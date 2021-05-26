Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Description The accomplishments of pioneering doctors such as John Peter Mettauer, James Marion Sims, and Nathan Bozeman a...
Book Details ASIN : B07QT9RDQJ
IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ Medical Bondage: Race, Gender, and the Origins of American Gynecology, CLICK BUTTON DOWNLO...
DOWNLOAD OR READ Medical Bondage: Race, Gender, and the Origins of American Gynecology by click link below GET NOW Medical...
EBOOKS
READ
DOWNLOAD
EPUB
KINDLE
BESTSELLER
PAPERBACK
HARDCOVER
IPAD
ANDROID
THANK YOU
Read Book Medical Bondage Race Gender and the Origins of American Gynecology
Read Book Medical Bondage Race Gender and the Origins of American Gynecology
Read Book Medical Bondage Race Gender and the Origins of American Gynecology
Read Book Medical Bondage Race Gender and the Origins of American Gynecology
Read Book Medical Bondage Race Gender and the Origins of American Gynecology
Read Book Medical Bondage Race Gender and the Origins of American Gynecology
Read Book Medical Bondage Race Gender and the Origins of American Gynecology
Read Book Medical Bondage Race Gender and the Origins of American Gynecology
Read Book Medical Bondage Race Gender and the Origins of American Gynecology
Read Book Medical Bondage Race Gender and the Origins of American Gynecology
Read Book Medical Bondage Race Gender and the Origins of American Gynecology
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Lifestyle
4 views
May. 26, 2021

Read Book Medical Bondage Race Gender and the Origins of American Gynecology

Copy Link Here https://greatfull.fileoz.club/B07QT9RDQJ
The accomplishments of pioneering doctors such as John Peter Mettauer James Marion Sims and Nathan Bozeman are well documented. It is also no secret that these 19thcentury gynecologists performed experimental caesarean sections ovariotomies and obstetric fistula repairs primarily on poor and powerless women. Medical Bondage breaks new ground by exploring how and why physicians denied these women their full humanity yet valued them as &quot;medical superbodies&quot; highly suited for medical experimentation. In Medical Bondage Cooper Owens examines a wide range of scientific literature and less formal communications in which gynecologists created and disseminated medical fictions about their patients such as their belief that black enslaved women could withstand pain better than white &quot;ladies&quot;. Even as they were advancing medicine these doctors were legitimizing for decades to come groundless theories related to whiteness and blackness men and women and the inferiority of other races or nationalities. Medical Bondage moves between southern plantations and northern urban centers to reveal how 19thcentury American ideas about race health and status influenced doctorpatient relationships in sites of healing like slave cabins medical colleges and hospitals.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Read Book Medical Bondage Race Gender and the Origins of American Gynecology

  1. 1. Description The accomplishments of pioneering doctors such as John Peter Mettauer, James Marion Sims, and Nathan Bozeman are well documented. It is also no secret that these 19th-century gynecologists performed experimental caesarean sections, ovariotomies, and obstetric fistula repairs primarily on poor and powerless women. Medical Bondage breaks new ground by exploring how and why physicians denied these women their full humanity yet valued them as "medical superbodies" highly suited for medical experimentation. In Medical Bondage, Cooper Owens examines a wide range of scientific literature and less formal communications in which gynecologists created and disseminated medical fictions about their patients, such as their belief that black enslaved women could withstand pain better than white "ladies". Even as they were advancing medicine, these doctors were legitimizing, for decades to come, groundless theories related to whiteness and blackness, men and women, and the inferiority of other races or nationalities. Medical Bondage moves between southern plantations and northern urban centers to reveal how 19th-century American ideas about race, health, and status influenced doctor-patient relationships in sites of healing like slave cabins, medical colleges, and hospitals.
  2. 2. Book Details ASIN : B07QT9RDQJ
  3. 3. IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ Medical Bondage: Race, Gender, and the Origins of American Gynecology, CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD IN THE NEXT PAGE
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD OR READ Medical Bondage: Race, Gender, and the Origins of American Gynecology by click link below GET NOW Medical Bondage: Race, Gender, and the Origins of American Gynecology OR CLICK THE BUTTON HERE
  5. 5. EBOOKS
  6. 6. READ
  7. 7. DOWNLOAD
  8. 8. EPUB
  9. 9. KINDLE
  10. 10. BESTSELLER
  11. 11. PAPERBACK
  12. 12. HARDCOVER
  13. 13. IPAD
  14. 14. ANDROID
  15. 15. THANK YOU

×