[RECOMMENDATION] Instant Drools Starter by Jeremy Ary Full

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
Get to grips with a new technology, understand what it is and what it can do for you, and then get to work with the most important features and tasks. A simple Starter, introducing the Drools concept. The book takes a meticulous approach to providing quick and simple solutions in a practical manner for rules engines and their uses. This book is great for developers, architects, and managers who need to evaluate or get up to speed with Drools engine usage and functionality. This book teaches you to capture and document business processes and represent their maintenance development to business users.
Author : Jeremy Ary
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-3
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Jeremy Ary ( 7✮ )
Link Download : https://lpslideshare.blogspot.com/?book=1782165541
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment