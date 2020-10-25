Successfully reported this slideshow.
Rubyのエラーをちょっと整理（初級者向け） Rubyのエラー, エラー⽂をちょっと⾒てみます。 @universato Rubyのエラーをちょっと整理（初級者向け） 2020/10/24 1
⾃⼰紹介 universato(ユニヴァーサトウ)ことユニです。 ⼀定の範囲で、好きによんで下さい。 Rubyのエラーをちょっと整理（初級者向け） 2020/10/24 2
最初に スライドの枚数が多く、発表では⾶ばすページも多いですが、 別の場所に置くので、暇なときにゆっくり⾒ていって下さい。 検証︓Ruby 2.7.1 ※2ヶ⽉後の年内に、バージョン3.0がでる予定。 Rubyのエラーをちょっと整理（初級者向け...
ザックリした⽬次 エラーの分類 構⽂エラー(主なsyntax error, Hashとブロック、8進数) 実⾏時エラー ArgumentError, TypeError 参考記事・参考書籍 Rubyのエラーをちょっと整理（初級者向け） 2020...
エラーの分類 ⼀般なエラーの段階別の分類 構⽂エラー = シンタックスエラー(Syntax error) 実⾏時エラー = ランタイムエラー(Runtime error) ザックリいうと、 構⽂エラーは、⽂法=構⽂(syntax)が正しくないコ...
構⽂エラー = シンタックスエラー 構⽂・⽂法(stntax)が正しくなくプログラムが実⾏できないエラー。 原則、構⽂エラーがあると、プログラムが実⾏されません。 Rubyのエラーをちょっと整理（初級者向け） 2020/10/24 6
Rubyでの構⽂エラー = シンタックスエラーのエラー Rubyでの主なシンタックスエラー ブロックが、⾜りなかったり、対応できていない。 end が⾜りない。 波括弧 {} が対応できていない。 配列やハッシュの中にカンマに過不⾜がある。 変...
構⽂エラーの例: ブロックの終わりの } を書き忘れる Ruby (1..3).each { |i| puts i ↓ Main.rb:2: syntax error, unexpected end-of-input, expecting '}...
Rubyの構⽂エラーの例: 変なところに記号や予約語がある = ↓ Main.rb:1: syntax error, unexpected '=' (訳: 構⽂エラー、予期せぬ`=`) 変なところに記号や予約語があることによるエラーです。 記号...
Rubyの構⽂エラーの例: doと|i|の位置を間違える 慣れてない頃、よくこうやって順番を間違えていた記憶 5.times |i| do end ↓ Main.rb:1: syntax error, unexpected `do' (訳: 構...
Rubyの構⽂エラーの例: カンマが過剰 [,] ↓ Main.rb:1: syntax error, unexpected ',', expecting ']' 要素がないのに , が急に現れて、予期せぬ , となっている。 無駄なカンマがあ...
Rubyの構⽂エラーの例: カンマが不⾜ p [1 2] ↓ Main.rb:1: syntax error, unexpected integer literal, expecting ']' p [1 2] ^ 要素の間の , が不⾜してい...
Rubyの構⽂エラーの例: ⽂字列の囲い込み忘れ p 'Hello, world! ↓ Main.rb:1: unterminated string meets end of file p 'Hello, world! ⽂字列を囲み忘れたことに...
Rubyの構⽂エラーの例: ハッシュをブロックと勘違いされる これは、ちょっと有名なやつです。 p {"Ruby" => 1993, "C" => 1972} ↓ Main.rb:1: syntax error, unexpected =>, ...
8進数に関するシンタックスエラー p 0o10 #=> 8 p 010 #=> 8 p 080 # Invalid octal digit (訳: 有効でない8進数) Main.rb:3: Invalid octal digit p 080 ^...
File::Stat#modeの数値は8進数(lsコマンドの内部の数値) RubyのFile::Stat#modeで返ってくる数字について (by yupa-san) inode(7) - Linux manual page S_IFSOCK ...
Ruby以外の8進数リテラルの扱い C, Java, Python 2 …… 0 始まりだと、8進数。 Rust, Swift, Crystal, Python 3 …… 0o と書く必要あり。 Crystal, Python 3 …… 0 始...
Rubyの2進数のエラーが難しい 8進数に8や9が混ざると「 Invalid octal digit (訳: 有効でない8進数)」とわかりやすいエ ラー⽂がでるのに、2進数は異なっていて難しいです。 p 0b20101 ↓ Main.rb:1:...
実⾏時エラー = ランタイムエラー 構⽂エラーがなくコードが実⾏され始めて、実⾏中に起きるエラー。 実⾏時に起きるRubyの代表的なエラー(例外)のクラスを少し紹介していきます。 ArgumentError , TypeError Rubyのエ...
ArgumentError と TypeError この2つは、メソッドの引数が誤っているときの代表的なエラー。 ⼀般に、Argumentは「引数」、Typeは「型」で、よく使われる専⾨⽤語です。 なお、Rubyのこの⽂脈では、Typeは「型」...
ArgumentError 主に2種類のエラーに⼤別されます。 引数の数が異なるパターン 引数の数にもクラスにも問題ないが、期待しない性質だったとき。 引数のクラスが異なるときは TypeError と別個の括りなのに、 ArgumentErr...
ArgumentError : i) 引数が異なるとき エラー⽂が読めれば、ほぼ簡単に修正できるエラーです。 p 1024.to_s #=> "1024" p 1024.to_s(2) #=> "10000000000" p 1024.to_s...
【余談】引数の数の違うときのエラー⽂の歴史 p 1024.to_s(:delimited, locale: :fr) #=> ArgumentError ↓ Before (Ruby 〜2.2) wrong number of argument...
ArgumentError : ii) 引数の数・クラス以外の性質に問題があるとき p [0] * 3 #=> [0, 0, 0] p [0] * -1 # negative argument (ArgumentError) Main.rb:2...
TypeError 主なパターンは、 引数の数に問題はないが、引数のクラスが異なるとき。 Rubyのエラーをちょっと整理（初級者向け） 2020/10/24 25
TypeError i) String#+ "1" + 1 ↓ Main.rb:1:in `+': no implicit conversion of Integer into String (TypeError) String クラスのメソッ...
TypeError ii) integer#+ 1 + "1" ↓ Main.rb:1:in `+': String can't be coerced into Integer (TypeError) from Main.rb:1:in `<m...
ArgumentError , TypeError は、いい加減? Ruby の例外クラスは分類が粗すぎる or 細かすぎる - まめめも (2009/4/23) 実際、TypeError と ArgumentError の区別ってかなりいい加...
最後に ご静聴ありがとうございました。 間違いがあったら教えて下さると嬉しいです。 Rubyのエラーをちょっと整理（初級者向け） 2020/10/24 29
参考記事 - Rubyリファレンスマニュアル(通称るりま) Rubyリファレンスマニュアル ArgumentError (Ruby リファレンスマニュアル) TypeError (Ruby リファレンスマニュアル) Rubyのエラーをちょっと整...
参考記事・参考書籍 『Ruby 超⼊⾨』 2-7「エラーメッセージを読み解く」 『プロを⽬指すためのRuby⼊⾨』(通称: チェリー本 ) 第11章 Ruby の例外クラスは分類が粗すぎる or 細かすぎる - まめめも Ruby のエラーメッ...
その他 本スライドは、Marp Nextで作成しました。 残りのページのスライドは、検証⽤などのメモです。 Rubyのエラーをちょっと整理（初級者向け） 2020/10/24 32
JavaScriptの0始まりの8進数の不思議な挙動 JavaScript Node.js v12.18.3 console.log(080); // 80 console.log(010); // 8 console.log(0o10); /...
Pythonの8進数の挙動 Python 3.8.2 print(0o10) # 8 print(0O10) # 8 print(010) # SyntaxError: leading zeros in decimal integer lite...
RustやSwiftでは、 0 始まりは10進数の扱い Rust fn main(){ let n = 010; println!("{}", n); } print(010) // 010 Rubyのエラーをちょっと整理（初級者向け） 202...
0始まりで書きたくなる状況は、⽂字列の⽅が良さそう birthday = 0107 breakfast = 0730 tel = 0120_0000_0000 post_code = 010_0000 こういう電話番号や郵便番号は、0始まりがあ...
numeric literal without digits Bug #2407: numeric literal without digits - Ruby master - Ruby Issue Tracking System 0o_, 0...
バッククォートとシングルクォートからなる引⽤符 Rubyのエラー⽂を⾒てると、引⽤符としてバッククォートとシングルクォートで囲ま れた処理が⾏われる。LATEXなどでは引⽤符は `hoge' と囲むもので、 ❛hoge❜ と表⽰し てくれるとの...
