Organizational investment management

https://universalassetmgmt.com/about-us/

We are able to offer you unbiased recommendations from a world of investment opportunities. When we do, you can be sure that we’ve interrogated each investment, testing its performance, measuring its potential and challenging our own preconceptions to help preserve and grow your wealth. Our in-house research team provides market intelligence and macro-economic analysis to support our investment managers, and by looking beyond just equities we bring diversity and flexibility to what we offer.