Barroco espanaarquitectura

El Barroco en España Arquitectura
Arquitectura Barroca en España • Se desarrolla entre 1600 y 1760 • Decadencia del Imperio Español • Perdida de población p...
Arquitectura Barroca en España • Siglo XVII • Primera mitad s. XVII. Perviven las formas herrerianas • Segunda mitad s. XV...
Transformaciones urbanísticas del barroco • Plaza mayor • Calle mayor • Caserío • Edificios notables: Iglesias, conventos,...
Primera mitad del siglo XVII • Juan Gómez de Mora • Horizontalidad • Torres en las esquinas • Chapiteles de pizarra • Elem...
Juan Gómez de Mora
Alonso Carbonell
Pedro Sánchez y Francisco Bautista
Segunda mitad del siglo XVII • Se abandona la influencia herreriana • Aspectos decorativos: Hornacinas y estípites • Franc...
Francisco de Herrera el Mozo
Alonso Cano
Arquitectura barroca en España desde finales del siglo XVII a 1760 • Corriente tradicional en el centro peninsular • Famil...
José de Churriguera • Retablo de San Esteban
José de Churriguera • Nuevo Baztán
Alberto de Churriguera • Plaza Mayor de Salamanca
Pedro de Ribera • Real Hospicio de San Fernando
Narciso Tomé • Transparente de la catedral de Toledo
Arquitectura barroca en España desde finales del siglo XVII a 1760 • Otros focos del Barroco tradicional • Galicia: Motivo...
Fernando Casas y Novoa • Fachada del Obradoiro
Francisco Hurtado Izquierdo • Sacristía de la Cartuja de Granada
Leonardo de Figueroa • Palacio de San Telmo
Hipólito Rovira • Palacio del Marqués de Dos Aguas
Arquitectura barroca en España desde finales del siglo XVII a 1760 • Los Reales Sitios • Filippo Juvara y Giovanni Battist...
Palacio Real de la Granja de San Ildefonso
Palacio Real de Madrid
