l 組み込み 106
特徴量の設計 l 典型的な⽅法をまず試す l 数値の⼤⼩に意味があるならそのまま利⽤ l テキストなら出現する単語集号 l 男⼥などのカテゴリ情報なら0/1の変数 l 数値がIDなら、カテゴリ情報として扱う l データ整備に時間が掛かる l 空...
特徴設計の例 108 ID 239475 髪 ⻑髪 服 Tシャツ 会社ID 34 ⾝⻑ 162 プロフィール 千葉出⾝のエン ジニアです！ 髪-⻑髪 1 服-Tシャツ 1 会社ID-34 1 ⾝⻑ 162 千葉 1 エンジニア 1 明らかに関係...
特徴設計、ここに気をつける l 意味のない情報を使わない l ユーザーIDなど、予測に使えないと予め分かる情報は使わない l IDは数値とは違う l IDは整数になっているが、⼤⼩に意味は無い l カテゴリ情報として使う l テキスト系データは...
データの特質から難易度のあたりをつける l おおよそできそう l 明らかに相関がありそうな変数がある l 例：記事の内容からカテゴリを当てる l できるかも l 隠れた相関があるかもしれない l 例：購買情報から家族構成を当てる l 絶対にでき...
データに対する誤解 l データさえあれば何でもわかるんですよね？ l NO! データから分かることだけがわかります l データが沢⼭あれば確実にわかるんですよね？ l NO! 単調増加でも、100％に達するとは限りません l ⼈間にわからないこ...
余談：機械学習は⼿段 l 機械学習は⼿段だと思って割り切る l うまくいくかどうかは、⾼度な⼿法よりもデー タの特性の⽅が強く影響する l どこまで出来るかは試さないと分からない 112
l 機械学習の問題への落とし込み l 特徴量の設計 l 実験 l 組み込み 113
実際に実験を⾏ってみる l 仮想的にデータを設定して、想定した分析がで きるか試す l 実験設定を間違えると、実データで全く効果が 出ない l 特に、過学習に注意する 114
過学習（Overfit）とは？ l 星と⽉を分類する線を引く時どちらが良いでしょう？ l 右の引き⽅は、ノイズのように⾒えるデータに引っ張ら れすぎていないか？ 115 ?
⼀番極端な例 116 if ⼊⼒=x1 then return y1 if ⼊⼒=x2 then return y2 if ⼊⼒=x3 then return y3 … else return “other” 学習データを全て正しく分類できたぞ...
過学習とは l 既知データ（学習データ）に対する性能は、極めて⾼い l 未知データに対する性能が下がらなければ、学習データ に対する性能が⾼すぎても問題ない l ⼀般に、モデルの複雑さ（パラメータの数）に⽐べて、 学習データが少なすぎるときに起...
過学習を防ぐには？ l データと特徴のバランスを正す l より多くのデータを⽤意するか、パラメータの数 （特徴の数）を意図的に制限する l バランスを図る尺度はある（⾚池情報基準など） l 正則化を⼊れる l 正則化とはパラメータに対して制約を...
過学習が起こっていないか確認するには？ l 過学習とは未知データに対して性能が落ちるこ となので、仮想的に未知データ相当の状況を 作って実験を⾏う l ⼀般的には学習⽤データとテスト⽤データを分 ける l より効率的に交差検定を⽤いる 119
交差検定（cross validation） l 仮想的に「未知データ」を作り出す⽅法 l 教師つきデータを n （=5くらい）にランダムに分割 l 1つ以外で学習1つでテスト、を n 回繰り返して、平均 の精度を求める 120 学習⽤ 学習⽤...
交差検定をする際に気をつけること l 様々な要因で「仮想的な未知データ」になって いないことがある l うまく実験できていないと不当に精度が⾼く⾒ えて、本番データで失敗する 121
ケース１：重複データが混ざっている場合 l 重複データがあると、ランダムに混ぜても学習⽤とテス ト⽤に同じデータが混⼊してしまう l ⼀般的に学習時に利⽤したデータは極めて⾼い精度が出 るため、不当に性能が出ていると勘違いする 122 学習⽤ ...
ケース２：本番⽤ータと学習データの傾向が違う l 原因は様々 l 学習⽤データにしかない特徴で学習してしまった l 学習データが古すぎて、傾向が変わっている l なるべく本番データから学習データを作るか、意図的に 特徴情報を制限する必要がある ...
最後は⼼の問題（？） l 想定外に性能が出ないことはよくある l 実験時に極めて⾼い性能が出たら、喜ぶ前に実 験設定を⾒なおして⽅がいい l 経験的には、⾼い性能が出た時はほとんど何かを間 違えている l 最終的には製品・サービス内で効果を計測...
実験を⾏ったら・・・ l 精度が良いとき l おめでとうございます！ l 精度が悪いとき l 頑張りましょう l 精度が良すぎるとき l 疑いましょう 125
精度が悪いとき l 簡単にできることから試す l 複数の学習⼿法を試す l ハイパーパラメータ（学習前に設定するパラメー タ）を変えてみる l 難しすぎる問題設定になっていないか確認する l 正解データ内でも基準が曖昧だと、難しい l 不必要に...
難しすぎるケース：データに⼀貫性がない l データ作成時に⼀貫性がないと機械も迷う l 例：スポーツ選⼿の結婚記事は「芸能」？ 「ス ポーツ」？ l データ作成中に基準を決めて、⽂書等で共有する l 曖昧でも、データ上はどちらかになっているた ...
難しすぎるケース：ラベルが多すぎる l 各ラベルごとの正解データが極端に少なくなるので、学 習効率が悪化する l 例：データが1件もないラベルは当てられない l データを増やすか、必要な分類基準を精査する（ビジネ ス要件との調整が必要） l 例...
それでも精度が出ない l 要件を再検討 l 誤検知が問題なら、確信度の⾼い上位を利⽤する l 検知漏れが問題なら、確信度のしきい値を下げる l 間違い事例を精査 l 必要な特徴が取れていないことが多い l より⾼度な⽅法を検討 l ラベルなしデ...
精度が出すぎたら疑う l 学習データとテストデータが同じになっていた l 実験のプログラムを間違えていた l 重複データが⼊っていた l 想定外のわかりやすい特徴を学習していた l 不均衡データになっていた 130
不均衡データになっている l 全てのデータを「通常」と判断した場合、正解率⾃体は 99％になるが、全く役に⽴たない l 正解率ではなくて、異常を発⾒できたかどうかの尺度で 評価する必要がある l 適合率：発⾒した「異常」が、本当に「異常」である...
最終的には実験をどれだけ回せるかの勝負 l 1回の実験でうまくいくことは殆どない l 特徴設計やデータ整形を⼯夫して何度も実験を 回す必要がある l なるべく、間違えないように、効率よく実験と データ収集ができるように整備することがもっ とも⼤...
データ作成⽀援 133
デモ 134
l 機械学習の問題への落とし込み l 特徴量の設計 l 実験 l 組み込み 135
実システムに組み込む l 実システム上で成果が出るかが⼀番⼤事 l 成果をどう設定するかはケースバイケース l クリック率が実際に向上するか？ l データ整理に要する時間が短縮されたか？ l ユーザーの平均滞在時間が向上したか？ l 効果を測定...
実データで試すと新たな問題が出てくる l 想定したデータとずれてくる l 例：スイカ＝「野菜」が、ある⽇「交通」になった l システム全体として効果が出ない l 例：スパムと思って消したら、クリック率が下がっ た l 対象がシステムに対抗してく...
改善のループを継続させる 138 実験 設計 システム上での評価 システム全体 の改善 機械学習単体 の改善
まとめ l まず⽬標を明確に l ⽬標をうまく機械学習の問題に落とす l 機械学習の実験を繰り返す l 環境整備が⼤事 l システムに組み込んで改善のループを回す 139
全体のおさらい l 機械学習はどこでも使える l データを利⽤して賢くなる⼿法全般 l データのある様々な領域で適⽤可能 l ⼿法は沢⼭ l 教師あり学習は⼊出⼒関係を学習 l 教師なし学習はデータの傾向を学習 l 強化学習は⾃動で試⾏錯誤する...
ご清聴ありがとうございました 141
